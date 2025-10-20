Dependence of B. burgdorferi–endothelial interactions under physiological shear stress on pFn. (A) Schematic illustrating initiation steps (tethering, dragging) of the B. burgdorferi–endothelial interaction cascade leading to bacterial transmigration across endothelial barriers into extravascular tissues. Tethering bacteria anchor to endothelial surfaces via tethers, pause repeatedly as they move over endothelial surfaces, but move faster than 100 μm⋅s−1. Dragging bacteria move more slowly (<100 μm⋅s−1) and are untethered. Both tethering and dragging are Fn-dependent in mouse PCVs (18). There are reduced numbers of B. burgdorferi tethering and dragging on primary human endothelial monolayers in flow chambers at typical PCV shear stress (1 dyn/cm2) following treatment with polyclonal anti-Fn antiserum (B) and depletion of pFn from serum in bacterial cultivation medium (C). Numbers of tethering and dragging GFP-expressing B. burgdorferi (strain GCB966) in the presence of nonspecific IgGs or polyclonal αFn IgGs were measured by manual counting. In B, GCB966 was cultivated in the presence of mouse blood before imaging. In C, bacteria were cultivated without mouse blood to eliminate all sources of pFn. In C, −pFn indicates pFn-depleted growth conditions; for +pFn samples, bacteria grown under pFn-depleted conditions were supplemented with human pFn (+pFn) to the concentration present in blood (0.3 mg/mL) before imaging. Summary values: mean ± SEM. Statistics: two-way ANOVA, Holm–Sidak posttest (n = 3 independent bacterial and endothelial cultures per group). *P < 0.05 vs. IgG (B) or −pFn (C) within the same interaction type.

We can learn much about the Spike Protein by studying Lyme Disease. It is remarkable how much commonality Spike Protein-related disease and Lyme Disease share. Let’s start with infection. For Lyme Disease, it is through a tick bite. For the Spike Protein, it is through the respiratory tract (directly into the bloodstream, too, unfortunately). For example, we can edit Lyme Disease pathogenesis to mirror the Spike Protein’s.

Before continuing the discussion, I wanted to note that in this article you will see the Spike Protein referenced alone and not with SARS-CoV-2. Clearly, SARS-CoV-2 infection is the wild source of Spike Protein. However, as we all-too-well know, there is currently another vehicle which delivers Spike Protein into our bodies.

Once the spirochete (spike protein) is in the skin (respiratory tract), one of three events may occur:

The spirochete (spike protein) may be overwhelmed and eliminated by host defense mechanisms

The spirochete (spike protein) may remain viable and localized in the skin (respiratory tract), where it produces erythema migrans (respiratory distress), the characteristic skin lesion of Lyme disease

Within days to weeks, the spirochete (spike protein) may disseminate through the lymphatics or blood,

After entering the circulation, the organism shows a distinct tropism for the skin, heart, central nervous system (CNS), joints, and eyes. Any part of the body can be affected, however; spirochetes have also been demonstrated histologically in bone marrow, the spleen, lymph nodes, the liver, testes, and the placenta during early hematogenous dissemination. The clinical manifestations of Lyme disease generally follow three stages of disease progression: early localized, early disseminated, and chronic disseminated. All are potentially curable with antibiotic therapy. The infection progresses to disseminated disease in approximately 50% of untreated patients. Only a few genotypes of B burgdorferi appear to be responsible for the large majority of cases of disseminated disease.

And this dissemination occurs in precisely the same fashion as the spike protein - via the endothelium. The causative agent of Lyme Disease, B. burgdorferi, like the Spike Protein, travels through the endothelium to spread to other tissues.

Cell–cell interactions in the vasculature depend on mechanically specialized interactions that can overcome shear stress due to blood flow. For disseminating bacteria, the mechanisms supporting these interactions have remained largely undefined for most pathogens. Most disseminating bacterial pathogens have been found to bind Fn, and many of these bacterial pathogens bind to pFn. The results of this study show that the ability to recruit pFn from blood provides a mechanical advantage to B. burgdorferi interacting with endothelial surfaces under physiological shear stress, and may thus facilitate bacterial escape from the vasculature and colonization of extravascular tissues. It is possible that similar exploitation of pFn may also prove important for the dissemination mechanisms of other pathogens.

Plasma fibronectin stabilizes Borrelia burgdorferi–endothelial interactions under vascular shear stress by a catch-bond mechanism

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1615007114#sec-2

Readers of this Substack may recall I have hypothesized that SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease) is the first phase of a broader, systemic Spike Protein disease which almost certainly includes Long COVID. This multi-part disease structure is also true, of course, of Lyme Disease. Again, it is remarkable how similar early disseminated Lyme Disease and what I have called Stage II Spike Protein Disease are.

Stage 2: Early disseminated Lyme disease Timing: Weeks to months after a tick bite In early disseminated Lyme disease, the infection has started to move beyond the site of your tick bite to other parts of your body such as your heart, brain, or spinal cord. Lyme disease that has moved to the brain is sometimes referred to as Lyme neuroborreliosis, or neurological Lyme disease. Common symptoms of early disseminated Lyme disease include:

More than one EM rash (a sign very suggestive of Lyme disease)

Pain that may come and go and move around the body, in joints, tendons, muscles, and bones

Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis), which can cause severe headache, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to light and sound

Numbness, weakness, or tingling in the arms and legs (radiculoneuritis)

Weakness or drooping on one or both sides of the face; difficulty closing an eyelid (facial palsy)

Inflammation of the heart (carditis) that can cause heart palpitations, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fainting. If you are experiencing any of these heart symptoms, seek immediate medical care.

You may also experience a worsening of earlier Lyme disease symptoms.

Though mechanisms are virtually identical, manifestations vary. An apparent similar manifestation is in the potential cardiac consequences. Note Lyme Disease:

Data synthesis: Cardiac complications of Lyme disease may occur in up to 8% of patients. Cardiac manifestations occur in the early phase of the illness, at a median of 21 days from the onset of erythema migrans. Manifestations of Lyme carditis include atrioventricular block, myopericarditis, intraventricular conduction disturbances, bundle branch block and congestive heart failure. Temporary cardiac pacing may be required in up to a third of cases and complete recovery occurs in most (greater than 90%) patients. The overall prognosis of Lyme carditis is very good, although recovery may be delayed and late complications such as dilated cardiomyopathy may occur. Conclusion: Lyme disease is a tick-borne spirochetal infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi. Cardiac complications of Lyme disease generally occur in the early phase and include conduction system disturbances, myopericarditis and congestive heart failure.

And the Spike Protein:

In addition to chronic fatigue, which is a common symptom of long COVID, patients may present with chest pain, ECG abnormalities, postural orthostatic tachycardia, or newly developed supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmias. Imaging of the heart and vessels has provided evidence of chronic, post-infectious perimyocarditis with consequent left or right ventricular failure, arterial wall inflammation, or microthrombosis in certain patient populations.

What can we learn? Several things.

Like Lyme Disease, Leprosy and several other infectious diseases, there may be individuals who are simply immune to the deleterious effects of the Spike Protein. We need to find out if this is indeed the case and why.

Continual exposure to the Spike Protein via reinfections and/or mRNA may induce a “simulated Lyme Disease” in susceptible individuals.

These findings underscore the importance of medical autonomy. If any medical intervention may cause serious adverse long-term effects, even if it were to be in very, very few, how can it be mandated or coerced?

Concern and Hope. We will continue to express our concerns about the Spike Protein and maintain our hope in the preventive and therapeutic measures we discover. Please have a blessed week.

