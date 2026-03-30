From the reactivation of the epicardium to the formation of an arrhythmogenic substrate. Transition from a quiescent epicardium (A) to epicardial reactivation followed by fibro-fatty infiltrations of subepicardial myocardial layers (B). Potential arrhythmogenic mechanisms (C) include (i) at the tissue level, conduction slowing or block and low-voltage area favouring formation of electrical reentry circuit within the myocardial wall and (ii) at the cellular level, altered myocyte coupling and adipokine- and cytokine-induced abnormal excitation contraction coupling and oxidative stress.

Today I would like to discuss a case study which I believe is extremely important. This case is about a healthy 30-year old male who experienced myocarditis after his second Pfizer dose. Notably, eight weeks later an CMR study showed that fibrosis had developed in the mid to epicardial lateral wall.

Case: We report a 30-year-old healthy male who was hospitalized 3 days after the second dose of the covid-19 vaccination. He had high cardiac laboratory markers (cardiac troponin I peak of 22 ng/mL, normal < 0.03 ng/mL). He had a subsequent coronary angiogram and echocardiogram that were normal and was hence diagnosed with myocarditis. After week 3, his symptoms fully abated along with all of his inflammatory and cardiac markers. He had a cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) study 8 weeks later (from the date of his vaccine dose) that showed prominent mid to epicardial lateral wall fibrosis with normal T1 and T2 mapping. A repeat CMR was performed 3 months later, which is almost 22 weeks since the vaccine administration. It showed persistent, though partially resolving fibrosis, despite full resolution of symptoms and biomarkers, demonstrating an insidious recovery. Conclusion: This case demonstrates myocarditis following the second dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccination with evidence of myocardial fibrosis on CMR and on follow-up CMR scans nearly 5 and ½ months from administration. Furthermore, it shows remaining evidence of myocardial fibrosis despite the normalization of symptoms and traditional screening methods such as echocardiography and the use of cardiac and inflammatory biomarkers in disease surveillance. It provides insight into its natural course and insidious recovery as well as the utility of CMR in clinical management.

Partially Resolving Myocardial Fibrosis Five Months Following the mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: An MRI Based Case Report

https://clinmedjournals.org/articles/ijcc/international-journal-of-clinical-cardiology-ijcc-9-253.php?jid=ijcc

First, I know that nobody believed the “authorities” when they claimed that the cases of myocarditis induced by mRNA were “mild.” Let me show you how “un”mild they are. For approximately a third of the victims, the results will be extremely deleterious.

Little is known why most patients with acute myocarditis resolve while approximately one-third progress to either chronic myocarditis or dilated cardiomyopathy. Myocarditis becomes autoimmune and inflammatory in part because host immune responses are activated by viral infections and then directed against heart tissue epitopes(See Figure 1). Adaptive immunity, including T cells and antibodies against both viral and myocardial proteins could play an important role in myocardial damage.

TURNING POINT IN MYOCARDITIS

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2735756/#

The above discussed case shows that the mid to epicardial lateral wall is where fibrosis developed after the incidence of myocarditis. This happens to be an area of the heart which, if it becomes fibrotic, can result in lethal arrythmias such as Ventricular Tachycardia (VT).

Following the first description of the technique in 1996,55 transthoracic epicardial catheter ablation was mainly used to treat patients with Chagas disease55 or with VT related to inferior myocardial infarction.56 The technique and its indication have expanded over recent decades. In a multicentre study including all patients undergoing VT ablation, epicardial mapping and/or ablation was required in 17% of patients and 35% of those presented with non-ischaemic cardiomyopathy (NICM).3 Lateral subepicardial and anteroseptal intramural arrhythmogenic substrate are very common in NICM, related to presence of interstitial fibrosis that is usually more diffuse and patchy than in ICM.57 In a series of 22 patients with NICM who failed prior endocardial ablation and/or had ECG suggesting an epicardial origin, Cano et al.58 found larger low-voltage and dense scar areas within the epicardium compared to the endocardium. Almost half of the patients, showed an abnormal epicardial voltage map in contrast with a normal endocardial map. Despite the expansion of epicardial ablation, long-term outcomes after VT ablation in NICM remain poor when compared with ICM, possibly due to the diffuse and deep location of arrhythmic substrate. In the HELP-VT registry study, VT free-survival at 1-year follow-up was 40.5% in patients with NICM and 57% in patients with ICM, even though ablation procedures were performed with an epicardial access when necessary.59 These data reflect the highly complex substrate for VT in NICM and the further progress that remains to be made. Myocarditis-related ventricular arrhythmia is also likely to be related to an epicardial substrate, as suggested by Dello Russo et al.60 In this case series of 20 patients with drug refractory VT in the context of proven myocarditis, epicardial ablation was necessary for 30% of patients.60 These findings are consistent with contrast-enhanced cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging of subepicardial distribution of late enhancement in patients with active myocarditis.61

Epicardial origin of cardiac arrhythmias: clinical evidences and pathophysiology

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9215195/

If this were not bad enough, there is the problem of recurrence. Once the heart experiences myocarditis, it is never quite the same. The same can be said for one’s metabolism once the body experiences obesity. Recurrence of myocarditis, due to a variety of risk factors, occurs INCREASINGLY with time after an initial incidence of myocarditis.

More than half of myocarditis recurrence in the study cohort occurred within 3 months of the index myocarditis admission. The 30-day recurrence rate was 1.0%, the 6-month recurrence rate was 2.0%, the 1-year recurrence rate was 2.2%, the 5-year recurrence rate was 2.9%, and the 10-year recurrence rate was 3.4%.

Risk factors for myocarditis hospitalization and recurrence: a state-wide retrospective observational study

https://academic.oup.com/ehjopen/article/5/6/oeaf130/8277978

Even at 30 days, the risk factors for recurrence look unsurprisingly familiar. Not only do they include COVID, but virtually any respiratory illness – and major risk factors for COVID severity.

Risk factors for myocarditis hospitalization and recurrence: a state-wide retrospective observational study

https://academic.oup.com/ehjopen/article/5/6/oeaf130/8277978

There is another risk factor that I would like to discuss. Unfortunately, we are all too familiar with individuals collapsing and dying during exertion post Spike exposure. Fatal arrythmias after exercise after myocarditis happens to be another major risk factor for arrhythmia.

It is widely agreed upon that physical activity should be limited during an acute disease, as it may increase the risk of sudden cardiac death. Accordingly, exercise testing is also contraindicated in the acute setting of myocarditis since it may precipitate arrhythmia. Athletes should refrain from taking part in competitive sports for at least 3 months after the onset of myocarditis regardless of age, sex, or severity of symptoms (39). Clinical re-evaluation, possibly with functional testing, is indicated before resuming participation in competitive sports (2, 29).

Viral Myocarditis: Classification, Diagnosis, and Clinical Implications

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cardiovascular-medicine/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2022.908663/full

Once again, we have evidence to show that the Spike Protein not only may prove immediately fatal, but that it may also sow the seeds (figuratively and literally) for future fatal events. How can any individual, ethical or non-ethical, claim that “myocarditis is mild?”

I will continue to research not only acute but also long-term effects of the Spike Protein – and seek to find therapeutic interventions. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue, and support. I can’t do this without you. Please have a blessed week.

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