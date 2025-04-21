Scattergram of serum values of MMP-9. MMP-9 was measured in the serum of long COVID patients (n = 13, mean age 57 years) and healthy control subjects (n = 13, mean age 57 years) using commercial ELISA kit. *p < 0.05; t-test compared to control subjects.

As readers of this Substack know, I have been studying COVID and Spike Protein injury/disease in the context of the ECM. I have discovered that the Spike Protein’s interaction with the ECM may be a critical factor in the induction and/or progression of AD. First, let’s look at an observation made last summer, where it was found that post-COVID, patients were experiencing parallel abnormalities to those found in AD.

Many coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive individuals exhibit abnormal electroencephalographic (EEG) activity reflecting “brain fog” and mild cognitive impairments even months after the acute phase of infection. Resting-state EEG abnormalities include EEG slowing (reduced alpha rhythm; increased slow waves) and epileptiform activity. An expert panel conducted a systematic review to present compelling evidence that cognitive deficits due to COVID-19 and to Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRD) are driven by overlapping pathologies and neurophysiological abnormalities. EEG abnormalities seen in COVID-19 patients resemble those observed in early stages of neurodegenerative diseases, particularly ADRD. It is proposed that similar EEG abnormalities in Long COVID and ADRD are due to parallel neuroinflammation, astrocyte reactivity, hypoxia, and neurovascular injury.

https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.14089

In addition to the neuroinflammation and other causes described above, I propose an additional, fundamental cause: The increased expression of ECM component MMP-9. The elevation of this protease induces the generation of tau oligomers.

Multiple studies have shown elevated levels of several MMPs in tauopathies as well as demonstrated functional links between different MMPs and tau. For example, upregulated MMP-3 levels were found in the cortex of AD-like amyloidosis transgenic rat models (Pentz et al., 2021), and the concentration of MMP-3 and levels of total and phosphorylated tau positively correlate in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of AD patients (Stomrud et al., 2010; Hanzel et al., 2014). Although MMP-9 is enriched in AD patients’ brains and co-localizes with tau, it is sparsely present in extracellular NFTs (Hernandes-Alejandro et al., 2020). Nübling et al. (2012) tested the effect of MMP-3 and MMP-9 on tau oligomer formation and aggregation. While MMP-3 mildly reduced tau aggregation, MMP-9 processing promoted oligomerization (Nübling et al., 2012; Wang et al., 2014). Multiple potential MMP-3 cleavage sites were identified within the MTBR of tau (Nübling et al., 2012), suggesting this protease could inhibit tau aggregation by degrading regions crucial for oligomer formation. In contrast, MMP-9 cleavage sites were mainly located either in the N-terminal region or close to the C-terminus (Nübling et al., 2012), thus sparing the MTBR and facilitating the generation of tau oligomers. More recently, docking simulations have predicted that a high-affinity complex can be formed between MMP-9 and full-length tau (Hernandes-Alejandro et al., 2020). This binding involves the catalytic domain of MMP-9, suggesting that this interaction could be initiated when MMP-9 is active. Interestingly, MMP-9 can be directly activated by MMP-3 (Ogata et al., 1992; Okada et al., 1992; Shapiro et al., 1995), implying that elevated MMP-3 levels might result in increased MMP-9 activity,

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cellular-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fncel.2022.844211/full

The reason why this is so important is that the Spike Protein is inducing elevated levels of MMP-9 in Long COVID patients. Of course, the long-term consequences of this elevation could mean either the patient developing AD or seeing a more rapid progression of the disease, if already present.

MMP-9 was significantly elevated in the serum of long COVID patients compared to healthy controls. Moreover, there was significant release of MMP-9 from a cultured human microglia cell line stimulated by LPS, NT, or Spike protein.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11472557/

Please note that, in line with my other recent findings concerning the Spike Protein’s ability to “disintegrate” ourselves, the elevation of MMP-9 causes precisely that – it digests tight junction proteins.

A critical component of neuronal connectivity is the extracellular matrix (ECM) that can be disrupted by matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). MMPs are important in tissue formation, neuronal network remodeling, and BBB function [18]. Matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9) has emerged as an important molecule in neuropsychiatric [19,20] and neurodegenerative disorders [21]. MMP-9 can disrupt the polysaccharide scaffolding of the brain matrix and digest tight junction proteins, thus disrupting neuronal connectivity [22]. MMP-9 can cause vascular inflammation and increase BBB permeability [23]. MMP-9 levels were elevated in the serum of COVID-19 patients and were associated with disease severity [24,25].

I will be working to find therapeutics which may mitigate the increased expression of MMP-9. I will also continue to study and report on the Spike Protein’s involvement with the ECM, its effects and propose therapeutics to ameliorate those effects.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. Please have a blessed Easter Monday.