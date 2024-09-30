WMC Research
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
For the First Time, A Peer Reviewed Paper Supports My Hypothesis Held from the Beginning: Infection and Transfection Both Contributing to…
McGonagle and Giryes demonstrate how induced chronic inflammation in the vasa vasorum may be the driving factor. Spike is Spike.
7 hrs ago
•
Walter M Chesnut
50
Share this post
For the First Time, A Peer Reviewed Paper Supports My Hypothesis Held from the Beginning: Infection and Transfection Both Contributing to Sudden Cardiac Deaths
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Friday Hope: Vanillin: Quelling Viral Oncogenic Signaling Pathways and Binding Spike/mPRO
The ubiquitous flavor extract is anything but “plain vanilla” This mixture of ~ 200 compounds from an orchid provides a plethora of benefits.
Sep 27
•
Walter M Chesnut
67
Share this post
Friday Hope: Vanillin: Quelling Viral Oncogenic Signaling Pathways and Binding Spike/mPRO
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
SARS-CoV-2 Manipulates All Six Signaling Pathways of Oncogenic Viruses
The Spike Protein alone manipulates four of them and may manipulate all, as well.
Sep 24
•
Walter M Chesnut
86
Share this post
SARS-CoV-2 Manipulates All Six Signaling Pathways of Oncogenic Viruses
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
41
Friday Hope: Sulforaphane: Remarkable Radical Scavenging Ability and SARS-CoV-2 Inhibition
Sulforaphane is the most potent natural Nrf2 (oxidative stress resistance) activator known at this time.
Sep 20
•
Walter M Chesnut
67
Share this post
Friday Hope: Sulforaphane: Remarkable Radical Scavenging Ability and SARS-CoV-2 Inhibition
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
BREAKTHROUGH: The Spike Protein, via the Endothelium (SPED), Induces A State of Systemic, Chronic ROS Production Leading to Multiple…
Ribeiro, et al. demonstrate how the Spike Protein may induce a state of systemic, chronic elevated ROS production which satisfactorily explains…
Sep 16
•
Walter M Chesnut
106
Share this post
BREAKTHROUGH: The Spike Protein, via the Endothelium (SPED), Induces A State of Systemic, Chronic ROS Production Leading to Multiple Pathologies
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
Friday Hope: Hyperbaric Oxygen: Healing the Damage Caused by the Spike Protein
A study this year shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy provides clinical and quality of life improvements in those suffering from Long COVID.
Sep 13
•
Walter M Chesnut
53
Share this post
Friday Hope: Hyperbaric Oxygen: Healing the Damage Caused by the Spike Protein
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
A New Paper by Tanriverdi, et al. Supports My 2022 Finding that the Spike Protein Induces a Lethal Cancer Phenotype
Spike Proteins, like cancer cells, can be seen as an “invasive species” which generate a pro-tumorigenic microenvironment. No wonder cancer surges.
Sep 9
•
Walter M Chesnut
69
Share this post
A New Paper by Tanriverdi, et al. Supports My 2022 Finding that the Spike Protein Induces a Lethal Cancer Phenotype
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
Friday Hope: Wheatgrass: A Superfood with Prophylactic Potential Against SARS-CoV-2
This Superfood is also a cornucopia of many proven nutraceuticals therapeutic in treating COVID/Long COVID/Spike Injury including Quercetin, Rutin and…
Sep 6
•
Walter M Chesnut
50
Share this post
Friday Hope: Wheatgrass: A Superfood with Prophylactic Potential Against SARS-CoV-2
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
The Spike Protein and Depression: Induction of the Depression Phenotype
Chronic inflammation induced by the Spike Protein is almost certainly the cause of Long COVID/Spike Injury depression.
Sep 3
•
Walter M Chesnut
59
Share this post
The Spike Protein and Depression: Induction of the Depression Phenotype
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
August 2024
Friday Hope: Chaga: A Super-Fungus Which May Prevent the Spike Protein from Binding ACE2 and GRP78
This magnificent mushroom also possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties as well as the ability to prevent DNA damage.
Aug 30
•
Walter M Chesnut
69
Share this post
Friday Hope: Chaga: A Super-Fungus Which May Prevent the Spike Protein from Binding ACE2 and GRP78
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Systemic Microvascular Disease: Stage II of SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease)
Once the microvasculature has been “seeded” with the Spike Protein, systemic microvascular dysfunction ensues in a paracrine manner.
Aug 27
•
Walter M Chesnut
76
Share this post
Systemic Microvascular Disease: Stage II of SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease)
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
42
Friday Hope: Vitamin D, p53 and the Spike Protein
Vitamin D may ameliorate the downregulation of tumor suppressor p53 induced by the Spike Protein.
Aug 23
•
Walter M Chesnut
91
Share this post
Friday Hope: Vitamin D, p53 and the Spike Protein
wmcresearch.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
© 2024 Walter M Chesnut
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts