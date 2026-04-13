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insearchoftruth's avatar
insearchoftruth
6h

Reading through, seems like Oxlams and Linoleic Acid(LA) have a high correlation with the data your showing but not mentioned. While LA can remain in adipose tissue as potential breakdown oxidative trouble, oxlams seem more like a direct assoc with these studies.

Avoiding deep fried or fried foods with SARS-CoV-2 antigens seems maybe quite helpful. Avoiding LA and lowering IR seems more useful in lowering risk with so much association. imo.

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Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦's avatar
Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦
8m

Thank you once again Walter for another amazing substack. Did you find any indication of Low L-lactate and elevated D-lactate levels?

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