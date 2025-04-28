Differential methylation analysis between COVID and NC.

(A) Volcano Plot displaying the differentially methylated CpGs between prior COVID and NC. Y-axis shows significance represented by −log10(p-value) and X-axis shows relative difference in methylation levels, represented by log2(fold change). CpGs are colored by COVID methylation level, relative to the NC group. The thresholds for “not significant” are: p-value > 0.05 or abs(log2FC) < 0.6. The top CpGs are labeled with the gene symbol. (B) Graphs show the top ten differentially methylated CpGs between COVID and NC (y-axis = CpG beta values; x-axis = Sample groups). The beta values reflect the methylation level of the labeled CpG. The gene name is labeled above each plot.

A recently published (04/08/25) long-running study of COVID reinfections claims that second and third+ infections of COVID were met with increasing protection and decreasing severity.

Using data from a household transmission study in Managua, Nicaragua (2020-2024), we evaluated protection conferred by one, two, and three+ prior infections and compared the severity of first, second, and third+ RT-PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. In adults, compared to those with no prior infections, after adjusting for vaccination, one, two, and three+ prior infections were associated with increasing protection from symptomatic infection: 46%, (95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 32-57%), 69% (95%CI: 56-78%), and 77% (95%CI: 58-88%), respectively. Compared to first infections, second and third+ infections were associated with decreasing severity in adults, adjusted for vaccination; 35% (95%CI: 11-52%) and 42% (95%CI: 6-65%) less moderate/severe disease, and 152% (95%CI: 46-336%) and 243% (95%CI: 82-545%) more subclinical disease, respectively.

However, the very same study states in its conclusion that during the Omicron era the decrease in severity from subsequent infections was not observed.

In this highly-infected and vaccinated population, we observed reductions in both incidence and severity following multiple SARS-CoV-2 infections. However, during the Omicron era, reinfections did not appear to have reduced severity. These findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 immunity continues developing, but this population may be approaching endemicity.

This is confounding and confusing as we ARE in (or in the lineage of, at the very least) the Omicron era. Therefore, it would be rather incorrect to believe that current reinfections trend towards less severity.

Even if there were to be an overall experience of less severe subsequent COVID infections, it does not appear that less severe equates to less dangerous. Let’s take a look at another study published a little over a week later (last week, 04/17/25) that shows a very disturbing effect of any prior COVID infection. This would be the observed deleterious changes in methylation of genes associated with cardiovascular disease, neurodevelopmental disease and cancer.

Significant differences in the gene methylation patterns, however, were found between the group with prior COVID-19 and naïve controls (Figure 10A). Figure 10B and Supplemental Table 2 highlight the most differentially methylated CpGs and their respective genes. Among them, several genes associated with various intracellular processes were found to be highly methylated in those with prior COVID-19 as compared to naïve controls (Figure 10B). Those include genes involved in cellular metabolism such as PCED1A (39), GLB1L (40), and IGFBP (41) as well as anti-inflammatory immune responses (ZC3H8) (42). The SLC12A family of genes which play a functional role in the pathophysiology of hypertension and cardiovascular disease (43) and VPS16, which encodes a protein involved in vesicle trafficking, are also of particular interest, since changes in these genes have been associated with neurodevelopmental diseases and dementia (44–46). When compared to naïve controls, several genes involved in promoting oncogenesis showed decreases in methylation in those with prior COVID-19 (Figure 10B). The Zinc finger protein 64 (ZFP64) is a transcription factor shown to positively regulate the development of multiple cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and esophageal cancer (47–49). ZFP64 activates the promoter of the mixed spectrum leukemia (MLL) oncogene, thus maintaining its high expression level (50) as well as the promoter of Gal-1, PD-1, and CTLA-4 genes, thereby rendering cancer cells resistant to immunosuppression (49–51). Likewise, the CBR3 Antisense RNA 1 (CBR3-AS1) has been characterized as an oncogenic long non-coding RNA in several cancers (52–55), and also participates in chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as ulcerative colitis (56) and rheumatoid arthritis (57). Decreased methylation, and therefore increased expression of tumorigenic genes in those with prior COVID-19 when compared to naïve controls, could potentially indicate -especially if persistent- an increased risk of malignancy development months following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Persistent immune dysregulation and metabolic alterations following SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.16.25325949v1.full-text

And this is what is so concerning:

“...and therefore increased expression of tumorigenic genes in those with prior COVID-19 when compared to naïve controls, could potentially indicate -especially if persistent- an increased risk of malignancy development months following SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Persistent. It is thought that the Spike Protein alters methylation patterns after its integration into our DNA, as proposed by Balzanelli, et al. This group of researchers discuss last year what I have been saying from the start.

The hypothesis presented in this paper proposes that the mRNA integration into DNA occurs through several components of the evolutionarily genetic mechanism such as retrotransposons and retrotransposition, LINE-1 or L1 (long interspersed element-1), and ORF-1 and 2 responsible for the generation of retrogenes. Once the integration phase is concluded, somatic cells, progenitor cells, and SCs employ different silencing mechanisms. DNA methylation, followed by histone modification, begins to generate unlimited lines of affected cells and clones that form affected tissues characterized by abnormal patterns that become targets of systemic immune cells, generating uncontrolled inflammatory conditions, as observed in both Long COVID-19 syndrome and the mRNA vaccine.

The Role of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in Long-term Damage of Tissues and Organs, the Underestimated Role of Retrotransposons and Stem Cells, a Working Hypothesis

https://www.eurekaselect.com/article/139081

So, repeated infections, repeated exposures to the Spike...

I liken the ability of the Spike Protein to induce cancer (and myriad other pathologies) the way one may look at igniting a lighter. If your first attempt doesn’t succeed, a subsequent one is almost certain to.

Once again, we may conclude that the best defense against the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 is to deny access. Preventing binding of the Spike and replication of the virus along with disintegration of the Spike are perhaps the most important steps we can currently take. I will continue to work on therapeutics to help us achieve those goals.

