As our Thanksgiving Holiday weekend begins this evening here in America, I wanted to post Friday Hope early this week, as a Thanksgiving Hope. What I am most thankful for this year, and have been for the past several, is our community of Truth Seekers. Many of us thinkers and writers have weathered the storms of unjust censorship and systemic humiliation to persevere, bringing understanding to the, in my opinion, clearly man-made virus SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein – in ALL of its aspects. And, more importantly, bringing hope for its victims, which, ultimately, are all of us.

I read everything I possibly can, and this week’s research yielded a very wonderful and appropriate review. In fact, it was published just yesterday in the journal Current Research in Nutrition and Food Science. A team of researchers from India wrote a review of functional foods and their impact on health. They provided a special focus on how they relate to COVID.

Please read the entire review. It contains a wealth of information. I will discuss a few of the COVID-specific foods for those who would specifically like the COVID-related highlights.

Indeed, the findings in the review are confirmational to much we have already discussed. Yet, there is some new information which is tantalizing. We have analyzed the benefits of Broccoli Sprouts – however Broccoli Seeds appear to be quite beneficial, especially in reducing ROS.

Usually, the SARS-CoV-2 alters the body’s redox equilibrium, gathers an excessive amount of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and causes oxidative stress, which harms the lungs and endothelium, triggers a cytokine storm, and results in insulin resistance. Patients with COVID-19 were given broccoli seeds, which significantly improved cough, gastrointestinal problems, and other cytokine storm-related symptoms.

We know Garlic is very important. I particularly like how they describe its effects of inhibiting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 - “preventing the virus from spreading throughout the patient’s body.” Some readers may not be aware that this is a potential result from inhibiting a main protease.

For instance, including herbs like garlic in everyday meals may improve their flavour and practicality. 136 The primary protease in SARS-CoV-2 can be inhibited by bioactive chemicals in garlic, preventing the virus from spreading throughout the patient’s body. Garlic was found to suppress the secretion of cytokines and stimulate immunity by increasing T cells.

Ginger is touted for its ability to reduce respiratory symptoms.

One of the primary symptoms of COVID-19 is an unpleasant dry cough, which can discharge virus particles into the air and raise the risk of infection. 145 Some individuals have breathlessness as a result of coughing that becomes more intense. Foods that fight infection, like ginger, can lessen coughing. Furthermore, other compounds like 6-gingerol and 8-gingerol would relieve the smooth muscles in the upper air tracts, which lessen the likelihood of coughing.

Vitamin D, for its effects on thrombosis.

Generally, people with COVID-19 have suffered from thrombotic issues linked to a vitamin D shortage. Therefore, ingesting foods high in vitamin D such egg yolk, milk and mushrooms can aid in avoiding the related complications.

And fermented foods for their effects of Nrf2 levels.

Various foods, including cabbage and fermented vegetables, have nutrients that interact with nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 (Nrf2). These nutrients can reduce the oxidative stress linked to the disease.

And, this sentence was, fortunately, actually published:

The side effects created by the vaccines are still unclear.

Are they???

Bioactive Components in Functional Foods, Mechanism of Action and Impacts on Health with a Focus on COVID-19 –A Review

https://www.foodandnutritionjournal.org/volume12number3/bioactive-components-in-functional-foods-mechanism-of-action-and-impacts-on-health-with-a-focus-on-covid-19-a-review/

Wherever you may be on this magnificent planet, we should all be Thankful today, this weekend, and every day for the bounty which Nature has provided us.

Blessings to all, everywhere. And, as those of us in America prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving: