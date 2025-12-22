Wallace, et al. Provide Ample Evidence Supporting My Hypothesis that the Spike Protein Induces Cancer by Creating a Tumorigenic Microenvironment
Not surprisingly, the authors note that tumors induced by the Spike Protein are aggressive.
Intratracheal delivery of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein (SP) increases lung cancer incidence.
A. Schematic illustration of the urethane-induced lung cancer model. B. Representative gross images of lung cancer. C. SP-enhanced lung tumor incidence in K18-hACE2TG (hACE2TG) mice receiving SP or P3.1 control lysate. D. Comparison of SP-enhanced lung tumor incidence between K18-hACE2TG (hACE2TG) and K18-hACE2TG/Tymp-/-(hACE2TG/Tymp-/-) mice. E & F. Hematoxylin & Eosin staining with representative histological images of lung tumors. G & H. Immunohistochemical staining for p40, a marker of lung squamous cell carcinoma. Brown staining indicates p40-positive cells.
It was about four years ago that I wrote an article summarizing how I believed the Spike Protein would induce multiple microtumors by creating the perfect tumorigenic microenvironment.
It is one thing to plant a seed. It is another for it to grow successfully. It must have the right environment – and tumors must have the right microenvironment.
It has been established that the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 impairs DNA Damage repair while simultaneously downregulating tumor suppressor proteins p53 and BRCA.
This is the “planting the seed” part of establishing micrometastatic disease without a primary tumor.
For those who are not familiar, most cancer patients die of METASTASIS. This is when their tumor spreads to other parts of the body and is almost universally initially undetectable. This is referred to as “occult metastasis.”
But, what would happen if you generated occult metastases WITHOUT having the initial tumor present?
You would indeed have an immense number of oncogenic “black holes” roaming your body. But, as I mentioned earlier, it is one thing to plant a seed. It is another to ensure that it grows. After all, most acorns do not produce an oak tree.
You need what is known as a “Tumor Microenvironment” for these “tumorlings” to grow into tumors. And, what is paramount in a successful tumor microenvironment? THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MICROVASCULAR SYSTEM TO PROMOTE MULTISTAGE TUMORIGENESIS.
Expression of SARS-CoV-2 antigens (including the Spike Protein) triggered an altered secretory pattern leading to a pro-inflammatory and pro-angiogenic microenvironment.
MIRACLE-GRO FOR TUMORS
I created a satiric, illustrative image for this phenomenon which many readers have seen elsewhere. For example, Jeff Rense’s site used it.
Now, we have actual evidence that this is indeed occurring. It is in the manner in which I predicted – pro-inflammatory, pro-angiogenic.
In this study, we provide convergent human and experimental evidence that SARS-CoV-2 infection increases the risk of lung cancer and identify TYMP as a previously unrecognized molecular driver of Spike Protein (SP)–induced lung injury, fibrosis, and tumorigenesis. By integrating large-scale clinical data with mechanistic mouse models, we demonstrate that TYMP amplifies SP-triggered inflammation and fibrotic remodeling, facilitates STAT3 expression, and shapes a tumor-permissive immune microenvironment. These findings establish TYMP as a central pathogenic mediator linking SARS-CoV-2 respiratory injury to increased lung cancer risk.
Using a urethane-induced lung cancer model, we found that prior SP exposure significantly increased tumor incidence and aggressiveness.
Thymidine Phosphorylase Drives SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein-Induced Lung Tumorigenesis
The driving force they identify, Thymidine Phosphorylase (TP), is something which is actually induced in the tumor microenvironment, suggesting we may have a chicken/egg situation here. Does the Spike Increase TP? Does TP enhance the Spike’s oncogenic abilities? Is there a mutual dynamic? As I just stated, TP is often INDUCED in the tumor microenvironment.
Thymidine phosphorylase (TP) is often induced in the tumour microenvironment by physiological and chemical stress. Its induction protects cells from apoptosis and helps cell survival by stimulating nucleoside metabolism and angiogenesis.
Thymidine phosphorylase (platelet-derived endothelial-cell growth factor) in cancer biology and treatment
I agree with the authors that TYMP should be investigated as a potential avenue for therapeutic intervention, and perhaps prevention regarding Spike Protein induced cancers.
In conclusion, this study reveals TYMP as a key molecular nexus through which SARS-CoV-2 SP promotes lung injury, fibrosis, and cancer development. By identifying TYMP as both a biomarker and effector of SP-induced pathology, our findings open new avenues for therapeutic intervention and highlight the urgent need for cancer risk assessment in individuals recovering from COVID-19.
Thymidine Phosphorylase Drives SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein-Induced Lung Tumorigenesis
I am also quite certain that this mechanism applies to other cancers the Spike Protein may induce. This gives us more concrete evidence that the newly described “turbo-cancers” are real and are almost certainly caused by the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2. I will continue to search for mechanisms of this pathological protein, and ways to mitigate/prevent the damage.
