A research article published October 2nd shows us something very important about human aging. Around age fifty, the body’s aging clock accelerates its pace from an Andante to an Allegro. And blood vessels are among the first to age. As noted in the above graphic, this vascular aging goes hand in hand with systemic aging.

Based on aging-associated protein changes, we developed tissue-specific proteomic age clocks and characterized organ-level aging trajectories. Temporal analysis revealed an aging inflection around age 50, with blood vessels being a tissue that ages early and is markedly susceptible to aging. We further defined a plasma proteomic signature of aging that matches its tissue origins and identified candidate senoproteins, including GAS6, driving vascular and systemic aging.

Comprehensive human proteome profiles across a 50-year lifespan reveal aging trajectories and signatures

https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(25)00749-4

This is important. Why? Because the Spike Protein mimics the body’s natural aging acceleration around age fifty by itself inducing vascular senescence.

The present study was aimed at examining the underlying mechanism of extrapulmonary manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-associated pathogenesis, with the notion that infection of the pulmonary epithelium can lead to mediators that drive endothelial dysfunction. We utilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expression in cultured human hepatocytes (Huh7.5) and pneumocytes (A549) to generate conditioned culture medium (CM). Endothelial cell lines (TMNK-1 or EAhy926) treated with CM exhibited an increase in cellular senescence markers by a paracrine mode and led to leukocyte adhesion. Overall, the link between these responses in endothelial cell senescence and a potential contribution to microvascular complication in productively SARS-CoV-2-infected humans is implicated.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Paracrine Senescence and Leukocyte Adhesion in Endothelial Cells

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jvi.00794-21

Looking further into this, we can begin to understand that sudden death from events such as strokes, heart attacks and arrythmias in ever younger individuals is to be expected if the Endothelium is prematurely aged – and injured.

Endothelial dysfunction can be regarded as the earliest feature of vascular aging and may occur in individuals without traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Once present, endothelial dysfunction is known to increase the risk for atherosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases and complications such as stroke or death. In humans, the earliest detectable feature of vascular aging is endothelial dysfunction that precedes vulnerable plaque formation and progression. The presence of endothelial dysfunction is a cornerstone to deterioration of vascular wall function and structure, which represents the earliest stages of the vascular aging process. Patients with early vascular aging are more likely to develop coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, myocardial infarction, stroke, or cardiovascular death compared to those without.

Endothelial dysfunction as a feature of vascular aging

https://academic.oup.com/eurjpc/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurjpc/zwaf544/8280198

A scheme of vascular injury to a blood vessel, by chemical stressors, shear forces, or reactive oxygen species (ROS) leading to endothelial injury. The inflammatory response begins as regulated inflammation, which preferably leads to restoration of structure and function; repair of endothelium might lead to early vascular aging as seen in calcification and stable plaque formation, while unregulated inflammation, probably with immune-enhanced injury, might lead to advanced vascular aging and unstable plaque formation.

Indeed, the Spike Protein itself also injures the Endothelium, in addition to aging it.

SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infection relies on the binding of S protein (Spike glycoprotein) to ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) 2 in the host cells. Vascular endothelium can be infected by SARS-CoV-2,1 which triggers mitochondrial reactive oxygen species production and glycolytic shift.2 Paradoxically, ACE2 is protective in the cardiovascular system, and SARS-CoV-1 S protein promotes lung injury by decreasing the level of ACE2 in the infected lungs.3 In the current study, we show that S protein alone can damage vascular endothelial cells (ECs) by downregulating ACE2 and consequently inhibiting mitochondrial function.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902

Yet, it is not only vasculopathies that an injured/aging Endothelium can accelerate. Several other diseases such as Alzheimer’s and renal dysfunction may also be induced/accelerated.

The presence of endothelial dysfunction in old people is associated not only with cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease or cardiovascular disorders resulting from diabetes mellitus and arterial hypertension (Wallace et al., 2007), but also with diseases related with aging as the erectile dysfunction (Burnett, 2006), renal dysfunction (Csiszar et al., 2007a), Alzheimer disease (Price et al., 2004), circadian cycle alterations (Kunieda et al., 2008), osteoporosis (Sanada et al., 2004) and retinopathy (Coleman et al., 2008).

Endothelial dysfunction and aging: An update

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1568163709000440

The review referenced above was written in 2010. So, it was well known then that an injured/aging Endothelium would almost certainly contribute to an early death. Now we can understand why the Spike Protein is more immediately dangerous to the elderly. Be mindful that we must make no mistake. It is more immediately dangerous to the elderly as their bodies have already crossed into the realm of accelerated aging. It is also almost certainly as dangerous to younger individuals as it accelerates aging for them as well. Perhaps not as suddenly and with as rapid results, nevertheless, it pushes the body into decline, little by little, with each exposure/infection/reinfection.

Draw what conclusions you will. If one wanted to accelerate the deaths of humans – especially the elderly – then attacking the Endothelium would be a very insidious way to do so. I will continue to seek understanding and to search for therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.

