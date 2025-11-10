Atypical intracerebral hemorrhage case expressing the COVID-19 spike protein. A, B: Computed tomography reveals intracerebral hemorrhage along with subarachnoid and subdural hemorrhages in the left temporal lobe and right parietal lobe. C: Immunohistochemical staining using MA5-35946 (mouse monoclonal [1A9] S2 domain) shows positive staining for the spike protein in the intima of the vessel. D: Hematoxylin and eosin staining of brain tissue. E: Immunohistochemical staining using MA5-35946 (mouse monoclonal [1A9] S2 domain) demonstrates positive staining for the spike protein in the intima of the vessel and smooth muscle. F: Direct Fast Scarlet staining shows negative results for amyloid protein.

From the very beginning I have repeatedly stated that the Spike Protein attacks the Endothelium resulting in what I have called SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease). I stated that this would result from ANY exposure to the Spike Protein. A paper from June of this year shows that, indeed, Spike Protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination. And furthermore, the Spike served as a beacon for T Cell infiltration, leading to hemorrhagic stroke.

Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination. While no active inflammatory changes were identified, infiltration of CD4-, CD8- and CD68- positive cells was observed in the spike protein positive vessels. Although our study did not reveal infiltration of inflammatory cells suggesting active vasculitis in the intima, findings such as CD4-positive T-cell and CD68-positive cells infiltration into the intima, as well as CD8-positive cells infiltration into the adventitia, were observed. This may be because the specimen was taken from the surrounding brain tissues rather than the hemorrhagic point itself. Therefore, we hypothesize that expression of the spike protein drive T cell immunity, leading to the hemorrhagic stroke.

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096758682500195X

The study says Intima. Yet, what is the Intima?

Arteries and veins are generally composed of three layers: an inner layer adjacent to the lumen called the tunica intima, a middle layer called the tunica media, and an outer layer called the tunica adventitia. The tunica intima is composed of a flattened, smooth layer of cells, called endothelial cells, which line the lumen. The endothelial cells are supported by subendothelial stroma composed of low numbers of fibrocytes and smooth muscles, elastic fibers, and a small amount of collagen. The tunica media is the thickest layer, primarily composed of smooth muscle and elastic fibers with fewer fibrocytes and collagen. The tunica adventitia blends somewhat with the surrounding tissue and is composed of fibrocytes, collagen, elastic fibers, and nerve fibers. The tunica adventitia of larger vessels also includes the vasa vasorum, which is composed of small vessels and capillaries that provide blood supply to the tunica adventitia and tunica media [19,21]. An intact endothelial layer is critical for normal blood flow through a vein or artery. Biochemical interactions between the endothelium and the blood maintain an environment that inhibits the formation of clots (thrombi). Disruption of the endothelium and exposure of the underlying subendothelial stroma triggers localized release of chemical mediators and cellular responses that lead to thrombus formation and hemostasis [19,22].

Tunica Intima

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/tunica-intima

So, here we see that the Spike Protein invades the Endothelium which then activates T Cells and recruits them to infiltrate, leading to stroke, as the above referenced paper demonstrates.

However, what if we were to apply this same concept to the heart? We discover an explanation for the surge in heart failure related to the Spike Protein. Please note that we also see the induction of fibrosis.

T cells are major contributors to nonischemic HF (Heart Failure). Their activation combined with the activation of the LV endothelium results in LV T-cell infiltration negatively contributing to HF progression through mechanisms involving cytokine release and induction of cardiac fibrosis and hypertrophy. Reduction of T-cell infiltration is thus identified as a novel translational target in HF.

Left Ventricular T-Cell Recruitment Contributes to the Pathogenesis of Heart Failure

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCHEARTFAILURE.115.002225

And, yes, there is evidence that this is, in fact, happening.

We show that T cells from patients with AMP recognize vaccine-encoded Spike epitopes homologous to those of cardiac self-proteins. One of these epitopes, mimicking an amino acid sequence from a cardiomyocyte-expressed K+ channel, induced AMP in mice. When functional responses to the Kv2 were analyzed, patients with AMP after mRNA vaccination, but not patients with COVID-19, displayed an expanded pattern of cytokine production similar to that observed in AMP mice and in autoimmune myocarditis. Crucially, T-cell autoimmunity segregates to cardiotropic cMet (c-mesenchymal epithelial transition factor)–expressing T cells and is prevented by cMet inhibition, suggesting that heart homing imprinting, permitted by the unique mRNA vaccine biodistribution, is required for AMP development.

Combined Adaptive Immune Mechanisms Mediate Cardiac Injury After COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.125.074644

There is additional research I need to perform about this phenomenon in relation to other systems and organs. Almost certainly, similar pathologies are developing. It’s such a diabolical protein. The whole process turns our bloodstream into a delivery system for T Cell “target practice.” Of course, there are many other pathologies associated with this Frankenprotein.

I will continue to search for understanding and therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.

