Expression of different blood biomarkers from neurons and activated astrocytes following traumatic brain injury. The cerebrospinal fluid: albumin ratio is used to determine whether the blood-brain barrier is intact (Dadas and Janigro, 2018). Blood samples obtained at different timepoints indicate the importance of serial biomarker sampling.

In addition to many injurious properties of the Spike Protein, perhaps one of the least discussed is its ability to, essentially, induce Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Please keep in mind, this is Spike Protein alone.

In healthy mice, spike protein injected into the skull marrow induced neuronal stress and inflammation in the brain parenchyma, potentially through activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) signaling pathway. Peripherally administered spike protein also triggered neuroinflammation and anxiety-like behavior. Additionally, spike exposure exacerbated the effects of cerebral ischemia and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19

There is a biomarker, S100B, which has shown to be one of the best tools for diagnosing TBI.

S100B is a small protein, belongs to a family of intracellular, calcium-binding proteins, predominantly presents in central nervous system (CNS) astrocytes (Thelin et al., 2017a). Historically, S100B is the mostly studied biomarker for the assessment of TBI, and also applied as an indicator of blood-brain barrier damage. Blood levels of S100B increase within 1 h following TBI and peak at <6 h post-injury (Rodríguez-Rodríguez et al., 2012)... In the latest Scandinavian Guidelines for the initial management of minimal, mild and moderate head injuries in adults, the use of S100B in the emergency department was recommended to rule out the need for head CT (using a cut-off in blood of 0.1 μg/L) in patients with isolated mild head injury who are at low risk for intracranial haemorrhage and presented <6 h post-injury. Use of S100B in the Scandinavian guidelines is cost-effective and safe to reduce unnecessary head CT scans.

Blood biomarkers for traumatic brain injury: A narrative review of current evidence

Effects on this protein are precisely what we are finding in those exposed to the Spike Protein, whether it be from infection or transfection.

S100B was detected in serum from Covid-19 patients, significantly correlating with disease severity as shown both by the level of intensity of care (p < 0.006) as well by the value of Covid score (Multiple R-squared: 0.3751); the correlation between Covid-Score and S100B was 0.61 (p < 0.01). S100B concentration was associated with inflammation markers (Ferritin, C-Reactive Protein, Procalcitonin), and organ damage markers (Alanine Aminotransferase, Creatinine). Serum S100B plays a role in Covid-19 and can represent a marker of clinical severity in Sars-CoV-2 infected patients.

Serum S100B protein as a marker of severity in Covid-19 patients

For transfection exposure, the effect is different. I can find nothing in the literature about the levels of S100B post mRNA, however I have found that the Spike Protein antibodies react with S100B and other Blood Brain Barrier proteins.

Human anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibody reacted strongest with neurofilament protein (NFP), followed by mitochondrial M2 antigen, glutamic acid decarboxylase 65 (GAD-65), and nuclear antigen [57]. This study found immune reactivity between SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and barrier target proteins (occludin+zonulin, beta-catenin, and S100B), which were responsible for the integrity of the barriers.

Investigation of Neurological Complications after COVID-19 Vaccination: Report of the Clinical Scenarios and Review of the Literature

I would like to look at the implications of the above from a neuropsychiatric perspective. It was found that the leaky blood brain barrier, like TBI, was connected to brain fog in Long COVID.

MRI brain scans of people with Long COVID who have symptoms of brain fog showed disruptions in the blood-brain barrier, which is a critical firewall preventing proteins and other substances from leaving the brain into the body or vice versa. A study in Nature Neuroscience by Matthew Campbell, University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Trinity College Dublin and colleagues showed increased serum levels of a protein called S100B that is a marker of brain damage, such as in epilepsy, stroke and traumatic brain injury. This protein is produced in the brain and is not normally found in the blood. People with persistent infection had more than 50% higher odds of developing Long COVID than individuals with non-persistent infection. Not only that, the researchers found that the persistent virus can continue to evolve in our bodies. "The whole concept that a lot of these neurological conditions, including brain fog, could be treated by simply regulating the integrity of the blood-brain barrier is really exciting," said Campbell.

Four key pieces of research on Long COVID that have improved our understanding

Yet, this disruption of the blood brain barrier may cause behavioral problems, problems far beyond brain fog. Aggression, for example.

Concerning the paracrine mode of action, some cytokines of peripheral origin may influence brain activity by transport across the blood-brain barrier [2]. Cytokines may also affect brain activity by entry through circumventricular organs, or by indirect routes, including activation of sensory afferents, and stimulation of cytokine release by brain endothelial cells [25,63]. An example of a possible indirect way in which cytokines can modulate aggression was provided from a most recent study concerning the role of C-reactive protein [19]. C-reactive proteins are released from the liver in response to the presence of inflammatory cytokines. In this study, patients were identified from the Buss-Durkee Hostility Inventory on the basis of meeting the criteria for specific personality disorders. The results revealed a positive relationship between aggression scores and plasma C-reactive protein levels. It is possible that the C-reactive protein activates the stress pathways that could influence cytokine production within the brain. Since cytokines and their receptors are present in the brain, they can act as endogenous neuromodulators in regions associated with the expression of aggression and rage, including the hypothalamus and PAG.

The Neurobiological Bases for Development of Pharmacological Treatments of Aggressive Disorders

Also, depression and anxiety.

Stress is a nonspecific response to a threat or noxious stimuli with resultant damaging consequences. Stress is believed to be an underlying process that can trigger central nervous system disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Though the pathophysiological basis is not completely understood, data have consistently shown a pivotal role of inflammatory mediators and hypothalamo-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis activation in stress induced disorders. Indeed emerging experimental evidences indicate a concurrent activation of inflammatory signaling pathways and not only the HPA axis, but also, peripheral and central renin-angiotensin system (RAS). Furthermore, recent experimental data indicate that the HPA and RAS are coupled to the signaling of a range of central neuro-transmitter, -mediator and -peptide molecules that are also regulated, at least in part, by inflammatory signaling cascades and vice versa. More recently, experimental evidences suggest a critical role of stress in disruption of the blood brain barrier (BBB), a neurovascular unit that regulates the movement of substances and blood-borne immune cells into the brain parenchyma, and prevents peripheral injury to the brain substance.

Stress-induced blood brain barrier disruption: Molecular mechanisms and signaling pathways

Anxiety, depression and anger are on the rise. And, clearly, the Spike Protein’s presence is not helping the situation any. I’m not certain how owning a Smartphone would make youth aggressive or angry, but The Global Mind Project would like for us to believe so. I have owned a Smartphone ever since they became available. Never once did it cause me to become angry or aggressive. In fact, quite the opposite. I can listen to Brahms, on demand, whenever I am stressed.

Most significantly, among the 47 aspects of mind health queried, feelings of aggression, anger and hallucinations are rising most sharply with each younger age and are associated with the progressively younger age at which children are acquiring smartphones. Whereas today’s 17-year-olds typically got a phone at age 11 or 12, today’s 13-year-olds got their phones at age 10. Although it’s still not yet fully clear how owning a smartphone from a younger age gives rise to these problems, it’s well known that the virtual world provides exposure to content that is inappropriate for a younger audience and a substantial departure from the family- and community-centric experiences of the past.

The Youth Mind: Rising aggression and anger

Yes, there is abundant evidence these types of behaviors are occurring post mRNA.

Cumulative incidence rates of mental disorders following COVID-19 vaccination according to vaccine type.

Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea

Are we essentially walking around in a world where a significant percentage of people are literally brain damaged, and unaware?

We need to know S100B levels post mRNA. We need to protect our BBB’s and bodies from the Spike Protein. I will keep searching for solutions. Thank you, as always, for your readership, support and dialog.