WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AmericaWeeps's avatar
AmericaWeeps
14h

Wonderful article! This explains a LOT. I hope when reporting on repurposed drugs you’ll include anti parasitics Niclosamide, Fenbendazole/mebendazole, ivermectin and also alternative therapies like DMSO and methylene blue amongst others.

I’d also appreciate your thoughts on the best blood labs for testing spike protein loads so we can better gage potential “vulnerability.”

Keep doing the great work you’re doing and thank you! 🙏🏻 🙌:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
prambo's avatar
prambo
12h

Knew you would jump on this Walter, after I read and saved the article a few days ago.

Outstanding analysis as usual.

Had the same view as you concluded, but needed your usual in-depth and incisive comment to confirm my own suspicions.

Found it interesting that within a 2 day time-frame this paper and an announcement from a Soros-backed group of vaxx shills (https://www.bigcitieshealth.org/) was described here -https://slaynews.com/news/soros-funded-group-blue-city-democrats-demands-public-get-vaccinated-stop-deadly-outbreaks/

The announcement itself was patently absurd - “We are united behind a simple message: get vaccinated......" - with what? Safe/unsafe? Effective/ineffective? to which pathogen??

Found the timing slightly suspicious and, certainly, enlightening.

The effort to cull all us "useless eaters" continues unabated with the cooperation of formerly respected peer-reviewed journals, of which most are now just Pharma adverts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture