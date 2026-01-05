Patients with microvascular endothelial dysfunction were more likely to develop a solid-tumor cancer.

Readers of this Substack will know that, from the beginning, I have stated that the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 attacks the endothelium, resulting in an inflammatory and tumor microenvironment-inducing syndrome I have called SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease). In fact, I believe this is the basis for the greatest dangers of SARS-CoV-2 infection and Spike Protein exposure. COVID is, in essence, a vascular disease.

What I find remarkable is that, just before the pandemic emerged, a paper was published showing a direct correlation between endothelial dysfunction and the de novo appearance of cancer – years later.

Microvascular endothelial dysfunction, as defined by a reactive hyperemia peripheral arterial tonometry index ≤2.0, was associated with a greater than two-fold increased risk of solid-tumor cancer. Microvascular endothelial dysfunction may be a useful marker to predict the future risk of solid-tumor cancer, in addition to its known ability to predict cardiovascular disease.

Assessment of peripheral endothelial function predicts future risk of solid-tumor cancer

https://academic.oup.com/eurjpc/article-abstract/27/6/608/5924763

Dysfunction was defined as a tonometry index of 2 or less. Median follow-up for patients in the study was 6 years. Investigators identified a cohort of 687 patients during the study period. From this group, 194 were excluded due to follow-up periods lasting less than 90 days and 5 developed hematological malignancies—488 patients were included in the final analysis. Upon analyses, 221 patients had a tonometry index of 2 or less and 267 were at an index greater than 2. Of the patients with dysfunction, 21 (9.5%) were diagnosed with incident solid-tumor cancer during the follow-up period. In comparison, 10 (3.7%) with a tonometry index greater than 2 were diagnosed with solid-tumor cancer (P=0.009). Among patients with dysfunction, the solid-tumor cancer-free survival rate was lower than those without dysfunction(log-rank P=0.017) (median follow-up 6.0 (3.0—9.1) years).

Microvascular Endothelial Dysfunction Predicts Cancer Later in Life

https://www.hcplive.com/view/microvascular-endothelial-dysfunction-predicts-cancer

But why?

The Wnt signaling pathway is paramount to the development and progression of cancer, specifically related to the tumor microenvironment.

Wnt signaling plays numerous functions in cancer, from primary transformation and tumor growth to metastasis. In addition to these cancer cell-intrinsic functions, Wnt signaling emerges to critically control cross-communication among cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Here, we summarize the evidence that not only multiple cancer cell types, but also cells constituting the TME ‘speak the Wnt language’. Fibroblasts, macrophages, endothelia, and lymphocytes all use the Wnt language to convey messages to and from cancer cells and among themselves; these messages are important for tumor progression and fate.

Cells of the tumor microenvironment speak the Wnt language

https://www.cell.com/trends/molecular-medicine/abstract/S1471-4914(23)00066-7

This is critical. Not only does the Spike Protein induce a tumor microenvironment, it also activates the Wnt pathway in affected cells.

In conclusion, our study findings confirm that the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 promotes β-catenin translocation into the nucleus by upregulating Cdc42. This activates the WNT/β-catenin pathway, inducing cellular senescence ( Figure 5G ). By inhibiting Cdc42 activity, we observed decreased spike-induced cellular senescence and lung injury alleviation in mice lung tissues. These findings suggest targeting Cdc42 as a therapeutic strategy may mitigate the detrimental effects of spike protein-induced cellular senescence associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and the lack of validation of possible pathways by which Cdc42 regulates related inflammatory factors is a limitation of this study. Further study is warranted to explore the precise mechanisms underlying the interplay between Cdc42, β-catenin, spike protein-mediated cellular senescence, and inflammatory response, and evaluate the therapeutic implications of targeting Cdc42 in the context of COVID-19 and other age-related diseases.

Cdc42 improve SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced cellular senescence through activating of Wnt/β-Catenin signaling pathway

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11570593/

This is just one of many reasons why we must be concerned about any SARS-CoV-2 infection or exposure to its Spike Protein. We can understand more clearly now why the elderly are more IMMEDIATELY affected. Think of it this way. All of us have our healthspan – the period of time in our lives when we live in generally good health. SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein reduce the length of that healthspan. If you are 20, cutting a 70 year healthspan by seven years won’t be noticed. If you are 60, cutting your healthspan by seven years could mean the onset of life-threatening illness. Rinse and repeat. See the dangers?

I will continue to search for therapeutics to ameliorate and hopefully reverse the damage done by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. I will also continue to further our understanding of this virus and its immensely pathological Spike Protein. Please have a blessed week.