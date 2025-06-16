Relationship of LFSBP with IL-6 (A) and CRP (B) in lean (n = 43) and obese (n = 13) POTS patients, and lean (n = 23) and obese (n = 17) control subjects.

In April of 2024 I wrote about how the Spike Protein appears to be inducing chronic, almost imperceptible levels of inflammation and how they may relate to the increase in sudden cardiac deaths.

The Spike Protein and IL-6: Persistent Low-Level Inflammation as Cause of Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD)

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/the-spike-protein-and-il-6-persistent

I would like to discuss this phenomenon further, in particular its potential relation to the observed increased incidence of POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). This may follow after COVID disease or vaccination.

First, POTS is most likely a common element in Long COVID.

Scientists and physicians have long believed postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, commonly known as POTS, could be brought on by viral infections. The Epstein-Barr virus in particular has been posited as a possible trigger for the syndrome, which is characterized by an inability to regulate blood pressure and heart rate. The UToledo study, however, points to the COVID-19 pandemic causing an unprecedented acceleration in what was once thought to be a relatively rare condition. It also suggests, the researchers say, that many patients suffering from what clinicians have broadly called long COVID may actually have POTS.

COVID-19 Brought About a Large Rise in POTS Cases

https://news.utoledo.edu/index.php/03_24_2025/covid-19-brought-about-a-large-rise-in-pots-cases

Additionally, POTS is a possible consequence of COVID vaccination.

We report a case of new-onset postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome in a healthy 46-year-old female after a single dose of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. There have been three prior reports of new-onset postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination. Predominant symptoms noted included fatigue, brain fog, headache, sinus tachycardia, and dizziness. Management includes noninvasive therapies, behavioral approaches, and pharmacologic regimens. Here, the patient presented with fatigue, palpitations, dizziness, and presyncope, with symptoms beginning 7 days after vaccination. Presenting vitals included temperature within normal limits, inappropriate tachycardia, up to 120 beats per minute, blood pressure of 128/87 mm of mercury, and 100% saturation in room air. Her management included lifestyle changes, dietary supplements, and ivabradine. Further studies are needed to evaluate prevalence, etiology, and optimal management.

COVID-19 Vaccination Might Induce Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome: A Case Report

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9323926/

If we look at two actions of the Spike Protein on the body, we begin to understand why this dramatic increase in POTS may be occurring. Let’s go back to my initial mention of the induction of almost imperceptible chronic inflammation by the Spike Protein. That is almost certainly a major factor in the development of POTS. Especially the cytokine IL-6. Also, intimately associated with POTS and IL-6 is an increase in sympathetic nervous system (SNS) activation. The Spike Protein induces both contributing factors. Note that the sympathetic nervous system also activates macrophages.

The SNS is known to modulate inflammatory responses. Stimulation of α2-adrenoceptors upregulates the production of proinflammatory cytokines by macrophages (53), while β-adrenergic stimulation increases IL-6 production by human adipocytes and endothelial cells (26, 33). It has been proposed, therefore, that chronic sympathetic activation contributes to the systemic inflammation observed in obesity. Patients with POTS offer a unique model to determine whether sympathetic activation is associated with inflammation in otherwise healthy subjects, and in the absence of increased adiposity. We found that lean POTS patients had higher markers of sympathetic activity. Even at supine rest, BP and LFSBP were higher in lean POTS. Even though there is no universal agreement as to whether LFSBP reflects sympathetic modulation of vascular tone (18, 39, 40, 49), we have previously shown that LFSBP is increased in obese hypertensives (19, 20, 52), decreased in patients with pure autonomic failure, virtually abolished by autonomic ganglionic blockade (10, 20, 52), and was also greatly reduced in the patients with DBH deficiency included in this study.

Sympathetic activation is associated with increased IL-6, but not CRP in the absence of obesity: lessons from postural tachycardia syndrome and obesity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9323926/

The ACE2 protein is highly expressed in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVH). The PVH is a stress-responsive center in the brain, controlling pre-ganglionic sympathetic neurons and serving as a source of corticotropin-releasing hormone, which induces adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) secretion from the anterior pituitary (Alzahrani et al., 2021). The adrenocortical response was reported to be impaired in patients with acute COVID-19 infection, with a large percentage of patients having plasma cortisol and ACTH levels consistent with central adrenal insufficiency (Alzahrani et al., 2021). It is proposed that ACE2 function in CVOs in the PVH could be diminished by S protein binding, resulting in increased pre-sympathetic/neuroendocrine PVH activity and affecting hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis activity. Therefore, the function of ACE2-positive neurons in the PVH may be affected by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, interfering with Ang II function modulation and reducing stress/anxiety modulation in COVID-19 patients (Ong et al., 2022).

Unraveling the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein long-term effect on neuro-PASC

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11688492/

What really caught my attention, and which may explain why so many doctors and members of the public are willing to dismiss Long COVID as a matter of the mind, was the finding from above:

Patients with POTS offer a unique model to determine whether sympathetic activation is associated with inflammation in otherwise healthy subjects, and in the absence of increased adiposity.

What I glean from this, is that doctors need to test their patients who complain of Long COVID for these almost imperceptible levels of inflammation/cytokines. It may prove that the barely perceptible increase in chronic inflammation is enough, in some, to tip the scales of homeostasis into those of disease.

The more I study macrophages in relation to the Spike Protein/COVID/Long COVID, the more I find that there is a very intertwined relationship between them. I will continue to discover mechanisms and treatments and report back to you. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support.