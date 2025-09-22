It has been over three years since I wrote about how I believed Neutrophil Elastase in the presence of the Spike Protein could lead to a new kind of prionopathy – multiple amyloidoses.

ASP: SPIKE PROTEIN AMYLOIDOSIS

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/asp-spike-protein-amyloidosis

A paper published in late August of this year shows that this may indeed be the case as it proves the mechanism for the Spike Protein to induce one form of prionopathy - Parkinson’s. The paper shows that proteases, such as Neutrophil Elastase, cleave the Spike Protein into fragments which can stabilize αS-dimer. This can then cause aggregate seeding leading to the development of Parkinson’s. The paper is extremely technical, so I will only quote elements which are more readily understandable.

There is evidence that amyloidogenic segments in SARS-COV-2 proteins can induce aggregation of α-synuclein (αS), the main component of brain-located amyloids whose presence is connected with Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Using molecular dynamic simulations, we could show in earlier work that SARS-COV-2 protein fragments shift the ensemble of αS chains toward more aggregation-prone conformations. However, the mechanism by which these chains assemble into fibrils, the presumed neurotoxic agent in PD, is not clear. The first step on that route are dimers. For this reason, we have now, using again molecular dynamics simulations, studied how the fragment 194FKNIDGYFKI203 (FI10) of the SARS-COV-2 spike protein, and the fragment 54SFYVYSRVK62 (SK9) of the envelope protein, alter the ensemble of α-synuclein dimers. A hallmark of Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is the presence of amyloids located in the brain of patients that are made mainly of α-synuclein (αS) and appear to be the neurotoxic agent.1, 2 As there have been correlations observed between falling ill with COVID-19 and outbreaks of PD,3 and SARS-COV-2 induced αS amyloid formation has been found in vitro,4 we and other groups5 have proposed that amyloidogenic SARS-COV-2 protein regions can enhance aggregation of αS potentially causing PD. We have speculated that during acute inflammation, as commonly seen in COVID-19, neutrophils release enzymes that cleave SARS-COV-2 proteins into amyloidogenic fragments which in turn cross-seed human proteins. Such cleavage has been shown for the amyloidogenic segment of residues 194FKNIDGYFKI203 (FI10) of the spike protein. In summary, our results indicate that the two viral protein fragments may stabilize αS-dimer, potentially allowing them to seed neurotoxic aggregates.

The Effect of SARS-COV-2 Protein Fragments on the Dimerization of α-Synuclein

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.26.672456v1.full

The article is extremely keen on what but is very lackadaisical when it comes to when.

We have speculated that during acute inflammation, as commonly seen in COVID-19, neutrophils release enzymes that cleave SARS-COV-2 proteins into amyloidogenic fragments which in turn cross-seed human proteins.

The Effect of SARS-COV-2 Protein Fragments on the Dimerization of α-Synuclein

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.26.672456v1.full

This is where the discussion begins. I do not believe that this mechanism is limited to occurring only during “acute inflammation, as commonly seen in COVID-19.” I will now present evidence that it is most likely occurring in several other instances of Spike Protein presence.

mRNA

Let’s cut right to the chase and start with the eternal elephant in the room. mRNA gene therapies do cause the release of Neutrophil Elastase. The question is, how often and to what extent? Unsurprisingly, in the case of vaccine hypersensitivity it is certainly present.

Main mechanisms of potential COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypersensitivity. The classical mechanism involves specific IgE-dependent mast cell and basophil activation leading to histamine/tryptase release. The alternative or additional mechanism involves specific IgG-dependent neutrophil activation leading to the release of reactive oxygen species (ROS), proteases such as elastase or neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). Finally, several other mast cell activation mechanisms are suspected to play a role via C3a or C5a fixation to their receptors, or via the direct activation of MRGPRX2 by the vaccine.

Immediate hypersensitivity to COVID-19 vaccines: Focus on biological diagnosis

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/allergy/articles/10.3389/falgy.2022.1007602/full

Yet even those simply receiving a COVID vaccine experienced elevated NETs, which are responsible for Neutrophil Elastase.

Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) play a role in innate pathogen defense and also trigger B-cell response by providing antigens. NETs have been linked to vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia. We postulated a potential link between NET biomarkers, NET-promoting autoantibodies, and adverse events (AEs) after COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Healthy donors (HDs) who received ChAdOx1-S (A), mRNA-1273 (M), or recombinant protein (MVC–COV1901) vaccines at the National Taiwan University Hospital between 2021 and 2022 were recruited. We measured serial NET-associated biomarkers, citrullinated-histone3 (citH3), and myeloperoxidase (MPO)-DNA. Serum citH3 and MPO-DNA were significantly or numerically higher in HDs who reported AEs (n = 100, booster Day 0/Day 30, p = 0.01/p = 0.03 and p = 0.30/p = 0.35, respectively). We also observed a positive correlation between rash occurrence in online diaries and elevated citH3. A linear mixed model also revealed significantly higher citH3 levels in mRNA-1273/ChAdOx1-S recipients than MVC-COV1901 recipients. Significant positive correlations were observed between the ratios of anti-heparin platelet factor 4 and citH3 levels on Booster Day 0 and naïve and between the ratios of anti-NET IgM and citH3 on Booster Day 30/Day 0 in the AA-M and MM-M group, respectively. The increased levels of citH3/MPO-DNA accompanied by NET-promoting autoantibodies suggest a potential connection between mRNA-1273/ChAdOx1-S vaccines and cardiovascular complications.

Temporal changes in biomarkers of neutrophil extracellular traps and NET-promoting autoantibodies following adenovirus-vectored, mRNA, and recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccination

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.29556

So, it would seem completely logical that post-COVID mRNA there is a very high likelihood that the “ingredients” for developing Parkinson’s are present.

Long COVID

What makes the above concerning is that it may be any exposure to the Spike Protein increases the risk of developing (among many things) Parkinson’s. Let’s look at Long COVID and NETs.

The underlying pathophysiology of long COVID has become a topic of intense research discussion. While chronic inflammation in long COVID has received considerable attention, the role of neutrophils, which are the most abundant of all immune cells and primary responders to inflammation, has been unfortunately overlooked, perhaps due to their short lifespan. In this review, we discuss the emerging role of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in the persistent inflammatory response observed in long COVID patients. We present early evidence linking the persistence of NETs to pulmonary fibrosis, cardiovascular abnormalities, and neurological dysfunction in long COVID. Several uncertainties require investigation in future studies. These include the mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 brings about sustained neutrophil activation phenotypes after infection resolution; whether the heterogeneity of neutrophils seen in acute SARS-CoV-2 infection persists into the chronic phase; whether the presence of autoantibodies in long COVID can induce NETs and protect them from degradation; whether NETs exert differential, organ-specific effects; specifically which NET components contribute to organ-specific pathologies, such as pulmonary fibrosis; and whether senescent cells can drive NET formation through their pro-inflammatory secretome in long COVID.

Neutrophil extracellular traps and long COVID

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1254310/full

And now, COVID infection itself.

COVID Infection

The Spike Protein is present post mRNA. in Long COVID, and simply after mild infection. This shows how any exposure to the Spike Protein may raise the risk of developing Parkinson’s.

Growing research suggests that viral antigens and viral RNA, various proteins or genetic material, remain present and active in the body’s tissues following acute infection. A Harvard study, for example, found that the COVID-19 spike protein—a protein vital in allowing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect cells—continues to circulate in some Long COVID patients’ blood up to a year after infection. This protein can also be found in the blood of individuals who had COVID-19 but did not experience lingering symptoms.

The Long COVID Puzzle: Autoimmunity, Inflammation, and Other Possible Causes

https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/the-long-covid-puzzle-autoimmunity-inflammation-and-other-possible-causes

The major takeaway from this is, once again, COVID is not a “cold.” The more we look, the more we find so many different kinds of long-term dysregulation after becoming infected with the virus or being exposed to its proteins. Even for those who do not experience Long COVID. Yet the more we understand, the more steps we can take to prevent and treat the various forms of dysregulation. I will continue to seek understanding and to search for therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog and readership. We gained two more paid subscribers since Friday. Each week, between now and Christmas, I am asking if one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member of this Substack. Helping make this Substack sustainable keeps the engines running. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I will keep working and reporting back to you.