Four years ago, I read an autopsy report of eight COVID-19 patients (paper linked in my 2021 post). The report noted the curious finding that two of the eight had previously unknown thyroid cancer. Given that my research at the time had already led me to believe the virus was carcinogenic, this discovery further bolstered my resolve that I was on the right track. Thyroid cancer is rare. It accounts for less than 1% of cancer diagnoses in the US each year.

Thyroid cancer is relatively uncommon compared to other cancers. In the United States, it is estimated that in 2021 approximately 44,000 people will receive a new diagnosis of thyroid cancer, compared to over 280,000 with breast cancer and over 150,000 with colon cancer.

Thyroid Cancer (Papillary and Follicular)

As I stated in my post of 2021, the odds of 25% of any population having thyroid cancer, especially undiagnosed, would be statistically almost impossible. I hypothesized that either direct infection by SARS-CoV-2, its reactivation of EBV (another risk factor for thyroid cancer) or both were most likely a factor.

I believe both instances are due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. One due to direct thyroid infection and the other due to an active infection of or reactivation of EBV. EBV is considered a significant cause of papillary thyroid cancer. Perhaps both factors are in play as EBV could have been active in both patients and the body may have cleared the virus in the other. A study from Wuhan University published 25 May found that EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection was associated with fever and increased inflammation. EBV reactivation may associated with the severity of COVID-19.

Previously Unknown Thyroid Cancer

At the time, I did not directly implicate the Spike Protein as I did not have sufficient evidence. However, a study has just been published that supports the claim that the Spike Protein is itself responsible. The Spike Protein, via COVID vaccination, causes an increased risk of hypothyroidism.

Results The risk of subacute thyroiditis remained unchanged (95% CIs included 1). A significant reduction in hyperthyroidism risk was observed from 3 to 9 months postvaccination (hazard ratios [HRs]: 0.65-0.89, all 95% CIs below 1), but this trend was not significant at 12 months (HR: 0.99; 95% CI: 0.92-1.06). In contrast, the risk of hypothyroidism significantly increased from 6 to 12 months postvaccination (HR: 1.14-1.30, all 95% CIs above 1). Among mRNA vaccine recipients, the risk of both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism was significantly elevated at 12 months (HR: 1.16-2.13). Conclusion COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a reduced risk of hyperthyroidism and an increased risk of hypothyroidism, highlighting the need for ongoing thyroid function monitoring.

Long-Term Thyroid Outcomes After COVID-19 Vaccination: A Cohort Study of 2 333 496 Patients From the TriNetX Network

Hypothyroidism is associated with a significantly higher incidence of cancer IN THOSE UNDER 60, as a 2023 study found.

Results Of a total population of 506,749 patients, 23,570 (4.7%) were diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Patients with this diagnosis had a significantly higher frequency of cancer than that found in non-hypothyroid subjects (OR 2.09, 95% confidence interval [CI] 2.01−2.17). This higher frequency was found both in women (OR 1.99, 95% CI 1.90−2.08) and in men (OR 2.83, 95% CI 2.63−3.05). However, this higher frequency of cancer was not observed in hypothyroid patients older than 60 years (OR 0.97, 95% CI 0.92−1.02). Although the frequency of most of the neoplasms studied individually was higher in the population with hypothyroidism, we observed that hypothyroid patients over 60 years of age had a significant decrease in the frequency of prostate, lung, colorectal, and liver cancer. Conclusion Data from this hospital cohort suggest that there is a significant association between the diagnosis of hypothyroidism and cancer. However, this association is less evident in hypothyroid patients older than 60 years.

Prevalence of cancer in patients with hypothyroidism: Analysis using big data tools

Beyond the potential risk for developing cancer, hypothyroidism may play an important role in Long COVID, as the similarities between the two are remarkable.

The effects of hypothyroidism on the body.

There is evidence for this.

Conversely, a case-control study focusing on anosmia due to SARS-CoV-2 found a significant correlation between hypothyroidism and the prolongation of smell dysfunction in COVID-19 patients. It was postulated that this continuation of anosmia is due to direct virus-induced injury to the thyroid and olfactory nerve. Thyroid hormones regulate development of nearly all systems in the body, including the neural maturation of olfactory receptor neurons. Therefore, impaired thyroid hormone secretion or action due to SARS-CoV-2 could affect the development of these neurons, ultimately leading to COVID-19-induced anosmia (56). There are few studies focusing on potential thyroid dysfunctions during long COVID, highlighting the need for further research to understand the incidence and complications of long COVID and how the thyroid gland is related to this condition.

Thyroid function during COVID-19 and post-COVID complications in adults: a systematic review

I am not making the assertion that if one develops hypothyroidism post infection or vaccination that deleterious outcomes to one’s health are inevitable. What I would like us to consider is the totality of deleterious effects the Spike Protein can have on our bodies, and how we must listen to and monitor our bodies. This is so that we can take immediate action in addressing any injury or pathology that the virus and/or its proteins may induce.

Stop the Spike. Mitigate its damage. I will continue searching for ways to accomplish both.

