S protein induces TGF-β expression and activates SMAD3 activity. (A) TGF-β expression was detected by ELISA in cells treated with S protein (105 ng/mL) or RBD (200 ng/mL, 24h) or infected with S pseudotyped lentivirus (LentiS-Anc, 24h) (n = 6, ***P < 0.01 by two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test). (B) Activity of the transfected CAGA12-Luc (SMAD3/4) reporter elements in HEK293T+ACE2 cells was assayed following treatment with the indicated concentrations of S protein at 8 h and 24 h. (n = 4, ****P < 0.0001 by two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test). (C) Phosphorylation of SMAD3 at the SXSS motif in response to S protein was determined by immunoblot in HEK293T+ACE2 and HEK293TWT cells. Subsequently, half of these treated cells were supplemented with ALK kinase inhibitor SB-431542 (10 µM). Normalized band intensity for each immunoblot was calculated using FIJI (ImageJ2). (n = 3, ****P < 0.0001 by two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test). (D) Phosphorylation of SMAD3 at the SSXS motif in response to different concentrations of S protein (10.5 ng/mL, 105 ng/mL, 1050 ng/mL, and 10500 ng/mL) was assessed via immunoblot in HaCaT Cells at 24 h. Normalized band intensity, to control SMAD3 for each immunoblot, was calculated using FIJI (ImageJ2) (n = 4, *p<0.05 by one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test).

Among the many deleterious effects the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 can have on our cells; one may be virtuosic at pulling the levers which grow and accelerate cancer. We have previously discussed how the Spike Protein can downregulate tumor suppressors such as p53. However, the Spike Protein can also accelerate cancer growth by inducing expression of the cytokine TGF-β. How does it do this? Via an RGD motif.

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein mediates canonical cell entry via ACE2 and has also been implicated as an activator of a diverse range of signaling pathways. Here, we present evidence that the RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif within the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the S1 fragment of the S protein induces TGF-β cytokine expression.

Here, we describe SARS-CoV-2 S protein-induced TGF-β expression and activation of TGF-β signaling. S protein was delivered to cells through multiple modalities, via a pseudotyped viral model, through treatment with a recombinantly expressed protein or with isolated RBD. All methods induced TGF-β activity and required the presence of ACE2. Prior to our work, induction of TGF-β by S protein in human pulmonary microvascular endothelial cells (HPMECs, lacking ACE2 expression) was described as ACE2-independent (33). We found S protein was able to induce TGF-β at much lower concentrations (100-fold less: 105 ng/mL compared to 10 µg/mL) in an ACE2-dependent manner. ACE2 may act to tether the S protein, allowing for more efficient signaling. Furthermore, both ACE2-dependent and ACE2-independent mechanisms may operate in tandem as the S1 fragment is dispersed during viral entry, allowing different cell populations to respond uniquely based on the S protein concentration and ACE2 expression status.

An RGD motif on SARS-CoV-2 Spike induces TGF-β signaling and downregulates interferon

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12456147/

To understand how this motif in a viral protein may be responsible for a dramatic increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, we have to understand that cancer is actually ubiquitous – mostly subclinically so. Virtually all of us are carrying small cancerous lesions at this very moment. Fortunately, the vast majority of them will never progress to disease.

Almost all of us carry small tumor lesions that for many will not progress to symptomatic disease. Indeed, as evidenced in autopsy studies for adults without pre-established cancer such as [1,2], occult lesions are present in most healthy adults. Nielsen et al. [3] found that, out of 110 women cases, among which only one had been previously treated for breast cancer, 22% had at least one malignant lesion. Moreover, 45% of these had multicentric lesions. Similar results have been reported for prostate cancer in men [4]. For thyroid cancer, autopsy results [2] showed a prevalence rate of 99.9% for occult carcinomas, while incidence of thyroid cancer is only 0.1% [5].

Global Dormancy of Metastases Due to Systemic Inhibition of Angiogenesis

https://arxiv.org/abs/1406.1452

To repeat my last sentence: Fortunately, the vast majority of them will never progress to disease. That is, of course, unless something triggers them to grow and spread – which is precisely what TGF-β can do.

Lung cancer (LC) remains one of the deadliest malignancies worldwide, with poor long-term survival despite therapeutic advancements. Among the molecular pathways implicated in LC progression, transforming growth factor β (TGF-β) has emerged as a central regulator of tumor biology. TGF-β orchestrates a wide spectrum of oncogenic processes, including immune evasion, epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), metastasis, and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment. Figure 6 illustrates the role of TGF-β signaling in regulating lung cancer cell invasion and migration [49].

In conclusion, TGF-β signaling is a central mediator of lung cancer progression, influencing a wide range of tumor-intrinsic and extrinsic processes. From EMT induction and immune evasion to stromal remodeling and metastatic dissemination, TGF-β drives multiple aspects of tumor biology. Targeting the TGF-β pathway—either directly or in combination with immunotherapy—represents a promising strategy to overcome therapeutic resistance and improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer. Continued exploration of TGF-β signaling will be vital for developing precision medicine approaches in thoracic oncology.

TGF-β Signaling in Cancer: Mechanisms of Progression and Therapeutic Targets

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12347881/

Unfortunately, flooding the body with Spike Protein may be akin to flooding the body with oncogenic Pied Pipers calling all cancer cells (including the occult ones, of course) to rise up and follow (spread). Once again, we have another reason demonstrating that the use of the Spike Protein, especially the complete Spike Protein, as an mRNA gene therapy is essentially introducing a Swiss Army Knife of death into the body. I made this analogy years ago. And I stand by it more than ever.

Thank you, as always, for your dialogue, readership and support. I cannot do this without you. Winter is still refusing to depart in northern Vermont as it was barely above freezing this morning. Here’s to more warmth and sunlight – both figuratively and literally. Please have a blessed week.

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