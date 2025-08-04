The intrinsic or mitochondrial pathway is triggered by cellular stress signals such as accumulation of ROS, DNA damage and relocalization or activation of proapoptotic proteins. The key event in the intrinsic pathway is mitochondrial cytochrome c release following mitochondrial membrane permeabalization. Cyt c then binds with APAF-1, facilitating formation of the apoptosome that activates procaspase-9 by proteolysis activating downstream effector caspase-3. The extrinsic pathway is initiated by activation of cell surface receptors or death receptors belonging to the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) family. These include FAS receptor (CD95), TNF receptor-1 (TNFR1), DR4, and DR5. The FAS receptor is one of the best-understood death receptors and provides a model for the extrinsic pathway. Ligands bind to these receptors and induce formation of a death-inducing signaling complex (DISC) that includes Fas associated death domain (FADD). This complex cleaves procaspase to active caspase 8, which then leads to activation of caspase-3. Once activated, caspase-3 cleaves a wide variety of substrates in the brain resulting in loss, gain, or change of function for the target protein.

In addition to the abilities of the Spike Protein to activate all of the major inflammatory pathways involved in chronic disease (please see earlier post), the Spike Protein has another mechanism by which it can induce chronic disease. This is the activation of Caspase-3. Caspase-3 is a protein that is heavily involved in the development and progression of neurodegenerative disease.

Caspase-3 has been identified as a key mediator of neuronal programmed cell death. This protease plays a central role in the developing nervous system and its activation is observed early in neural tube formation and persists during postnatal differentiation of the neural network. Caspase-3 activation, a crucial event of neuronal cell death program, is also a feature of many chronic neurodegenerative diseases. This traditional apoptotic function of caspase-3 is challenged by recent studies that reveal new cell death-independent roles for mitochondrial-activated caspase-3 in neurite pruning and synaptic plasticity. These findings underscore the need for further research into the mechanism of action and functions of caspase-3 that may prove useful in the development of novel pharmacological treatments for a diverse range of neurological disorders.

Caspase-3 in the central nervous system: beyond apoptosis

Infection with the Spike Protein alone increases levels of Caspase-3.

For SARS-CoV-2, its S protein contains S1 and S2 subunits, and both of them have an essential role in recognizing host cell receptor ACE2 and fusing cell and viral membranes, finally causing entry of viral cells.29 Jiang et al. described that the SARS-CoV-2 S protein was responsible for activating reactive oxygen species (ROS), which inhibit the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/AKT/mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathways,30 thereby inhibiting Bcl-2 protein and promoting the intrinsic apoptosis pathway.31,32,33 Additionally, infection with SARS-CoV-2 S protein increases the levels of caspase-3 and caspase-6 for inducing THP-1-like macrophage apoptosis,

The role of cell death in SARS-CoV-2 infection

And, after 48 days from Spike Protein injection into the brains of mice, elevated levels of Caspase-3 were found.

Upon sacrifice at 48 days after TBI, brain proteome analysis (Figures 6J and S6C) revealed heightened expression of proteins relevant to inflammatory pathways, including inhibitor of nuclear factor kappa B (IκB) phosphorylation and the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) signaling pathway (Figure S6D) in spike protein-injected mice. Notably, Pdk2, known for contributing to oxidative glucose metabolism in TBI,83 exhibited increased expression in brains with spike protein injection after TBI (Figure 6K). Immunofluorescence imaging showed TBI-induced diffuse axonal injury in the white matter was accompanied by elevated levels of CD68 and c-caspase-3 in the corpus callosum of mice with spike protein injection, indicating increased neuroinflammation and ongoing cell death in the mouse brain after TBI (Figures 6L and 6M).

Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19

What, precisely, can we expect from increased Caspase-3 activity? Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

In addition to induction of neuronal apoptosis, many neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by neuroinflammation and the presence of activated microglia. Furthermore, it has recently been revealed that caspase-3 signaling plays a novel role in the control of microglia and brain inflammation in individuals with PD and AD [107]. A strong increase in cytoplasmic expression of both active caspase-3 and active caspase-8 in microglia of the ventral mesencephalon in PD subjects and in microglia in the frontal cortex of AD subjects has been observed compared to controls. Such findings suggest an important cell death-independent role of caspase-3 in inflammation of the CNS.

Caspase-3 in the central nervous system: beyond apoptosis

Not only is it what we can expect, it is what we may receive.

Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (odds ratio [OR]: 1.225; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.025-1.464; P = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; CI: 1.845-3.064; P < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group. No significant relationship was found with vascular dementia or Parkinson's disease.

A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer's disease

The first patient, a 46-year-old man implanted with bilateral Subthalamic Deep Brain Stimulation, experienced temporary motor and non-motor symptoms worsening after mRNA-1273 booster, improved after stimulation settings modification. The second patient, a 55-year-old man implanted with percutaneous endoscopic transgastric jejunostomy (PEG-J) for levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel (LCIG) infusion experienced severe temporary worsening of dyskinesia and managed through temporary LCIG dose reduction. Other seven cases of vaccine-related movement disorder are currently reported in literature, four describing PD symptoms worsening and three the onset of new movement disorders in otherwise healthy people.

SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, Parkinson's disease, and other movement disorders: case series and short literature review

A great concern of mine is, and has always been, the repeated exposure factor – be it from infection or gene therapy. Introducing the Spike Protein into one’s body repeatedly is tantamount to playing Russian Roulette. I am bewildered, given the evidence, that these gene therapy products are still on the market. Indeed, I am bewildered that they were ever brought to market in the first place. At this point, at least to me, it would take flat-earther levels of scientific ignorance to consider the injection of anything related to the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 a good medical idea.

I will continue to search for what this virus and its proteins may do, so that we may counter it with effective therapies. Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialogue and readership. Please have a blessed week.