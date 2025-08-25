S protein interacts with mTOR and activates the mTOR-p-p70S6K-pS6 pathway, which promotes HIV transcription.

We may have discovered a major mechanism of the Spike Protein for inducing the much-discussed Nine Hallmarks of Aging. A pathway in the body induces virtually all of these hallmarks: mTOR.

As a chess player, I have trained myself to always look for more out of any given position on the board. Almost every player will repeat the adage “if you see a good move, look for a better one” many times to others throughout their chess playing career. I have applied this thinking to my research, and it is extremely helpful. Such is the case in this post.

A paper was published just five days ago (August 19th) which showed that the Spike Protein activates latent HIV by the activation of mTOR. This is, in and of itself, important. However, when you look for the “more” in this “position,” you see that this pathway activation can explain so much of the accelerated aging phenomenon we are universally witnessing.

First, let’s look at the finding which demonstrates that the Spike Protein activates latent HIV through the mTOR pathway.

It was found that S proteins activated the HIV latent reservoir while increasing mTOR expression. It was further observed that mTOR inhibitors significantly inhibited S protein-induced activation of the HIV latent reservoir, and mTOR activators reversed the inhibitory effect of mTOR inhibitors on HIV latent reservoir activation. In summary, we found that S proteins activated the HIV latent reservoir through the mTOR pathway.

SARS-CoV-2 S protein activates the HIV latent reservoir through the mTOR pathway

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.18.670887v1.full

As readers of this Substack know, I have always maintained that Spike is Spike and is deleterious regardless of its source, be it infection or mRNA gene therapy. Towards that end, let’s look at a curious finding post COVID mRNA therapy.

Therefore, immune activation induced by the COVID-19 vaccine may play an important role in the activation of HIV latent reservoirs [7–9]. A case report describes a 65-year-old HIV patient on ART who developed a transient increase in HIV viral load (VL) 28 days after the first dose of mRNA-1273 vaccine [10].Another study found an increase in HIV viral load after COVID-19 vaccination in older HIV-infected individuals, and possible changes in the diversity of HIV reservoirs and TCR pools in HIV-positive individuals [11].

SARS-CoV-2 S protein activates the HIV latent reservoir through the mTOR pathway

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.18.670887v1.full

HIV activation post-COVID vaccination. And, as we read in the first quote, S proteins activate mTOR.

So, we now know that COVID vaccination can cause an activation of the mTOR pathway. Fortunately, the authors of this study were able to put two and two together to see that, indeed, Spike is Spike and, regardless of source, it, in this case, activates mTOR.

This study revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 S protein promotes the activation of the HIV latent reservoir by activating the mTOR signaling pathway.Mechanistic studies have shown that the S protein can bind to mTOR, promote its phosphorylation, and activate the downstream pS6 signaling pathway, thereby driving the transcriptional activity of HIV long terminal repeats and ultimately promoting the activation of the HIV latent reservoir.This discovery not only reveals a new mechanism by which the S protein regulates the HIV latent reservoir, but also provides important clues for understanding the potential causes of viral load fluctuations in HIV-infected individuals following SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination.In vitro experiments showed that S protein treatment significantly increased HIV expression levels in latent infected cells, and this effect was specifically inhibited by the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin.Further validation of the key role of the mTOR pathway was achieved through replenishment experiments: L-leucine treatment restored the inhibitory effect of rapa on the HIV latent reservoir, indicating that mTOR activity is indispensable in S protein-mediated latent reservoir activation.

SARS-CoV-2 S protein activates the HIV latent reservoir through the mTOR pathway

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.18.670887v1.full

Yet, I couldn’t let this finding go. To me it was enormous. What else can happen if either infection or mRNA gets enough Spike into the body that mTOR is activated? Of course, it is likely far more than just HIV activation. It is perhaps negative regulation of the lifespan itself.

What is mTOR?

The mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) is an atypical serine/threonine kinase that is present in two distinct complexes. The first, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1), is composed of mTOR, Raptor, GβL, and DEPTOR and is inhibited by rapamycin. It is a master growth regulator that senses and integrates diverse nutritional and environmental cues, including growth factors, energy levels, cellular stress, and amino acids. It couples these signals to the promotion of cellular growth by phosphorylating substrates that potentiate anabolic processes such as mRNA translation and lipid synthesis, or limit catabolic processes such as autophagy... Aberrant mTOR signaling is involved in many disease states including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

mTOR Signaling

https://www.cellsignal.com/pathways/mtor-signaling-pathway

The activation of mTOR is associated with most of the Hallmarks of Aging.

Schematic representation of the role of the mTOR pathway in the regulation of hallmarks of aging (black arrows), such as nutrient availability (represented by amino acid availability), energy homeostasis, cellular senescence, cell stemness, and proteostasis. mTOR activity is regulated in part by amino acid levels, while mTOR in turn stimulates the synthesis of non-essential amino acids (see the “mTOR and the beneficiary effects of dietary restriction on life span” section). The depicted hallmarks of aging are also interconnected (grey arrows), suggesting that aging is a coordinated process in which mTOR plays a significant role. mTOR, mechanistic target of rapamycin kinase.

It is through the aberrant signaling of this pathway what we can clearly see another way the Spike Protein is aging us – rapidly.

In an attempt to define common denominators of aging, the following nine “hallmarks” have been proposed: genomic instability, telomere attrition, epigenetic alterations, loss of proteostasis, deregulated nutrient-sensing, mitochondrial dysfunction, cellular senescence, stem cell exhaustion, and altered intercellular communication 1 . Not surprisingly, in keeping with the observations implicating mTOR in increasing life span, a significant proportion of these “hallmarks” are known to be affected by mTOR. In this section, we describe recent advances linking mTOR to these key age-associated processes and explore how aberrant mTOR signaling may orchestrate their coordinated dysregulation.

mTOR as a central regulator of lifespan and aging

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6611156/

And, there it is. I have called the Spike Protein the “master dysregulator.” The evidence is there:

...key age-associated processes and explore how aberrant mTOR signaling may orchestrate their coordinated dysregulation.

How to address this situation? Something that I intuited would help us from the beginning, and why many in places such as Africa were spared severe COVID: Calorie Restriction. I researched this at the beginning of the pandemic and was the lead author on an article discussing the details.

Could diet and exercise reduce risk of COVID-19 syndemic? https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306987721000207

More on Calorie Restriction Friday.

I am immensely thankful for the continued support response. We gained another four paid subscribers since Friday. Thank you for helping to make this Substack sustainable. I will keep working and reporting back to you.

Please have a blessed week.