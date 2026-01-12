WMC Research

Please forward this to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS Secretary), Dr. Makary (Head of FDA) and Dr. Robert Malone ("expert" on mRNA, member of vaccine advisory committee). Perhaps if you highlight/emphasize that the experimental mRNA injections cause this amyloidogenesis , they will finally remove all mRNA injections from the market immediately (as should have been done on day one of RFK Jr. appointed and confirmed as HHS Secretary. I believe that Malone is actually in favor of developing the dangerous mRNA platform for vaccines and will not recommend pulling them off the market (I believe it is due to his ego (as he was involved in initial development of the mRNA technology), he cannot admit that it has been a complete failure and used in the COVID injections , caused a massive number of serious long-term injuries (including heart issues, blood clotting issues, cancers, aneurysms, strokes, dementia, other autoimmune disorders, miscarriages, stillbirths, post-partum hemorrhages) and potentially hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world. There may be many cases of long-COVID health issues that extend for many months but I believe that compared to the degree of serious adverse effects and deaths caused by the mRNA COVID in jections, your focus and emphasis should be on the inherent health risks caused by the mRNA injections! The reason so many physicians continue to deny that patients have been injured (or died) from the COVID mRNA injections is because they have been told that since the beginning of the administration of the mRNA injections, that any patients presenting with adverse effects and illnesses after receiving the mRNA injections are experiencing Long COVID!!!!! This is why patients are being denied an accurate diagnosis and receiving the necessary treatment and physicians continue to recommend that these patients (especially the elderly) continue to receive the COVID mRNA boosters on a regular basis!!!! Each COVID mRNA booster increases the patient's chances of developing more serious health issues and even death! So if you continue to present your clinical observations and analyses with reporting the adverse effects as Spike Protein due to Long COVID rather than the emphasis on the mRNA injections being far more likely to directly cause these adverse health effects (see Steve Kirsch's work, and Nicolas Hulscher and Dr. Peter McCullough's work that include numerous studies that prove that the mRNA injections have caused far more serious adverse effects and deaths than in the cases of Long COVID. We need to have your knowledge and expertise in this area participate in the clarion call to remove the mRNA injections from the market completely (they are not safe or effective for anyone in any age group or even immune-compromised, etc) and send your substack articles (hopefully with emphasis on the toxicity of the mRNA injections) to the Federal officials at HHS.

We don't even need to hypothesize what the Spike can do; the entire United States housing stock is LOADED with PVC. To make dioxin (i.e. the most toxic part of Agent Orange), all you need to do is light that house on fire. EVERY SINGLE MODERN HOME is a deadlly toxin bomb just waiting to be activated.

I'm building a house now and while I have tried to avoid using PVC everywhere possible, it's literally impossible to avoid completely with what the industry makes available and with how the building codes are written and enforced.

I need more people elevating this concern to the highest levels of government (RFK jr); chlorinated plastics need to be banned with almost no exceptions. PVC + fire is more dangerous than DDT, asbestos, lead, mercury combined. There is NO chemical more toxic than dioxin/ TCDD.

Spike proteins can be broken down (with effort); I've been having to do this for the past few years now (due to my extreme sensitivity to the shedding) and I'm getting better at it every month using natural plant medicines. Dioxins have no antidote; it's nearly impossible to clear these things from our bodies. There's just no contest.

