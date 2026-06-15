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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
5h

I am glad you are taking on the tick disease issue. Living in Western Wisconsin from 1974 to mid 2020, I watched the spread of deer ticks and Lymes disease to the point that our area was called "tick central." I knew a number of people who had Lymes undiagnosed for years and saw the damage it caused. I think the biggest carrier of the ticks were people's pets who traveled with them on vacations.

Now the Alpha-gal situation worries me that the spread to other mammals, particularly scavengers, big cats, wolves coyotes and fox could bring collapse of these species in infected areas. Can it also effect birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, vultures, and crows? If this tick born illness was indeed manufactured to make people allergic to red meat, the law of unintended consequences may be the ultimate horror.

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Lone Star's avatar
Lone Star
6hEdited

Early on in the Covid shot era, Robert Malone talked about how “we could never get past vaccine induced autoimmune disease when we were developing mRNA vaccine platforms.” He also discussed virus induced autoimmune diseases. The DOD has an established goal of using ticks as weapons. There is a transcript floating around discussing the moral imperative to make humans allergic to meat in order to save the planet. The medical establishment is still promoting Covid shots and boosters. I know people who have had Covid six times. I know at least one person who has had eight Covid shots and at least three occurrences of Covid. Imagine the number of people with diagnosed and undiagnosed autoimmune diseases walking around right now.

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