The Spike Protein, IL-6, Rapid Ageing of the Cardiovascular System and Accelerated Epigenetic Ageing
Post-COVID and Post Spike-mRNA, immune cell expression levels of IL-6 are elevated up to 100-fold+ more than those in their seventies.
Effects of COVID-19 vaccination (VAC) on ex vivo immune readouts. (A–C) Ex vivo interleukin (IL)-6 secretion [pg/ml] from isolated PBMCs under basal conditions (A), in the presence of the T cell-specific mitogen concanavalin A (ConA; B) and in the presence of bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS; C). (D–F) Ex vivo IL-10 secretion [pg/ml] from isolated PBMCs under basal conditions (D), in the presence of ConA (E) and in the presence of LPS (F). Data are presented as mean + SEM including individual values. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 versus respective participants not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (noVAC).
One interesting fact about the cytokine IL-6 is that it is a biomarker for cardiovascular disease and accelerating epigenetic ageing. Let’s look at a study from 2018, which showed that IL-6 significantly increased across the entire eighth decade of life (70s) in the subjects studied. The authors viewed it as perhaps being a more reliable measure of inflammation.
As the trajectories of the inflammatory biomarkers were complex, it is difficult to determine which is most representative. IL-6, which showed a significant increase, may be a more indicative or reliable measure of inflammation, but as it was only available for two time-points we focused our analyses on CRP.
Trajectories of inflammatory biomarkers over the eighth decade and their associations with immune cell profiles and epigenetic ageing
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13148-018-0585-x
And, that inflammation is indicative of a faster running epigenetic clock.
The dynamics of the assessed inflammatory markers did not conclusively confirm an increased inflammatory state with older chronological age. We found, however, that a faster running epigenetic clock, as measured by extrinsic epigenetic age acceleration, associated with a raised inflammatory profile cross-sectionally.
Trajectories of inflammatory biomarkers over the eighth decade and their associations with immune cell profiles and epigenetic ageing
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13148-018-0585-x
Inflammation is also, of course, a pathophysiological link between cardiovascular health and ageing. In particular, proinflammatory cytokines (PICs) increase expression throughout life and correlate with poor cardiovascular outcomes. IL-6 is one of them.
We argue that increased concentrations of circulating PICs are not only markers of chronic low-grade inflammation, but they also serve as an important pathophysiological link between CV health and ageing. We discuss how PICs: 1) promote autonomic imbalance and sympathoexcitation; 2) enhance electrical instability of the myocardium, stimulate remodeling, and depress cardiac function; 3) prompt endothelial dysfunction, vasoconstriction, and progression of atherosclerosis; 4) impair renal function. All of these processes contribute to accelerated ageing of the CV system and increased susceptibility to CV morbidity and death.
Proinflammatory cytokines and ageing of the cardiovascular-renal system
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0047637418300605
Why is this important in the context of COVID and Spike Protein gene therapy? Because IL-6 is ASTRONOMICALLY elevated by the Spike Protein (see opening illustration above). And it may not be a transient elevation.
Although a more detailed investigation of this phenomenon with longer time periods between vaccination and ex vivo PBMC stimulation is critically required, a lack of correlation of the time period between the 1st, 2nd and 3rd vaccination and the ex vivo IL-6 secretion from isolated PBMCs under ConA conditions (1:200 dilution of supernatants) supports the hypothesis that the here revealed vaccination effect is a non-transient one.
COVID-19 vaccination exacerbates ex vivo IL-6 release from isolated PBMCs
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-35731-2
Now, about those IL-6 levels. As we discussed earlier, those biomarker levels associated with poor CV outcomes and accelerated epigenetic clocks gradually increase in one’s seventies. Indeed, they may double from 2.x pg/ml to 4.x pg/ml.
Spaghetti plots of change in CRP and IL-6 over time. CRP: C-reactive protein; IL-6: interleukin-6; hs: high-sensitivity; ls: low-sensitivity; log(): log-transformed
Compare that to the VAC group in the initial figure above: more than 400 pg/ml of basal ex vivo IL-6 secretion. In contrast, the noVAC group exhibited minimal IL-6 secretion. While these measurements were obtained from isolated cells ex vivo rather than directly from blood plasma, they nevertheless demonstrate a markedly increased capacity for IL-6 production in immune cells obtained from vaccinated individuals.
Less striking, though still very important, a four-to-five-fold increase in IL-6 levels was also found in patients with Long COVID.
We demonstrated that increased IL-6 is associated with long COVID-19. This study suggests a mean value of IL-6 estimated at 20.92 pg/ml for long COVID-19. Collectively, findings from this study suggest high levels of this immune mediator as a basic determinant for long COVID-19, which could serve as a predictor of long COVID-19 or at least could inform on the “early stage” of long COVID-19. However, it is unclear whether comorbidities facilitate an increase in the levels of IL-6 in COVID-19 subjects. Exploratory studies need to be conducted in this regard in the future.
Increased interleukin-6 is associated with long COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10123579/
Clearly, this is all preliminary, and further studies are needed. General population studies of IL-6 levels over time should be a priority in this COVID/Spike Protein era. However, what we have discussed does offer a very plausible explanation for the increased CV disease being observed and the seeming accelerated ageing of many individuals.
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Perhaps the inflammation is a symptom and not the disease itself. Perhaps the inflammation is the body's method of healing its wounds. Perhaps the IL-6 is marking precisely the body's attempts to heal the damage to the cardiovascular system caused by spike proteins (no matter whether naturally or artificially induced).
The bioweapon attacks in yet another way. And it's slow and degenerative so it's harder to temporally track the cause being the bioweapoon shot.
Just another coincidence for the bioweapon.