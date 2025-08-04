WMC Research

Alan R
5h

One cannot underestimate the impact that shedding/self-replication of Spike has had in the broader global population, meaning including among the un-jabbed. While the load may be less than among those who rolled up their sleeves, certainly initially, I believe it is essentially undeniable at this point that literally everyone has been "infected" with the Spike protein and thus we are all vulnerable to the damage potential of Spike pathology. Thus taking steps to minimize the damage and reduce the presumptive load would be prudent for all imho, again very much including anyone who opted out if you will...

LM Ramsay
6h

Thank you. Recent peer‑reviewed, widely published studies have demonstrated that SARS‑CoV‑2 spike protein (from infection or vaccine) can also induce persistent syncytial senescence in some individuals - observed even in the absence of active infection, mediated through extracellular vesicles or mRNA‑induced spike expression.

• Li H, Wan L, Liu M et al. (2024). “SARS‑CoV‑2 spike‑induced syncytia are senescent and contribute to exacerbated heart failure.” PLOS Pathogens 20(8): e1012291. This study shows that the SARS‑CoV‑2 spike protein induces long‑lived senescent syncytia via the MAVS–TNFα–WNK1 pathway, leading to mitochondrial dysfunction, cardiac fibrosis, and microvascular impairment.

• Lee S. et al. (2021). “Virus‑induced senescence is a driver and therapeutic target in COVID‑19.” Nature 599: 283–289. This paper demonstrates virus‑induced senescence and the SASP as major drivers of endothelial damage and coagulopathy in COVID‑19, with senolytics (e.g., dasatinib + quercetin) showing therapeutic benefit in models.

• Gioia U. et al. (2023). “SARS‑CoV‑2 infection induces DNA damage, through CHK1 degradation and impaired 53BP1 recruitment, and cellular senescence.” Nature Cell Biology 25: 550–564. This study provides evidence that SARS‑CoV‑2 infection leads to DNA damage and upregulation of senescence markers such as p16 and p21 in patient samples.

