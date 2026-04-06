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prambo's avatar
prambo
13h

Walter,

A absolutely stunning synthesis of one of the most dangerous "side effects" of the "Death Jabs".

Your work in this area is unparalleled IMHO.

And yet, nothing is done about it, highlighting the absolute corruption of the entire medical and scientific "community".

To be a little political, Trump got "gulled" on the vaxx and despite RFK, Jr's blathering, they are both complete failures.

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BadProtein's avatar
BadProtein
12hEdited

Soo many vicious cycles - the cryptic virus design department gets a Gold Star for subtle cleverness.

One neat thing is that when a surface enters the blood, it gets aggressively electroplated with proteins from the host - making a big spaghetti covered meatball out of the marble of the LNP. The Protein Corona...

The fibinogen gets wrecked and tangled in this process, and can seed the blood and endothelial wall, and of course then your work above adds.

Every LNP makes a wig out of our proteins, makes a tarball really - and then drops it where it drops it. Inside the cell outside... whatever..

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/vroman-effect

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/weve-been-waiting-to-run-this-experiment

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/advanced-materials

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/the-vroman-effect-and-the-white-clots

not related but female interest: https://badprotein.substack.com/p/lovely

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