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OldSysEng's avatar
OldSysEng
19h

At presentation to the ER in early January 2022, as an unjabbed senior, I tested positive tor Cov, bi-lateral ground glass pneumonia, high ferritin, high LDH, high d-dimer, high troponin. I was admitted for a 5-day stay. It was initially assessed as a STEMI but echo saw no heart damage. Possibly a result of the severe tachycardia I had the night before. I had spent the holidays with a house full of boosted relatives. I was lucky - my SpO2 was 93 the whole time in the hospital, so I was not treated with anything other than the stomach shot clot-buster. And Mucinex for the pneumonia.

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
14h

FERRITIN = MIND CONTROL

"The researchers’ first challenge was to find

something in a neuron that could serve as an

antenna to detect the incoming radio signal or

magnetic field. The logical choice was ferritin.

Each ferritin particle carries within it thousands of

grains of iron that wiggle around in response to a

radio signal. Friedman’s team realized that they

could use a genetically engineered virus

to create doorways into a neuron’s outer

membrane. Once the virus had enough time to

infect and transform the target neurons, the

researchers switched on a radio transmitter

tuned to 465 kHz, a little below the band used for

AM radio. The neurons responded." End of excerpts

https://seek.rockefeller.edu/flipping-a-switch-inside-the-head/

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