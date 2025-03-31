Distribution of serum antibody titers to the PE and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein before and after vaccination in all 184 study participants. (A) Post-vaccination anti-PE IgG antibody titers were significantly increased compared to those prior to vaccination (p = 0.008). The lines between the dots represent the change in antibody titers in seroconverted participants. The horizontal dashed line indicates the threshold value to be considered positive (>0.3 OD405nm). The horizontal solid lines indicate the mean values. (B) Elevated antibody titers above the threshold were observed in all of the participants following vaccination. The horizontal dashed line indicates the threshold value to be considered positive (>20 BAU/mL). The horizontal solid lines indicate the mean values. PE: phosphatidylethanolamine.

In 2020, before the rollout of the Spike Protein gene therapies, I wrote a letter to a world-renowned immunologist about my concerns that, due to molecular mimicry, the therapies were likely to induce anti-phospholipid syndrome through the generation of anti-phospholipid antibodies. I posted the letter on my research site in 2022. Here is a link to my post containing that letter.

Concerns that Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome may be the result of multiple infections/exposures to the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2

Of course, that letter was dismissed. Because mRNA won’t leave the injection site. Oh, yes, I was GUARANTEED it could not happen... (I knew it would...)

Now, five years later, there is emerging evidence that this is, indeed, a possible result. Let’s go on a journey and discover how this may become the case. To begin, let’s review the results of a study that a hospital did on serum antibody levels to phospholipids before and after vaccination. They showed a significant increase in anti-PE antibodies after vaccination.

Post-vaccination anti-PE antibody titers (IgG) were significantly increased compared to those prior to vaccination (p = 0.008). In addition, the number of participants who tested positive for IgG anti-PE after vaccination increased from five to nine. However, as shown in the distribution of anti-PE antibody titers before and after vaccination (Fig. 2A), they were within the normal range in 175 participants.

Comparison of anti-phospholipid antibody titers before and after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in hospital staff

The antibody discussed above happens to be the one involved in miscarriages...

Now we move to an article published in November of last year, which shows the presence (induction) of anti-phospholipid antibodies solely linked to COVID mRNA.

Our review of the VAERS data from 2021 demonstrated that the COVID vaccine was associated with 98.7% of all reports of thrombosis and 97.7% of reports of myocarditis, cardiac arrest, arrhythmias, myocardial infarction and cardiac failure. All reports in the same time frame that included terms such as APS or cardiolipin antibody in this same data set were solely linked with the COVID vaccine. A further review demonstrated a high correlation between COVID vaccination and pulmonary hypertension (99.2%), pulmonary embolism and thrombosis (98.8% and 97.9%), deep vein thrombosis (99.0%) and intracardiac thrombosis (98.1%).Because APLs are highly correlated with and causative of abnormal clotting, this data suggests that the COVID vaccines may be related to these events through the induction of APLs and APS.

Potential Association of Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination and Infections with the Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

Potential??!!! I knew this was almost certainly going to occur.

Another clue that the development of APS may be more likely to increase with multiple Spike Protein exposures was the finding that some patients developed the antibodies AFTER they recovered from COVID. And that this may explain post-COVID conditions.

The novelty of this study is that some of the severe COVID-19 patients went from negativity of aPLs upon admission to positivity on recovery—when discharged from the hospital, as COVID-19 disease went into remission. In conjunction with thrombosis, 60% of patients with a personal history of arterial or venous thromboembolism, which is not typically assessed in COVID-19, were tested newly positive for aPLs at hospital discharge. On the other hand, only 16.7% of patients who developed thrombosis during hospitalization tested positive for aPLs on admission, and none of them tested newly positive for aPLs at discharge.

The New Occurrence of Antiphospholipid Syndrome in Severe COVID-19 Cases with Pneumonia and Vascular Thrombosis Could Explain the Post-COVID Syndrome

As I have maintained from the beginning. Exposure to the Spike Protein from any source is dangerous.

Now I would like to discuss two cases where catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome did occur in relation to the Spike Protein. It is almost certain that both of these cases are not initial exposures to the Spike Protein, given the dates of the cases and vaccination rates of the reporting countries. In one case, previous vaccination is confirmed.

Although our patient’s diagnosis of CAPS was probable based on classification criteria, we treated her aggressively to prevent potential mortality... Her recent COVID-19 infection was the only identified trigger for the multi-organ thromboses. In a case series of patients with COVID-19, antiphospholipid antibodies were detected, which is thought to be transiently positive. However, a small percentage has been linked to hypercoagulability, resulting in thrombotic events. While these patients with COVID-19 who experience thromboses often show elevated PTT and are positive for antiphospholipid antibodies, antiphospholipid antibodies have been found to be elevated in many COVID-19 patients both with and without thrombosis.

Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome as a Complication of COVID-19 Infection

A 64-year-old man vaccinated against COVID-19 presented to the Emergency Department for swelling and pain in both lower extremities on March 14, 2023. The patient had a history of smoking for 30 years, splenectomy following trauma 7 years previously, and cough without medical attention for 2 months prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in China. His main symptoms were swelling and pain in both lower limbs, followed by penile hyperemia, swelling, abnormal erection, and gradual blackening... Nevertheless, SARS-CoV-2 testing was positive without typical respiratory or other symptoms... In this report, the patient was diagnosed with CAPS with COVID-19, characterized by multiple thrombi and multiple organ dysfunction with acute kidney injury, necrosis of both lower limbs, left upper extremity, both ears, and penile gangrene. We controlled his clinical symptoms using active rescue treatments including anticoagulation, PE, glucocorticoid pulse therapy, antibiotics, and multi-organ function support. However, we were unable to save the necrotic tissue, and because the patient refused to undergo limb amputation and was discharged, he died of necrotic tissue infection.

Coronavirus disease 2019 and catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome: Case report

What has been demonstrated here is that, in fact, APS and CAPS may not occur after an initial exposure to the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2. It may be that after one or several exposures later APS/CAPS is induced. This is what I predicted would occur back in 2020.

What does this mean? I would ask clinicians who have patients exhibiting Long COVID/Spike injury symptoms to be tested for anti-phospholipid antibodies. It may be beneficial to test all patients who have had COVID and/or COVID mRNA therapies for anti-phospholipid antibodies, as well. If found, steps may be taken to reduce the risk of APS complications. Clearly, it also means that we should take every action possible to avoid exposure to the Spike Protein and take all steps necessary to reduce its presence in our bodies.

