Mechanisms of PD-L1 activation in cancer. The diagram illustrates the diverse mechanisms of PD-L1 activation in cancer, including genetic alterations to PD-L1 (such as gene amplification, 3’-UTR disruption, or dysregulated transcription) and a wide range of epigenetic mechanisms (including upregulation of oncogenic microRNAs, downregulation of tumor suppressor microRNAs, aberrant DNA methylation and histone modifications).

So, there is this protein that tumors express which acts as a “nothing to see here” direction to immune cells that would otherwise destroy them. It’s a dastardly weapon cancer cells have to evade detection. A true Hannibal Lector face switch! This protein is called PD-L1.

PD-L1, also known as CD274 and B7-H1, is a transmembrane protein commonly expressed on the surface of antigen presenting cells and tumor cells. PD-L1 specifically binds to its receptor, PD-1, which is expressed on the surface of immune-related lymphocytes, such as T cells, B cells, and myeloid cells (11, 12). In some solid or blood tumors, the PD-L1 can also bind to the PD-1 expressed on tumor cell surface (13–15). As shown in Figure 1, the binding of PD-L1 to PD-1 is able to activate the down-stream signaling of PD-1 receptor in T cells, thus inhibiting the proliferation, cytokine generation and release, and cytotoxicity of T cells. This down-regulation of immunity will prevent autoimmunity and chronic infection, many tumor cells also use this mechanism to protect themselves from immune attack, causing the so-called tumor immune evasion (12). PD-L1 mediated tumor immune resistance includes innate resistance caused by endogenously constitutive PD-L1 expression, and adaptive resistance caused by exogenously stimuli-inducible PD-L1 expression (16). Inhibition of either PD-1 or PD-L1 will enhance T cell responses to cancer. This approach is known as PD-1/PD-L1 based immunotherapy.

PD-L1 Distribution and Perspective for Cancer Immunotherapy—Blockade, Knockdown, or Inhibition

Should we be surprised that this protein is upregulated during COVID infection?

Enhanced expression of PD-L1 on the innate cells of COVID-19 patients could be due to both SARS-CoV-2 and/or inflammatory milieu induced by the virus infection. Under in vitro conditions, stimulation of plasmacytoid dendritic cells with SARS-CoV-2 has been reported to induce surface expression of PD-L1 [13]. Cytokines like IFN-γ that are induced due to host response to SARS-CoV-2 are also capable of inducing PD-L1. We found that SARS-CoV-2 is incapable of inducing PD-L1 on human basophils [14]; however, under IL-3 priming conditions, IFN-γ could induce it [15]. Hypoxia-induced multiple organ injury could also enhance the expression of PD-L1 [16].

Elevated levels of soluble forms of PD-L1 in COVID-19 patients

Interestingly, recent studies have highlighted the existence of different forms of PD-L1, such as a surface of plasma membrane, the surface of exosomes, cell nuclei and circulating soluble PD-L1. However, the underlying mechanisms on their generation are not fully characterized [17]. One of the recent studies has characterized both soluble and genomic expression of PD-L1 in COVID-19 patients. It was found that soluble PD-L1 levels were significantly elevated in the blood of COVID-19 patients compared with healthy donors [3]. The reason for the shedding and enhanced soluble levels of PD-L1 in COVID-19 patients is not known. SARS-CoV-2 could act as one of the triggering factors as a direct correlation between viral RNA load in the plasma of the patients and the soluble PD-L1 has been reported [18].

Role of the PD-1 and PD-L1 axis in COVID-19

So, we know that the virus causes enhanced genomic expression of PD-L1. But, what is it about the virus that causes this enhanced expression? You guessed it – the Spike Protein.

Here we report that the innate immune response to SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccination resets the cancer immunotherapy cycle and primes adaptive immunity for synergy with ICIs. We found that receipt of a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine within 100 days of ICI initiation was associated with substantial improvements in overall survival (OS) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma. In preclinical models, we found that this effect required a surge in type-I interferon (IFN) that enhanced antigen-presenting cell (APC) priming of T cells in lymphoid organs. Although tumour cells subvert these primed responses by increasing PD-L1 expression, co-administration of ICIs sustains T cell responses and elicits epitope spreading against tumour-associated antigens. We revealed analogous response correlates for humans receiving COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including heightened IFNα production, innate/adaptive immune activation and increases in tumour PD-L1 expression. Together, our results demonstrate that clinically available mRNA vaccines targeting non-tumour antigens are potent immune modulators capable of sensitizing tumours to ICIs.

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines sensitize tumours to immune checkpoint blockade

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09655-y

Reading the title of the above quoted paper, you may realize that this increase in PD-L1 expression by tumor cells is good news – if you happen to be on immunotherapy. Those on immunotherapy targeting PD-L1 expression in tumor cells will certainly benefit from this “uncloaking.”

However, what the paper fails to discuss is that for those who are NOT on immunotherapy, the Spike Protein, via SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or Spike mRNA, is handing out “Get Out of Jail Free” cards to extant cancer cells! And, this is doubly dangerous as we know that the Spike Protein, and other SARS-CoV-2 proteins, are oncogenic!

What we may take away from this discussion is that the advent of “turbocancers” is now more understandable, given that SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein help tumor cells to evade detection and destruction. This gives them time to spread with greater stealth. Hence, when they are discovered, they appear as “turbocancers.” I will continue to seek understanding and to discover therapeutics we may use to combat these malevolent forces. Please (try to) have a blessed week.

