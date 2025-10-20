The Spike Protein and the Spirochete: SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Reinfections and Exposures to its Spike Protein May Effectively Simulate “Lyme Disease”
Just like the Lyme Disease pathogen, the Spike Protein invades organs through – the endothelium - with remarkably similar results.
Dependence of B. burgdorferi–endothelial interactions under physiological shear stress on pFn. (A) Schematic illustrating initiation steps (tethering, dragging) of the B. burgdorferi–endothelial interaction cascade leading to bacterial transmigration across endothelial barriers into extravascular tissues. Tethering bacteria anchor to endothelial surfaces via tethers, pause repeatedly as they move over endothelial surfaces, but move faster than 100 μm⋅s−1. Dragging bacteria move more slowly (<100 μm⋅s−1) and are untethered. Both tethering and dragging are Fn-dependent in mouse PCVs (18). There are reduced numbers of B. burgdorferi tethering and dragging on primary human endothelial monolayers in flow chambers at typical PCV shear stress (1 dyn/cm2) following treatment with polyclonal anti-Fn antiserum (B) and depletion of pFn from serum in bacterial cultivation medium (C). Numbers of tethering and dragging GFP-expressing B. burgdorferi (strain GCB966) in the presence of nonspecific IgGs or polyclonal αFn IgGs were measured by manual counting. In B, GCB966 was cultivated in the presence of mouse blood before imaging. In C, bacteria were cultivated without mouse blood to eliminate all sources of pFn. In C, −pFn indicates pFn-depleted growth conditions; for +pFn samples, bacteria grown under pFn-depleted conditions were supplemented with human pFn (+pFn) to the concentration present in blood (0.3 mg/mL) before imaging. Summary values: mean ± SEM. Statistics: two-way ANOVA, Holm–Sidak posttest (n = 3 independent bacterial and endothelial cultures per group). *P < 0.05 vs. IgG (B) or −pFn (C) within the same interaction type.
We can learn much about the Spike Protein by studying Lyme Disease. It is remarkable how much commonality Spike Protein-related disease and Lyme Disease share. Let’s start with infection. For Lyme Disease, it is through a tick bite. For the Spike Protein, it is through the respiratory tract (directly into the bloodstream, too, unfortunately). For example, we can edit Lyme Disease pathogenesis to mirror the Spike Protein’s.
Before continuing the discussion, I wanted to note that in this article you will see the Spike Protein referenced alone and not with SARS-CoV-2. Clearly, SARS-CoV-2 infection is the wild source of Spike Protein. However, as we all-too-well know, there is currently another vehicle which delivers Spike Protein into our bodies.
Once the spirochete (spike protein) is in the skin (respiratory tract), one of three events may occur:
The spirochete (spike protein) may be overwhelmed and eliminated by host defense mechanisms
The spirochete (spike protein) may remain viable and localized in the skin (respiratory tract), where it produces erythema migrans (respiratory distress), the characteristic skin lesion of Lyme disease
Within days to weeks, the spirochete (spike protein) may disseminate through the lymphatics or blood,
After entering the circulation, the organism shows a distinct tropism for the skin, heart, central nervous system (CNS), joints, and eyes. Any part of the body can be affected, however; spirochetes have also been demonstrated histologically in bone marrow, the spleen, lymph nodes, the liver, testes, and the placenta during early hematogenous dissemination.
The clinical manifestations of Lyme disease generally follow three stages of disease progression: early localized, early disseminated, and chronic disseminated. All are potentially curable with antibiotic therapy. The infection progresses to disseminated disease in approximately 50% of untreated patients. Only a few genotypes of B burgdorferi appear to be responsible for the large majority of cases of disseminated disease.
Lyme Disease
https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/330178-overview#a2
And this dissemination occurs in precisely the same fashion as the spike protein - via the endothelium. The causative agent of Lyme Disease, B. burgdorferi, like the Spike Protein, travels through the endothelium to spread to other tissues.
Cell–cell interactions in the vasculature depend on mechanically specialized interactions that can overcome shear stress due to blood flow. For disseminating bacteria, the mechanisms supporting these interactions have remained largely undefined for most pathogens. Most disseminating bacterial pathogens have been found to bind Fn, and many of these bacterial pathogens bind to pFn. The results of this study show that the ability to recruit pFn from blood provides a mechanical advantage to B. burgdorferi interacting with endothelial surfaces under physiological shear stress, and may thus facilitate bacterial escape from the vasculature and colonization of extravascular tissues. It is possible that similar exploitation of pFn may also prove important for the dissemination mechanisms of other pathogens.
Plasma fibronectin stabilizes Borrelia burgdorferi–endothelial interactions under vascular shear stress by a catch-bond mechanism
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1615007114#sec-2
Readers of this Substack may recall I have hypothesized that SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease) is the first phase of a broader, systemic Spike Protein disease which almost certainly includes Long COVID. This multi-part disease structure is also true, of course, of Lyme Disease. Again, it is remarkable how similar early disseminated Lyme Disease and what I have called Stage II Spike Protein Disease are.
Stage 2: Early disseminated Lyme disease
Timing: Weeks to months after a tick bite
In early disseminated Lyme disease, the infection has started to move beyond the site of your tick bite to other parts of your body such as your heart, brain, or spinal cord. Lyme disease that has moved to the brain is sometimes referred to as Lyme neuroborreliosis, or neurological Lyme disease.
Common symptoms of early disseminated Lyme disease include:
More than one EM rash (a sign very suggestive of Lyme disease)
Pain that may come and go and move around the body, in joints, tendons, muscles, and bones
Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis), which can cause severe headache, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to light and sound
Numbness, weakness, or tingling in the arms and legs (radiculoneuritis)
Weakness or drooping on one or both sides of the face; difficulty closing an eyelid (facial palsy)
Inflammation of the heart (carditis) that can cause heart palpitations, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fainting. If you are experiencing any of these heart symptoms, seek immediate medical care.
You may also experience a worsening of earlier Lyme disease symptoms.
Stages of Lyme disease and their common symptoms
https://www.lyme.health.harvard.edu/stages-and-symptoms/
Though mechanisms are virtually identical, manifestations vary. An apparent similar manifestation is in the potential cardiac consequences. Note Lyme Disease:
Data synthesis: Cardiac complications of Lyme disease may occur in up to 8% of patients. Cardiac manifestations occur in the early phase of the illness, at a median of 21 days from the onset of erythema migrans. Manifestations of Lyme carditis include atrioventricular block, myopericarditis, intraventricular conduction disturbances, bundle branch block and congestive heart failure. Temporary cardiac pacing may be required in up to a third of cases and complete recovery occurs in most (greater than 90%) patients. The overall prognosis of Lyme carditis is very good, although recovery may be delayed and late complications such as dilated cardiomyopathy may occur.
Conclusion: Lyme disease is a tick-borne spirochetal infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi. Cardiac complications of Lyme disease generally occur in the early phase and include conduction system disturbances, myopericarditis and congestive heart failure.
Cardiac manifestations of Lyme disease: a review
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8640597/
And the Spike Protein:
In addition to chronic fatigue, which is a common symptom of long COVID, patients may present with chest pain, ECG abnormalities, postural orthostatic tachycardia, or newly developed supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmias. Imaging of the heart and vessels has provided evidence of chronic, post-infectious perimyocarditis with consequent left or right ventricular failure, arterial wall inflammation, or microthrombosis in certain patient populations.
Long COVID and the cardiovascular system—elucidating causes and cellular mechanisms in order to develop targeted diagnostic and therapeutic strategies: a joint Scientific Statement of the ESC Working Groups on Cellular Biology of the Heart and Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases
https://academic.oup.com/cardiovascres/article/119/2/336/6649450
What can we learn? Several things.
Like Lyme Disease, Leprosy and several other infectious diseases, there may be individuals who are simply immune to the deleterious effects of the Spike Protein. We need to find out if this is indeed the case and why.
Continual exposure to the Spike Protein via reinfections and/or mRNA may induce a “simulated Lyme Disease” in susceptible individuals.
These findings underscore the importance of medical autonomy. If any medical intervention may cause serious adverse long-term effects, even if it were to be in very, very few, how can it be mandated or coerced?
Concern and Hope. We will continue to express our concerns about the Spike Protein and maintain our hope in the preventive and therapeutic measures we discover. Please have a blessed week.
Tethering and dragging are only two tricks up Bb's sleeve. It's ability to shape-shift from spirochete into round body, bleb, and biofilm is another, along with its affinity to work synergistically with other pathogens requiring far more than a simplistic monotherapy for a couple of weeks: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/6/5594
Here's a lovely snapshot of Bb living quite happily with a macrophage, which is supposed to digest pathogens: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/06/26/fluorescent-image-of-borrelia-living-quite-happily-with-a-macrophage/
One coinfection often found with Lyme but rarely mentioned is Bartonella, which one researcher found persisting directly where a PIC line was removed (which was pumping antibiotics into the patient), demonstrating the tenacity of these pathogens: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/02/27/advanced-imaging-found-bartonella-around-pic-line/
'The powers that be' still deny all of the above. It doesn't fit the narrative. The only reason I have this information is because the researchers doing this unpopular work are all affected by Lyme/MSIDS directly or because of a loved one. These researchers find things because they truly want answers, not prestige or research grants. There has been a long, long sordid history of research corruption: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2017/01/13/lyme-science-owned-by-good-ol-boys/. If you don't believe me, here it is out of the horse's mouth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLIWSkQdCmU&list=PLcs5g1Y-3T83quUj49o08IFvsT0l4ceek (Willy Burgdorfer, Ph.D., the 'discoverer' of Lyme disease states that, 'serology or serology plus has to be started from scratch with people that don't know beforehand the results of their research, just because they have to get the money.')
Patients have been living in this Kafka-like movie for over 40 years. They must go outside the medical machine, find an experienced independent doctor (Lyme literate - LLMD) and pay out of pocket for any type of true, lasting help: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/11/25/what-makes-a-doctor-lyme-literate/, which, BTW, is exactly the same with Covid: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2021/08/17/an-independent-doctor-could-save-your-life/, https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2024/08/16/medical-warfare-doctors-who-questioned-covid-shots-promoted-ivermectin-lose-certification-canadian-detective-suspended-after-investigating-possible-covid-shot-link-to-sids/
Doctors in Lymeland have been fighting the same censorship/persecution we saw with Covid for decades: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2012/03/04/dr-hoffmann-updated/. My own LLMD had to cough up $50K when the State Medical Board came after him.
While I have never heard of Bb compared to the spike protein, I can see where you would get that idea due to how it seems to infect the human body. It certainly has been handled very similarly to Covid: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/04/26/cdc-playbook-learning-from-lyme/, and https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/05/08/update-cdc-playbook-learning-from-lyme/. However, upon closer inspection, little in reality fits the narrative. For instance, within 4-6 hours after a tick bite, one little girl couldn't walk or talk. This case, among many, many others demonstrates that the whole schpeel about 'stages' of Lyme disease is faulty yet continues to be regurgitated like a bad monologue.
Further, the tick is not the sole perp.
Lida Mattman Ph.D. has isolated living Bb in mosquitoes, flies, mites, semen, urine, blood, plasma, and CSF. Dr. Elizabeth Burgess could infect cats orally, ocularly, and via IV and she observed that mice orally infected could subsequently transmit to deer ticks. She also observed contact transmission in dogs, and Lischer found Bb in synovial fluid and cow milk. In 2014 researchers found Bb in genital secretions and that live Bb in a genital lesion could be grown in a special culture broth: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/04/02/transmission-of-lyme-disease-lida-mattman-phd/.
Then there's congenital transmission: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2018/06/19/33-years-of-documentation-of-maternal-child-transmission-of-lyme-disease-and-congenital-lyme-borreliosis-a-review/.
I believe I'm a personal example of sexual transmission: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2017/02/24/pcos-lyme-my-story/. My husband's infected and all my initial symptoms were gynecological until they metastasized to virtually everywhere else in my body.
One other fact: when you start to beat back the Bb with treatment, other coinfections will rear their heads. This is exactly what happened to me and my husband. After focusing on Bb all of a sudden Babesia symptoms raged forward: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2016/01/16/babesia-treatment/ Within this link is a 1998 research article showing that those infected with Lyme and Babesia have more severe symptoms, disease severity, and duration of illness, yet none of this is taken into account by the medical machine. Shortly thereafter Bartonella reared its head: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2016/01/03/bartonella-treatment/
The emergence of coinfections after initial Lyme treatment is the norm but not discussed at all by the medical machine. This is why millions do not improve on doxycycline alone. It won't touch protozoa, worms, or viruses.
Speaking of worms - Burgdorfer discovered ticks carry filarial worms. This is another reason many don't get well. Bb hides in worms and remain cloaked in the body. One must kill worms first to release the Bb to be identified by both the immune system and for antibiotics to work: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2016/06/03/borrelia-hiding-in-worms-causing-chronic-brain-diseases/.
This very well may be a reason why a doxy/ivermectin treatment is working for some: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2024/11/12/ivermectin-doxycycline-for-lyme-disease/. It makes logical sense when you discover dogs treated for heart worm suffer with severe inflammation due to the fact when the worms are killed it causes wolbachia to be released into the blood and tissues: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2017/07/10/wolbachia-the-next-frankenstein/ It is quite probable a similar thing is taking place in Lyme/MSIDS patients only with different pathogens - although wolbachia in biocontrols may not be the benign risk in the human body and in the environment that we've been told.
Suffice it to say - Lyme/MSIDS needs a 'do-over.' Nearly everything we've been told is a crock.
One thing's for sure - Covid can be Lyme/MSIDS, and it can mimic Lyme/MSIDS. Covid can also reactivate a latent Lyme/MSIDS infection (been there, done that). The two diseases have been fraudulently handled similarly by the medical machine, the media, and research.
I agree entirely that medical autonomy is paramount. The idea of one drug for one disease needs to be swept into the dust bin of history. Disease is typically far more complex than this simplistic notion created by a Big Pharma/government narrative for profit.
I always love how you end with hope, Walter. What are we without hope?
There are answers and bless those - including yourself who are truly pounding the pavement for them. :)
Blessings, Alicia
Madison Lyme Support Group
Wisconsin
https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/