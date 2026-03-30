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Marie's avatar
Marie
3h

How do you feel about the novavax vaccine?

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
4h

How is it possible for medical authorities to recommend a vaccine in the middle of a raging pandemic and call it “safe and effective”? And oxymoron from a moron!

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