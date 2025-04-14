Decreased CEACAM5, intestine barrier loss and abnormal intestinal immune function after the stimulation with SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD-Fc. (A) Representative HE images and the quantitative analysis of inflammation of the duodenum from mice, and marked the areas of edema and inflammatory exudation with yellow arrows under the high-power field of view. (B) Immunohistochemical staining and (C) western blotting showed the reduced CEACAM5 expression in intestines of mice after spike RBD-Fc stimulation. (D) Western blotting showed low expression of ZO-1 in intestines of mice after spike RBD-Fc stimulation. (E) ELISA found high levels of LPS in severe COVID-19 patients compared to control. (F) Flow cytometric analysis showed the reduced CD4+ T cells in intestines of mice after spike RBD-Fc stimulation (n=5), and the difference of the ratio of CD4+ T cells to total lymphocytes between spike RBD-FC group and control-FC group using bar graphs. (G) Overexpression of cytokines in intestines of mice after spike RBD-Fc stimulation. Data were shown as the mean ± SD. *p < 0.05; **p < 0.01; ***p < 0.001. ns, no significance.

One of the puzzles of SARS-CoV-2 has been that the extreme inflammation observed in some patients cannot be explained by viral replication alone. A new study, published March 31st, shows us that, in essence, COVID is causing us to infect ourselves with harmful pathogens that normally stay in our gut. This process of microbes moving from where they belong to where they don’t is called Microbial Translocation, and explains the “missing” inflammation. And, how are these harmful pathogens moving from our gut, where they belong, into our bloodstream? Behold, it is yet another manifestation of the Spike Protein’s malevolence.

First, the microbial translocation explanation for the increased inflammation was recently identified.

One hallmark of severe COVID-19 is a dysregulated immune response that leads to systemic inflammation and contributes to disease severity and mortality but is not explained by viral replication alone. Severe COVID-19 has been shown to disrupt the gut microbiome and increase intestinal permeability which may contribute to immune dysregulation and systemic inflammation. In this study, we investigated the differences in plasma biomarkers for microbial translocation and gut barrier damage as well as circulating cytokines between healthy volunteers and patients hospitalized with COVID-19. We then performed a correlation analysis to understand how the relationships between these plasma biomarkers differed and used a random forest model to assess their accuracy in distinguishing between these two groups. Our results demonstrated that hospitalized COVID-19 patients have elevated concentrations of pro-inflammatory cytokines and markers of microbial translocation, and that the relationships between these biomarkers were significantly altered compared to healthy volunteers, especially those related to the mucosal associated homeostatic cytokines IL-17A and IL-23. Furthermore, IL-6 and LBP were the top biomarkers for prediction accuracy in our random forest model, highlighting the importance of managing microbial translocation in COVID-19 and its potential utility as a biomarker for disease severity.

Gut barrier integrity biomarkers are associated with increased inflammation and predict disease status in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.03.28.645914v1.full

So, now we know WHAT is happening, but WHY?

Readers of this Substack know that the direction of my research over the past year has led me to ascertain that SARS-CoV-2, ultimately, is almost certainly a connective tissue disease. The observed microbial translocation can be explained in this context. The Spike Protein interacts with ECM molecules in the gut to disrupt its barrier, allowing those pathogens which are normally resident in the gut to invade the body. It acts as a recruiter, marshalling the pathogens to attack us.

In this study, we uncovered the low expression and protective role of CEACAM5 in intestinal barrier dysfunction induced by SARS-Cov-2 spike. CEACAM5 acted as a protective protein in maintaining intestinal barrier homeostasis in normal physiological states through binding to Galectin-9 and inhibiting Galectin-9 expression and promoting PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathways activation in CD4+ T cells. Therefore, when the expression of CEACAM5 is reduced after the stimulation with SARS-Cov-2 spike, its protective effect on intestinal barrier homeostasis is also reduced. Thus reduced CEACAM5 protein expression in enterocytes could increase Galectin-9 protein expression and inhibit PI3K/Akt/ mTOR pathways in CD4+ T cells. Then inflammatory factors released and increased apoptosis of CD4+ T cells happened and eventually intestinal barrier dysfunction developed.

SARS-Cov-2 spike induces intestinal barrier dysfunction through the interaction between CEACAM5 and Galectin-9

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1303356/full

I believe the Spike’s influence on Galectin-9 is important with regards to other deleterious effects of the Spike, which I will write about in future posts. For now, we can take from this a major lesson: The Spike DISINTEGRATES. It disrupts the barrier of our endothelium, our blood-brain barrier and now we see it does the same to our intestinal barrier, too. To quote the title of the great novel by Chinua Achebe: Things Fall Apart.

I will continue to investigate the Spike Protein’s effects on the ECM and report back to you. Simultaneously, I will also be investigating therapeutics to treat and, hopefully, heal us from this scourge.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. The flowers are starting to emerge here in northern Vermont, and one cannot help but be hopeful. Please have a blessed and fruitful early Spring week.