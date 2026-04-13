(A to E) RNA in situ hybridization (ISH) on epicardial fat from heart autopsies from patients with COVID-19 are shown. (A and B) show samples from autopsy #9. (C to E) show samples from autopsy #10. Assays were performed using probes against SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA. Black arrowheads show ISH positive signals and gray arrows show inflammatory cells. (A and C) Overview of the heart tissue section (2mm), and (B and D) magnified view (20μm) of the represented region. (E) Interface of epicardial fat and myocardium (50μm). Note the inflammatory infiltration (gray arrows) only in the epicardial fat. Image has been rotated 90°.

One of the most confounding aspects of COVID-19 is the variability in long-term metabolic outcomes. Some individuals experience weight loss or wasting, while others develop weight gain or metabolic dysfunction.

A possible explanation—still requiring validation—is that tissue-specific persistence of SARS-CoV-2 antigens may differentially disrupt local metabolic and immune pathways. For example, persistence in the gastrointestinal tract could contribute to appetite dysregulation or malabsorption, while persistence in adipose tissue may influence lipid metabolism and insulin signaling.

However, these associations remain preliminary, and alternative mechanisms—including systemic inflammation, hormonal disruption, and behavioral changes—likely also play important roles.

Viral RNA (including Spike) may persist in the gut.

Results: We report expression of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the gut mucosa ∼7 months after mild acute COVID-19 in 32 of 46 patients with IBD. Viral nucleocapsid protein persisted in 24 of 46 patients in gut epithelium and CD8+ T cells. Expression of SARS-CoV-2 antigens was not detectable in stool and viral antigen persistence was unrelated to severity of acute COVID-19, immunosuppressive therapy, and gut inflammation. We were unable to culture SARS-CoV-2 from gut tissue of patients with viral antigen persistence. Postacute sequelae of COVID-19 were reported from the majority of patients with viral antigen persistence, but not from patients without viral antigen persistence. Conclusion: Our results indicate that SARS-CoV-2 antigen persistence in infected tissues serves as a basis for postacute COVID-19. The concept that viral antigen persistence instigates immune perturbation and postacute COVID-19 requires validation in controlled clinical trials.

Postacute COVID-19 is Characterized by Gut Viral Antigen Persistence in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35508284/

This may then be a major causative factor of wasting in Long COVID.

Background: Emerging evidence reveals that SARS-CoV-2 possesses the capability to disrupt the gastrointestinal (GI) homeostasis, resulting in the long-term symptoms such as loss of appetite, diarrhea, gastroesophageal reflux, and nausea. In the current review, we summarized recent reports regarding the long-term effects of COVID-19 (long COVID) on the gastrointestine.

Development and management of gastrointestinal symptoms in long-term COVID-19

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38156008/

Alternatively, Viral RNA (including Spike) may persist in adipose tissue.

Research evidence suggests that adipocytes in obesity might facilitate SARS-CoV-2 replication, for it was only found in adipose tissue of individuals with overweight or obesity but not lean individuals who died from COVID-19. As lipid metabolism is key to adipocyte function, and viruses are capable of exploiting and manipulating lipid metabolism of host cells for their own benefit of infection, we hypothesize that adipocytes could not only impair host immune defense against viral infection, but also facilitate SARS-CoV-2 entry, replication and assembly as a reservoir to boost the viral infection in obesity. The latter of which could mainly be mediated by SARS-CoV-2 hijacking the abnormal lipid metabolism in the adipocytes. If these were to be confirmed, an approach to combat COVID-19 in people with obesity by taking advantage of the abnormal lipid metabolism in adipocytes might be considered, as well as modifying lipid metabolism of other host cells as a potential adjunctive treatment for COVID-19.

Adipocytes in obesity: A perfect reservoir for SARS-CoV-2?

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36742015/

This may then be a major causative factor of weight gain post COVID.

Background: COVID-19 can cause multiple organ damages as well as metabolic abnormalities such as hyperglycemia, insulin resistance, and new onset of diabetes. The insulin/IGF signaling pathway plays an important role in regulating energy metabolism and cell survival, but little is known about the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The aim of this work was to investigate whether SARS-CoV-2 infection impairs the insulin/IGF signaling pathway in the host cell/tissue, and if so, the potential mechanism and association with COVID-19 pathology. Results: We found that SARS-CoV-2 infection impaired insulin/IGF signaling pathway genes, such as IRS, PI3K, AKT, mTOR, and MAPK, in the host lung, liver, adipose tissue, and pancreatic cells. The impairments were attributed to interferon regulatory factor 1 (IRF1), and its gene expression was highly relevant to risk factors for severe COVID-19; increased with aging in the lung, specifically in men; augmented by obese and diabetic conditions in liver, adipose tissue, and pancreatic islets. IRF1 activation was significantly associated with the impaired insulin signaling in human cells. IRF1 intron variant rs17622656-A, which was previously reported to be associated with COVID-19 prevalence, increased the IRF1 gene expression in human tissue and was frequently found in American and European population. Critical patients with COVID-19 exhibited higher IRF1 and lower insulin/IGF signaling pathway genes in the whole blood compared to hospitalized noncritical patients. Hormonal interventions, such as dihydrotestosterone and dexamethasone, ameliorated the pathological traits in SARS-CoV-2 infectable cells and tissues. Conclusions: The present study provides the first scientific evidence that SARS-CoV-2 infection impairs the insulin/IGF signaling pathway in respiratory, metabolic, and endocrine cells and tissues. This feature likely contributes to COVID-19 severity with cell/tissue damage and metabolic abnormalities, which may be exacerbated in older, male, obese, or diabetic patients.

SARS-CoV-2 infection impairs the insulin/IGF signaling pathway in the lung, liver, adipose tissue, and pancreatic cells via IRF1

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35688210/

My new question: Should it all be called Long COVID?

I have been determined to understand why COVID affects individuals in sometimes opposite ways. The location of viral reservoirs gives us an explanation and a starting point for further research. I will continue to work through this mechanism. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. And, as always, I cannot do this without you. Please have a blessed week.

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