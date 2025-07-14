WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie S's avatar
Stephanie S
4h

Thank you for your research and relentless pursuit of truth about the jab and covid. Some is hard to hear yet necessary, especially for those who have had Covid or the jab. I think some think it’s only if they are jabbed but that’s not the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dez's avatar
Dez
4h

Major overload of information but thankfully all crafted using simple diagrams and laymen's terms where possible but for me to much in one go. I will be breaking the information down into bite sized chunks so I can better understand the information and the additional messages of hope as at this time. Hopefully at some future date the same deep state dark arts globalist genius that created this depopulation snake oil will have also created the means for reversal and removal of same as it is not beyond the common sense thinking that they do not want to destroy their own masters or even their own families at the same time their cull of worthless eaters is having a field day culling the herd.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture