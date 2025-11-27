Summary of the possible mode of action of glycyrrhizin against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Happiest of Thanksgivings to all! As I have done in previous years, I am writing Friday’s Hope this week as Thanksgiving Hope. This special day brings us together as we understand what life is worth living for – those we love (and, hopefully, humanity in general). Gaining hope to foster the health and longevity of loved ones is always inspiring.

Today we will discuss Glycyrrhizic Acid (GA). This compound, found in licorice roots, is known as a low-calorie sweetener having 30-100 times the sweetness of sucrose. It also has numerous other beneficial properties.

Glycyrrhizin can be found in species of the genus Glycyrrhiza, mainly in licorice roots Glycyrrhiza glabra L. This compound, also known as glycyrrhizic acid, is an oleanane-type triterpenoid diglycoside, formed by a glycosylated part (glucuronic acid) and an aglycone (glycyrrhetinic acid). It is approximately 30–100 times sweeter than sucrose, which makes it an excellent low-calorie sweetener that can be used as an additive in the food and pharmaceutical industry (Carocho et al., 2017; USFDA, 2017; Kinghorn et al., 2010; Shabkhiz et al., 2016; Zeece, 2020). In the United States, for example, the ammonium salt of glycyrrhizin is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and widely used as a natural flavor enhancer. In addition to their sweetness potential, glycyrrhizin is also recognized as a therapeutic agent, with anti-inflammatory, anti-ulcer, anti-hepatotoxic, antiatherogenic, anticarcinogenic and antiviral activities, and can be used in the treatment of diseases such as chronic viral hepatitis and allergic dermatitis (Kinghorn et al., 2010; Baite and Das, 2017; Tian et al., 2008).

4.26 - Green Approaches to Extraction of Natural Sweeteners: Recent Trends and Applications

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/chapter/referencework/abs/pii/B9780128239605000937

In the context of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID, GA offers an immense amount. It has been called “kryptonite” against the virus, as will be noted in the title of one of today’s referenced papers. First and foremost, it provides us with yet another natural compound that inhibits the Spike Protein from binding to our cells.

Since the S protein (S) mediates SARS coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) cell attachment and cell entry, we assayed the GA effect on SARS-CoV-2 infection using an S protein-pseudotyped lentivirus (Lenti-S). GA treatment dose-dependently blocked Lenti-S infection. We showed that incubation of Lenti-S virus, but not the host cells with GA prior to the infection, reduced Lenti-S infection, indicating that GA targeted the virus for infection. Surface plasmon resonance measurement showed that GA interacted with a recombinant S protein and blocked S protein binding to host cells. Autodocking analysis revealed that the S protein has several GA-binding pockets including one at the interaction interface to the receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and another at the inner side of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) which might impact the close-to-open conformation change of the S protein required for ACE2 interaction. In addition to identifying GA antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, the study linked GA antiviral activity to its effect on virus cell binding.

Glycyrrhizic Acid Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Blocking Spike Protein-Mediated Cell Attachment

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8539771/

In addition to inhibiting Spike binding, GA also reduces the expression of ACE2, which the virus uses to enter our cells. A double benefit. GA blocks the Spike from binding and downregulates the expression of its receptor.

Liquorice intake significantly reduced after 7 days both cellular membranous ACE2 expression (-51% compared to baseline levels, p = 0.008) and plasma HMGB1 levels (-17% compared to baseline levels, p<0.001) in healthy individuals. Half of the individuals had a reduction in ACE2 levels of at least 30%. HMGB1 levels in patients with mild COVID-19 and ARDS patients with and without COVID-19 were significantly higher compared with those of healthy individuals (+317%, p = 0.002), but they were not different between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 ARDS.

Glycyrrhizin through liquorice intake modulates ACE2 and HMGB1 levels—A pilot study in healthy individuals with implications for COVID-19 and ARDS

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0275181

GA is also excellent in its abilities to modulate inflammation. In particular, it modulates the NF-kB inflammatory pathway and inhibits IL-6 and TNF-α. Activation and expression of these inflammatory elements are well-known consequences of the Spike Protein’s presence.

The extract of Glycyrrhiza Radix et Rhizome was found to inhibit phytohemagglutinin-mediated proliferation in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) as well as the production of TNF-α, IL-10, and INF-γ [126]. It also significantly inhibited LPS-induced NO production in the macrophages of the mouse. Therefore, Glycyrrhiza has been suggested to produce direct action on inflammation [127]. Again, glycyrrhizin is found to modulate the signaling pathways namely protein kinase C, casein kinase II, NF-κB, and activator protein 1. Nevertheless, the aglycone metabolite of glycyrrhizin, i.e., 18β-glycyrrhetinic acid upregulates the NO synthase and subsequently, enhances the production of NO in macrophages [128,129]. Glycyrrhizin also decreases the interleukins (namely IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13), increases interferon-γ (INF-γ) levels in the bronchiolar lavage fluid as well as inhibits ovalbumin-induced eosinophilia and increases regulatory T cells in lung tissues [130]. Moreover, isoliquiritigenin and naringenin enhance Treg cell induction and promote and execute therapeutic efficacy in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases [131]. Again, glycyrrhizin, a major component of Ma Xing Shi Gan (MXSG) decoction, was found to decrease the release of IL-6 markedly from LPS-induced macrophages [132]. It was also found to inhibit Toll-like receptor (TLR)-induced IL-6 production in RAW 264.7 cells.

Glycyrrhizin as a promising kryptonite against SARS-CoV-2: Clinical, experimental, and theoretical evidences

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022286022022876#sec0013

Though I rarely consume licorice itself, I am a big fan of licorice tea during the evening hours. Of course, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Please always consult your primary care provider before using any medication of supplement. Licorice is also extremely appropriate to discuss this time of year as Autumn is the best time to harvest licorice roots. Also, licorice is a key component in “Autumn Spice” candles and tea blends. Ultimately, enjoy licorice however you please and, most of all, please have a blessed Thanksgiving holiday and weekend.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog, and readership.