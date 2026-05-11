The testicular microcirculation imaging derived from Angio PLUSTM Planwave Ultrasensitive Imaging. (A) The maximum longitudinal section of the right testicle of a 32-year-old man with successful sperm retrieval, whose UMVD-R was 39 /cm2, whose UVE-R was 8.1 cm2; (B) the maximum longitudinal section of the right testicle of a 30-year-old man with negative sperm retrieval, whose UMVD-R was 7/cm2, whose UVE-R was 3.4 cm2. UMVD-R, ultrasonic microvascular density; UVE-R, testicular ultrasonographic volume estimation.

The ongoing decline in fertility is currently a major topic of debate in the world health community.

In 1950, the global total fertility rate was 5, meaning that the average woman in the world would have five children during her childbearing years, according to the United Nations Population Division. That was well above the 2.1 benchmark for long-term global population stability. Together with low and falling mortality, this drove global population to more than double over a half century, from 2.5 billion people in 1950 to 6.2 billion in 2000. A quarter of a century later, the world’s fertility rate stands at 2.24 and is projected to drop below 2.1 around 2050 (see Chart 1). This signals an eventual contraction of the world’s population, which the UN agency expects to top out at 10.3 billion in 2084. Projections of global population in 2050 range from 8.9 billion to more than 10 billion, with fertility rates between 1.61 and 2.59.

The Debate over Falling Fertility

https://www.imf.org/en/publications/fandd/issues/2025/06/the-debate-over-falling-fertility-david-bloom

In addition to ongoing chronic disease and environmental factors, SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein may be yet another factor involved in the ever-declining fertility rate. It is well established that SARS-CoV-2 infection may have a significant impact on the reproductive health of certain individuals. A paper from 2023 demonstrates this. Note that the authors also acknowledge the influence of comorbidities on reproductive health outcomes.

Studies suggest that severe cases of COVID-19 can lead to testicular damage, potentially due to direct infection of the testicular cells by the SARS-CoV-2 virus or via infected immune cells, and subsequent immune overactivation. Additionally, the immunological response elicited by the infection with SARS-CoV-2 can result in testicular dysfunction, thereby damaging reproductive health. These effects may be more severe in individuals with co-morbidities that increase the resting inflammatory state. Animal models are currently being improved to help investigate pathology and to evaluate the efficacy of therapies to treat COVID-19. Further research is crucial for developing effective treatments and preventative measures to reduce the negative impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on reproductive health.

Testicular pathological alterations associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10338913/

I would like to propose that in addition to the potential reproductive effects of an Acute COVID infection, viral persistence, especially persistence of the Spike Protein, may be another factor which could influence an individual’s reproductive health. Why? Because the testicles are highly microvascularized. In fact, a study from 2024 demonstrated that loss of the testicular microvascular network may be one of the hidden drivers of male infertility.

Results The study included a total of 875 participants. No significant difference was found in UMVD-mean between different semen groups (P>0.05). A total of 108 participants with NOA underwent microdissection testicular sperm extraction (micro-TESE). Participants with successful sperm retrieval (40 cases) showed significant differences in testicular UMVD and UVE compared to those with negative retrieval (68 cases) (P<0.01). We generated receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for UMVD and testicular UVE to differentiate participants with successful sperm retrieval from those without. The area under the curve (AUC) was 0.760 [95% confidence interval (CI): 0.658–0.849, P<0.01] for UMVD and 0.716 (95% CI: 0.609–0.822, P<0.01) for testicular UVE, respectively. The optimal cutoff value was determined based on the maximum Youden index. When UMVD was set at 28.50/cm2, its sensitivity and specificity were calculated as 57.5% and 85.3%, respectively. For testicular UVE, a cutoff value of 8.94 mL resulted in a sensitivity of 60.0% and specificity of 82.4%. Combining UMVD with testicular UVE improved diagnostic performance (AUC: 0.856, 95% CI: 0.772–0.929, P<0.01) with a sensitivity of 79.4% and specificity of 77.5%. Conclusions The present study demonstrates the utility of AP as a predictive tool for successful sperm retrieval prior to micro-TESE. Furthermore, the combination of testicular UMVD and UVE provides a highly valuable diagnostic approach for predicting micro-TESE success and can be routinely implemented before the procedure. A testicular UMVD exceeding 28.50/cm2 and a testicular UVE larger than 8.94 mL strongly indicate favorable outcomes in terms of sperm retrieval.

Testicular ultrasonic microvascular density in assessing spermatogenesis and predicting successful sperm retrieval

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11250297/

To support this hypothesis, there is evidence that the Spike Protein can severely damage blood vessels in the testes.

A 26-year-old man with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection developed a sudden-onset acute testicular pain. The echo-doppler images showed massive testicular infarction, so orchiectomy was performed. On gross examination, the surgical specimen showed complete testicular necrosis and diffuse thickening of the testicular coverings. Under the microscope, a severe obliterative arteritis was evidenced. SARS-CoV-2 spike antibody was detected by immunohistochemistry in the arterial endothelium. Electron microscopy displayed intracytoplasmic spiky viral particles in endothelial cells. The patient was treated with corticoids and was asymptomatic at last contact.

SARS-CoV-2-Associated Obliterative Arteritis Causing Massive Testicular Infarction

https://www.mdpi.com/2039-7283/11/2/37

As I have repeatedly stated: We need population-wide studies looking for the persistence of SARS-CoV-2 antigens. We also need population-wide studies of microvascular health categorized by infection and vaccination status. With this data, we may then be able to draw certain conclusions as to what the real long-term risks are of the Spike Protein – and what we can do to prevent/treat any pathologies we may learn of.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. As time marches onward, at least when it comes to the Spike Protein, we find that the devil really is in the details. Please have a blessed week.

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