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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
3h

Perhaps the inflammation is a symptom and not the disease itself. Perhaps the inflammation is the body's method of healing its wounds. Perhaps the IL-6 is marking precisely the body's attempts to heal the damage to the cardiovascular system caused by spike proteins (no matter whether naturally or artificially induced).

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Privacy Required's avatar
Privacy Required
5h

The bioweapon attacks in yet another way. And it's slow and degenerative so it's harder to temporally track the cause being the bioweapoon shot.

Just another coincidence for the bioweapon.

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