Dr Linda
16h

I appreciate this post. Early Monday morning & my brain is stimulated. Who could ask for more.

I have been thinking quite a bit about protein misfolding. It seems that is one of the biggest hurdles.

Both SARS & Lyme disease have protein misfolding issues which impact the cure ability. I understand autism as well.

A Cashman
14h

Tethering and dragging are only two tricks up Bb's sleeve. It's ability to shape-shift from spirochete into round body, bleb, and biofilm is another, along with its affinity to work synergistically with other pathogens requiring far more than a simplistic monotherapy for a couple of weeks: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/6/5594

Here's a lovely snapshot of Bb living quite happily with a macrophage, which is supposed to digest pathogens: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/06/26/fluorescent-image-of-borrelia-living-quite-happily-with-a-macrophage/

One coinfection often found with Lyme but rarely mentioned is Bartonella, which one researcher found persisting directly where a PIC line was removed (which was pumping antibiotics into the patient), demonstrating the tenacity of these pathogens: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/02/27/advanced-imaging-found-bartonella-around-pic-line/

'The powers that be' still deny all of the above. It doesn't fit the narrative. The only reason I have this information is because the researchers doing this unpopular work are all affected by Lyme/MSIDS directly or because of a loved one. These researchers find things because they truly want answers, not prestige or research grants. There has been a long, long sordid history of research corruption: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2017/01/13/lyme-science-owned-by-good-ol-boys/. If you don't believe me, here it is out of the horse's mouth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLIWSkQdCmU&list=PLcs5g1Y-3T83quUj49o08IFvsT0l4ceek (Willy Burgdorfer, Ph.D., the 'discoverer' of Lyme disease states that, 'serology or serology plus has to be started from scratch with people that don't know beforehand the results of their research, just because they have to get the money.')

Patients have been living in this Kafka-like movie for over 40 years. They must go outside the medical machine, find an experienced independent doctor (Lyme literate - LLMD) and pay out of pocket for any type of true, lasting help: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/11/25/what-makes-a-doctor-lyme-literate/, which, BTW, is exactly the same with Covid: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2021/08/17/an-independent-doctor-could-save-your-life/, https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2024/08/16/medical-warfare-doctors-who-questioned-covid-shots-promoted-ivermectin-lose-certification-canadian-detective-suspended-after-investigating-possible-covid-shot-link-to-sids/

Doctors in Lymeland have been fighting the same censorship/persecution we saw with Covid for decades: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2012/03/04/dr-hoffmann-updated/. My own LLMD had to cough up $50K when the State Medical Board came after him.

While I have never heard of Bb compared to the spike protein, I can see where you would get that idea due to how it seems to infect the human body. It certainly has been handled very similarly to Covid: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/04/26/cdc-playbook-learning-from-lyme/, and https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/05/08/update-cdc-playbook-learning-from-lyme/. However, upon closer inspection, little in reality fits the narrative. For instance, within 4-6 hours after a tick bite, one little girl couldn't walk or talk. This case, among many, many others demonstrates that the whole schpeel about 'stages' of Lyme disease is faulty yet continues to be regurgitated like a bad monologue.

Further, the tick is not the sole perp.

Lida Mattman Ph.D. has isolated living Bb in mosquitoes, flies, mites, semen, urine, blood, plasma, and CSF. Dr. Elizabeth Burgess could infect cats orally, ocularly, and via IV and she observed that mice orally infected could subsequently transmit to deer ticks. She also observed contact transmission in dogs, and Lischer found Bb in synovial fluid and cow milk. In 2014 researchers found Bb in genital secretions and that live Bb in a genital lesion could be grown in a special culture broth: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/04/02/transmission-of-lyme-disease-lida-mattman-phd/.

Then there's congenital transmission: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2018/06/19/33-years-of-documentation-of-maternal-child-transmission-of-lyme-disease-and-congenital-lyme-borreliosis-a-review/.

I believe I'm a personal example of sexual transmission: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2017/02/24/pcos-lyme-my-story/. My husband's infected and all my initial symptoms were gynecological until they metastasized to virtually everywhere else in my body.

One other fact: when you start to beat back the Bb with treatment, other coinfections will rear their heads. This is exactly what happened to me and my husband. After focusing on Bb all of a sudden Babesia symptoms raged forward: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2016/01/16/babesia-treatment/ Within this link is a 1998 research article showing that those infected with Lyme and Babesia have more severe symptoms, disease severity, and duration of illness, yet none of this is taken into account by the medical machine. Shortly thereafter Bartonella reared its head: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2016/01/03/bartonella-treatment/

The emergence of coinfections after initial Lyme treatment is the norm but not discussed at all by the medical machine. This is why millions do not improve on doxycycline alone. It won't touch protozoa, worms, or viruses.

Speaking of worms - Burgdorfer discovered ticks carry filarial worms. This is another reason many don't get well. Bb hides in worms and remain cloaked in the body. One must kill worms first to release the Bb to be identified by both the immune system and for antibiotics to work: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2016/06/03/borrelia-hiding-in-worms-causing-chronic-brain-diseases/.

This very well may be a reason why a doxy/ivermectin treatment is working for some: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2024/11/12/ivermectin-doxycycline-for-lyme-disease/. It makes logical sense when you discover dogs treated for heart worm suffer with severe inflammation due to the fact when the worms are killed it causes wolbachia to be released into the blood and tissues: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2017/07/10/wolbachia-the-next-frankenstein/ It is quite probable a similar thing is taking place in Lyme/MSIDS patients only with different pathogens - although wolbachia in biocontrols may not be the benign risk in the human body and in the environment that we've been told.

Suffice it to say - Lyme/MSIDS needs a 'do-over.' Nearly everything we've been told is a crock.

One thing's for sure - Covid can be Lyme/MSIDS, and it can mimic Lyme/MSIDS. Covid can also reactivate a latent Lyme/MSIDS infection (been there, done that). The two diseases have been fraudulently handled similarly by the medical machine, the media, and research.

I agree entirely that medical autonomy is paramount. The idea of one drug for one disease needs to be swept into the dust bin of history. Disease is typically far more complex than this simplistic notion created by a Big Pharma/government narrative for profit.

I always love how you end with hope, Walter. What are we without hope?

There are answers and bless those - including yourself who are truly pounding the pavement for them. :)

Blessings, Alicia

Madison Lyme Support Group

Wisconsin

https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/

