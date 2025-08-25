WMC Research

LM Ramsay
11h

If the spike in the virus can cause vascular ageing (CARTESIAN study) then several boosters can presumably do the same. What role misfolding amyloid proteins, senescence? https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Covid-infection-ages-blood-vessels-especially-in-women

Steve
11h

Thank you Walter. Amazing work. Where are the priorities of our so-called "leaders"? They actually worked hand-in-hand with the people making mRNA shots to purposely include the spike protein, knowing full well that they were going to harm billions of innocent people. And they still recommend deadly mRNA shots for people, including children and pregnant women. Pure evil. I cannot attribute this to ignorance; although there are a lot of people in the world that are completely unaware of what was done to them. May God bless you and continue to guide you in your work. Thanks again. Peace.

