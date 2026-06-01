Effects of COVID-19 vaccination (VAC) on ex vivo immune readouts. (A–C) Ex vivo interleukin (IL)-6 secretion [pg/ml] from isolated PBMCs under basal conditions (A), in the presence of the T cell-specific mitogen concanavalin A (ConA; B) and in the presence of bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS; C). (D–F) Ex vivo IL-10 secretion [pg/ml] from isolated PBMCs under basal conditions (D), in the presence of ConA (E) and in the presence of LPS (F). Data are presented as mean + SEM including individual values. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 versus respective participants not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (noVAC).

One interesting fact about the cytokine IL-6 is that it is a biomarker for cardiovascular disease and accelerating epigenetic ageing. Let’s look at a study from 2018, which showed that IL-6 significantly increased across the entire eighth decade of life (70s) in the subjects studied. The authors viewed it as perhaps being a more reliable measure of inflammation.

As the trajectories of the inflammatory biomarkers were complex, it is difficult to determine which is most representative. IL-6, which showed a significant increase, may be a more indicative or reliable measure of inflammation, but as it was only available for two time-points we focused our analyses on CRP.

Trajectories of inflammatory biomarkers over the eighth decade and their associations with immune cell profiles and epigenetic ageing

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13148-018-0585-x

And, that inflammation is indicative of a faster running epigenetic clock.

The dynamics of the assessed inflammatory markers did not conclusively confirm an increased inflammatory state with older chronological age. We found, however, that a faster running epigenetic clock, as measured by extrinsic epigenetic age acceleration, associated with a raised inflammatory profile cross-sectionally.

Trajectories of inflammatory biomarkers over the eighth decade and their associations with immune cell profiles and epigenetic ageing

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13148-018-0585-x

Inflammation is also, of course, a pathophysiological link between cardiovascular health and ageing. In particular, proinflammatory cytokines (PICs) increase expression throughout life and correlate with poor cardiovascular outcomes. IL-6 is one of them.

We argue that increased concentrations of circulating PICs are not only markers of chronic low-grade inflammation, but they also serve as an important pathophysiological link between CV health and ageing. We discuss how PICs: 1) promote autonomic imbalance and sympathoexcitation; 2) enhance electrical instability of the myocardium, stimulate remodeling, and depress cardiac function; 3) prompt endothelial dysfunction, vasoconstriction, and progression of atherosclerosis; 4) impair renal function. All of these processes contribute to accelerated ageing of the CV system and increased susceptibility to CV morbidity and death.

Proinflammatory cytokines and ageing of the cardiovascular-renal system

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0047637418300605

Why is this important in the context of COVID and Spike Protein gene therapy? Because IL-6 is ASTRONOMICALLY elevated by the Spike Protein (see opening illustration above). And it may not be a transient elevation.

Although a more detailed investigation of this phenomenon with longer time periods between vaccination and ex vivo PBMC stimulation is critically required, a lack of correlation of the time period between the 1st, 2nd and 3rd vaccination and the ex vivo IL-6 secretion from isolated PBMCs under ConA conditions (1:200 dilution of supernatants) supports the hypothesis that the here revealed vaccination effect is a non-transient one.

COVID-19 vaccination exacerbates ex vivo IL-6 release from isolated PBMCs

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-35731-2

Now, about those IL-6 levels. As we discussed earlier, those biomarker levels associated with poor CV outcomes and accelerated epigenetic clocks gradually increase in one’s seventies. Indeed, they may double from 2.x pg/ml to 4.x pg/ml.

Spaghetti plots of change in CRP and IL-6 over time. CRP: C-reactive protein; IL-6: interleukin-6; hs: high-sensitivity; ls: low-sensitivity; log(): log-transformed

Compare that to the VAC group in the initial figure above: more than 400 pg/ml of basal ex vivo IL-6 secretion. In contrast, the noVAC group exhibited minimal IL-6 secretion. While these measurements were obtained from isolated cells ex vivo rather than directly from blood plasma, they nevertheless demonstrate a markedly increased capacity for IL-6 production in immune cells obtained from vaccinated individuals.

Less striking, though still very important, a four-to-five-fold increase in IL-6 levels was also found in patients with Long COVID.

We demonstrated that increased IL-6 is associated with long COVID-19. This study suggests a mean value of IL-6 estimated at 20.92 pg/ml for long COVID-19. Collectively, findings from this study suggest high levels of this immune mediator as a basic determinant for long COVID-19, which could serve as a predictor of long COVID-19 or at least could inform on the “early stage” of long COVID-19. However, it is unclear whether comorbidities facilitate an increase in the levels of IL-6 in COVID-19 subjects. Exploratory studies need to be conducted in this regard in the future.

Increased interleukin-6 is associated with long COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10123579/

Clearly, this is all preliminary, and further studies are needed. General population studies of IL-6 levels over time should be a priority in this COVID/Spike Protein era. However, what we have discussed does offer a very plausible explanation for the increased CV disease being observed and the seeming accelerated ageing of many individuals.

Thank you, as always, for your dialogue, readership, and support. It is a certain fact. I cannot do this without you. And I am immensely grateful that I am able to work with your support. Please have a blessed week.

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