For the First Time, A Peer Reviewed Paper Supports My Hypothesis Held from the Beginning: Infection and Transfection Both Contributing to…
McGonagle and Giryes demonstrate how induced chronic inflammation in the vasa vasorum may be the driving factor. Spike is Spike.
  
Walter M Chesnut
8
Friday Hope: Vanillin: Quelling Viral Oncogenic Signaling Pathways and Binding Spike/mPRO
The ubiquitous flavor extract is anything but “plain vanilla” This mixture of ~ 200 compounds from an orchid provides a plethora of benefits.
  
Walter M Chesnut
10
SARS-CoV-2 Manipulates All Six Signaling Pathways of Oncogenic Viruses
The Spike Protein alone manipulates four of them and may manipulate all, as well.
  
Walter M Chesnut
41
Friday Hope: Sulforaphane: Remarkable Radical Scavenging Ability and SARS-CoV-2 Inhibition
Sulforaphane is the most potent natural Nrf2 (oxidative stress resistance) activator known at this time.
  
Walter M Chesnut
20
BREAKTHROUGH: The Spike Protein, via the Endothelium (SPED), Induces A State of Systemic, Chronic ROS Production Leading to Multiple…
Ribeiro, et al. demonstrate how the Spike Protein may induce a state of systemic, chronic elevated ROS production which satisfactorily explains…
  
Walter M Chesnut
29
Friday Hope: Hyperbaric Oxygen: Healing the Damage Caused by the Spike Protein
A study this year shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy provides clinical and quality of life improvements in those suffering from Long COVID.
  
Walter M Chesnut
18
A New Paper by Tanriverdi, et al. Supports My 2022 Finding that the Spike Protein Induces a Lethal Cancer Phenotype
Spike Proteins, like cancer cells, can be seen as an “invasive species” which generate a pro-tumorigenic microenvironment. No wonder cancer surges.
  
Walter M Chesnut
14
Friday Hope: Wheatgrass: A Superfood with Prophylactic Potential Against SARS-CoV-2
This Superfood is also a cornucopia of many proven nutraceuticals therapeutic in treating COVID/Long COVID/Spike Injury including Quercetin, Rutin and…
  
Walter M Chesnut
12
The Spike Protein and Depression: Induction of the Depression Phenotype
Chronic inflammation induced by the Spike Protein is almost certainly the cause of Long COVID/Spike Injury depression.
  
Walter M Chesnut
7

August 2024

Friday Hope: Chaga: A Super-Fungus Which May Prevent the Spike Protein from Binding ACE2 and GRP78
This magnificent mushroom also possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties as well as the ability to prevent DNA damage.
  
Walter M Chesnut
5
Systemic Microvascular Disease: Stage II of SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease)
Once the microvasculature has been “seeded” with the Spike Protein, systemic microvascular dysfunction ensues in a paracrine manner.
  
Walter M Chesnut
42
Friday Hope: Vitamin D, p53 and the Spike Protein
Vitamin D may ameliorate the downregulation of tumor suppressor p53 induced by the Spike Protein.
  
Walter M Chesnut
12
