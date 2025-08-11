WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Wood's avatar
Matthew Wood
14hEdited

Treatment options? I think Walter and others have already discussed this . . . Prions are controlled by molecular chaperones or heat shock proteins. Prions conglomerate into amyloids, the proteins that are found in cadavers of the vaxxinated. Research on amyloidosis has long shown that heat shock proteins are dramatically encouraged by a great number of hot, spicy herbs, of which turmeric is probably the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
16h

Luc Montagnier predicted this. https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture