Allergic sensitization to α-Gal (A) occurs after repeated tick bites. Among immunomodulatory molecules, tick saliva contains proteins glycosylated with α-Gal and most likely also α-Gal containing glycolipids. α-Gal on proteins is recognized by memory B cells expressing anti-α-Gal B cell receptors. In contrast, glycolipids might be recognized by iNKT cells, which can then produce IL-4. B cells process the glycoproteins and present the peptides to naT cells. In the IL-4 rich milieu, T cells then induce the class switch recombination of B cells leading to the production of IgE to α-Gal, which then bind to basophils and mast cells. When sensitized individuals ingest red meat containing α-Gal bound to proteins and lipids (B), these glycolipids are incorporated into lipid micelles (C). Pancreatic lipase, an enzyme active at water-lipid interfaces, hydrolyzes the triglycerides inside the micelle into free fatty acids, mono- and diglycerides, which are absorbed by enterocytes. About 4 h later, processed lipids, packed in chylomicrons and presumably coated with α-Gal molecules, are released into the lymph via the lacteal vein. When chylomicrons reach the blood stream and tissues (D), they encounter basophils and mast cells coated with IgE antibodies to α-Gal. The α-Gal moieties displayed on the surface of chylomicrons can then cause the cross-linking of IgEs and the subsequent degranulation of basophils and mast cells leading to a systemic allergic reaction.

Much has been made in the news recently about Alpha-Gal Syndrome. This is a condition that causes the body to have a severe allergic reaction to red meat. A study published by some Michigan researchers enraged the sane people of this world when they argued that bioengineering and releasing ticks that cause Alpha-Gal is MORALLY OBLIGATORY.

There is a great medical lesson to learn here, however. For, what is the mechanism that causes a tick to make one allergic to red meat? The mechanism involves REPEATED EXPOSURES. And this is where it becomes extremely relevant to the dangers of the Spike Protein – regardless, I propose, of Spike Protein source.

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is an allergy characterized by hypersensitivity to mammalian meat. Patients suffering from the syndrome develop IgE antibodies against galactose-α-1,3-galactose (alpha-gal), a carbohydrate found in non-primate mammal cells [1]. The mechanism behind the development of the allergy is thought to be mediated by tick bites. In America, specifically, the lone star tick has been identified as a significant agent [2]. Sensitization is believed to involve repeated exposures that introduce alpha-gal-containing proteins and trigger IgE-mediated immune responses [3].

Alpha-Gal on the Rise: The Alarming Growth of Alpha-Gal Syndrome in High-Risk Regions

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12365936/

Long COVID, or PASC (Postacute Sequelae of COVID) is critical here as repeated acute COVID infections are cumulatively likely to induce PASC.

First infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is associated with increased risk of acute and postacute death and sequelae in various organ systems. Whether reinfection adds to risks incurred after first infection is unclear. Here we used the US Department of Veterans Affairs’ national healthcare database to build a cohort of individuals with one SARS-CoV-2 infection (n = 443,588), reinfection (two or more infections, n = 40,947) and a noninfected control (n = 5,334,729). We used inverse probability-weighted survival models to estimate risks and 6-month burdens of death, hospitalization and incident sequelae. Compared to no reinfection, reinfection contributed additional risks of death (hazard ratio (HR) = 2.17, 95% confidence intervals (CI) 1.93–2.45), hospitalization (HR = 3.32, 95% CI 3.13–3.51) and sequelae including pulmonary, cardiovascular, hematological, diabetes, gastrointestinal, kidney, mental health, musculoskeletal and neurological disorders. The risks were evident regardless of vaccination status. The risks were most pronounced in the acute phase but persisted in the postacute phase at 6 months. Compared to noninfected controls, cumulative risks and burdens of repeat infection increased according to the number of infections.

Acute and postacute sequelae associated with SARS-CoV-2 reinfection

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-02051-3

It is astounding to me that autoimmune disorders were NOT one of the sequalae tracked in the above study: sequelae including pulmonary, cardiovascular, hematological, diabetes, gastrointestinal, kidney, mental health, musculoskeletal and neurological disorders.

After all, the likelihood of autoimmunity after ONE COVID infection is well documented.

We calculated overall and infection severity-stratified incidence ratesper 1000 person-years for all autoimmune diseases. With least severe COVID-19 severity as reference, survival analyses examined incident autoimmune disease risk. The most common new-onset autoimmune diseases in all networks were thyroid disease, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease. Among adults, inflammatory arthritis was the most common, and Sjögren’s disease also had high incidence. Incident type 1 diabetes and hematological autoimmune diseases were specifically found in children. Across networks, after adjustment, patients with highest COVID-19 severity had highest risk for new autoimmune disease vs. those with least severe disease (N3C: adjusted Hazard Ratio, (aHR) 1.47 (95%CI 1.33–1.66); PCORnet aHR 1.14 (95%CI 1.02–1.26); PEDSnet: aHR 3.14 (95%CI 2.42–4.07)]. Overall, severe acute COVID-19 was most strongly associated with autoimmune disease risk in three EHR networks.

Severity of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and risk of new-onset autoimmune disease: A RECOVER initiative study in nationwide U.S. cohorts

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12136303/

Severity alone, reinfection is not considered. Nor can I find any study to date that examines reinfection as a factor in developing autoimmune disease. Clearly, we need this to be investigated. Alpha-gal demonstrates a principle of immune sensitization that may help generate hypotheses regarding repeated Spike Protein exposures and autoimmunity.

If any researchers with a lab would be interested in conducting a murine study examining if autoimmunity develops post multiple infection/mRNA Spike exposures, please contact me.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support of my work. Your readership, dialogue and financial contributions keep the engines running and keep me inspired to continually seek understanding and share that knowledge with you. Please have a blessed week.

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