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Tender Vitels's avatar
Tender Vitels
1d

Walter where do you weigh in on the issue that the virus has never been isolated? It’s not as if fringe scientists are making this claim. There are many senior scientists of international repute posing question that are a break from decades of consensus.

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Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
5h

I have a collection of references about the attack on reproduction in this Substack post called Spike Protein Injury by Infection and Injection. Feel free to help yourself.

https://shonaduncan.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-show-spike-protein-injury

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