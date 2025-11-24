Viral mRNA is visibly detectable in DRGs and SCs by in situ hybridization, but mature virus is not detectable by immunohistochemistry.

(A) Expression pattern of Spike (S) RNA (red) around DAPI (blue) and Rbfox3 (white) in cervical and thoracic DRGs of SARS-CoV-2–infected and mock male hamsters at 1 dpi. Data are representative of n = 2 animals per group. (B) Expression patterns of Spike RNA (red) around DAPI (blue) in cervical and thoracic SCs from SARS-CoV-2–infected and mock-control male hamsters at 1 dpi. Data are representative of n = 2 per group. (C) Nucleocapsid protein expression pattern in thoracic DRGs of SARS-CoV-2–infected and mock-control male hamsters as well as lung tissue of male SARS-CoV-2–infected animals at 1 dpi. Data are representative of n = 2 animals per group. Scale bars, 50 μm; insets, 20 μm.

A study published just days ago shows that autoantibodies from Long COVID patients injected into mice attack dorsal root ganglions. This can help us understand the chronic, and often debilitating pain that those suffering from Long COVID endure.

IgG from LC patients binds to sensory neurons in the lumbar dorsal root ganglia To identify the cell types targeted by human IgG in the DRG, we performed double immunofluorescence against neuron cell bodies (NeuN) and satellite glial cells (Glutamine Synthetase). As for immunohistochemistry, human IgG from HC subjects were detected in the peri-neuronal network of DRG. Human IgG from LC patients colocalized with NeuN, but not with glutamine synthetase (Fig.6A-C). The percentage of NeuN+/IgG+ cells was significantly higher in DRG from mice injected with LC patient IgG than in DRG transferred with HC IgG (Fig.6B). When characterizing DRG neuron subtypes using fiber-specific markers, we observed that approximately 40% of NF200+ neurons (Aβ and Aδ fibers) colocalized with human IgG, whereas about 18% of peripherin+ neurons (C-fibers) and 12% of cGRP+ neurons (C-fibers and Aδ fibers) showed IgG colocalization (Suppl.Fig.4). The colocalization between human IgG and sensory neurons was no longer observed when mice received IgG-depleted serum or papain-digested IgG compared to mice receiving purified LC IgG (Fig.7).

Pathogenic IgG from long COVID patients with neurological sequelae triggers sensitive but not cognitive impairments upon transfer into mice

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.11.20.689423v1.full

DRGs modulate our perception of pain. The fact that the Spike Protein induces our body to attack them can explain why doctors are baffled and find “nothing wrong” when confronted with a Long COVID patient’s complaints of chronic pain.

The DRG are highly complex structures located on either side of the spinal cord than span the length of the spinal column. Each ganglion is an enlargement of the dorsal roots given off by the spinal cord. These structures are merely the size of a peanut but are able to house up to 15,000 neurons each. The neurons located within the DRG are responsible for sensory transduction and modulation from the periphery, including pain perception (9). The location of the DRG, which is surrounded by rigid bony structures, leaves little room for expansion of displacement. Herniated disc and osteophytes are common conditions that may cause compression and inflammation at the level of the DRG (10). The DRG contains clusters of the cell bodies of primary sensory neurons. Each of the axons of these sensory neurons house a variety of fibers with a range of size and excitability. These fibers include the Aβ, Aδ, and C fibers. Compared to the large, myelinated, and high velocity A fibers, the C fibers are unmyelinated, smaller in diameter and have a much slower conduction velocity. Despite these variations, each of these fibers are responsible for conducting sensory signals from the periphery to the DRG and finally the central nervous system (9). Further research demonstrates C fibers, specifically, play an active role in chronic pain. C-fibers nociceptors have been noted to be involved in aberrant pain signaling within the cell bodies of the DRG (11).

Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) and Chronic Pain

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8314073/

How can this happen? It should be of no surprise that the Spike Protein is almost certainly to blame. Though no actual virus was discovered in DRGs, the Spike Protein was.

To gain insight into viral replication within the DRGs, we performed a plaque assay in which combined cervical and tDRGs or SC were collected at 3 dpi and homogenized in PBS. This cell-homogenate solution was then plated with Vero cells, with the number of ensuing plaques representing the number of mature virions present in the harvested tissue. Plaques were observed only in 3-dpi lung homogenates from SARS-CoV-2–infected animals but not in those from mock-treated animals or any DRG or SC (Fig. 1I). This suggested that mature virus was not reaching the peripheral or central sensory nervous systems. We next sought to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 transcripts were localized to specific cell types in the DRGs, which are predominantly composed of primary sensory neurons and satellite glial cells. Using RNAscope in situ hybridization on 1-dpi cervical and thoracic cell tissue, we observed the presence of RNA (S) puncta around 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI)–labeled nuclei, which, in DRGs, are representative of satellite glial cells, and Rbfox3-labeled neuronal spaces in tissues retrieved from SARS-CoV-2–infected animals. S puncta were not present in tissues retrieved from mock-treated animals (Fig. 2A). We also detected S transcript puncta near the DAPI signal throughout SARS-CoV-2–infected cervical and thoracic SC sections at 1 dpi. These puncta were not visible in SCs from mock-infected animals (Fig. 2B).

SARS-CoV-2 airway infection results in the development of somatosensory abnormalities in a hamster model

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scisignal.ade4984

Early on this was certainly seen as a concern. Yet, at this point (unlike myself and readers of this Substack) only complete viral invasion was being considered as a source of Spike.

Our work highlights neuronal expression of ACE2 in a select subset of nociceptors that express CALCA, P2RX3, MRGPRD, NPPB and SCN10A. While we cannot state with certainty the anatomical projections of these neurons because tracing studies cannot be done in humans, the neurochemical signature of these neurons is consistent with nociceptors that form free nerve endings in the skin [38], luminal organs [12] and meninges [31]. Therefore, one potential consequence of this ACE2 expression could be infection of nociceptors through the nasal passages, cornea, or upper or lower airway. To this end, we noted higher expression of ACE2 in thoracic DRGs, and these DRGs contain nociceptors that innervate the lungs [14; 29], a major site for proliferation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus [36]. It is now clear that many COVID-19 patients have persistent symptoms lasting for months after initial infection. These symptoms include joint and chest pain, cough, headache and dyspnea [7], symptoms that involve activation of nociceptors. Sensory neuronal infection by SARS-CoV-2 may be a causative factor in some of these persistent symptoms.

ACE2 and SCARF expression in human DRG nociceptors: implications for SARS-CoV-2 virus neurological effects

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7572821/

How is this occurring? Given that we are observing the Spike Protein’s presence in DRGs, it is most likely a combination of molecular mimicry and bystander activation.

Recently, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) raised the concern of autoimmune responses, especially in individuals with genetic backgrounds of autoimmune diseases. Acute manifestations were of particular concern due to fatal respiratory failure90. Moreover, there is a growing concern about COVID-19 being an environmental trigger of autoimmunity through molecular mimicry and bystander cell activation91-97-98. Acute infection with COVID-19 stimulates an innate immune response resulting in a proinflammatory cytokine storm (i.e., IL-1β, TNF-α, and IFNγ) and chemokines as a non-specific anti-viral immune response. The non-specific proinflammatory cytokine response can promote tissue damage and release of hidden self-antigens; APCs uptake the self-antigens and present them to autoreactive T and B cells, triggering polyclonal autoreactive T and B cell activation and autoimmune responses during COVID-19 infection. Specific tissues such as the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and myelin sheath are harmed by the hyperinflammatory response, leading to the development of autoimmune features in COVID-19 infected patients99-102. SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens are also reported to mediate autoimmunity via molecular mimicry92. For instance, polyneuropathies (e.g., myasthenia gravis, GBS, and MS) are associated with human autoantigen production103. Using comparative sequence analysis between SARS-CoV-2 and host factors, viral hexapeptides (i.e., KDKKKK and EIPKEE) showed shared homology with human heat shock proteins (Hsps) (e.g., Hsps 90 and 60), where autoantibodies target Hsps and contribute to autoimmunity 104

Infectious diseases, autoantibodies, and autoimmunity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10235211/

The recent paper should provide sufficient evidence to those who thought that Long COVID is not “real,” that is certainly is. My takeaway is that this is clearly happening with many, many other cells. Not just DRGs. I will continue to ask why and to seek therapeutics. Please have a blessed week and Thanksgiving if you are in the States.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog, and readership. Each week, between now and Christmas, I am asking if at least one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member of this Substack. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, donating crypto, or donating via PayPal.