WMC Research

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
16h

I would venture to say essentially *no one* else has investigated or reported on this connection between the Spike specifically (i.e. in the absence of any viral RNA or other evidence of infection) and the phenomenon of cardiac macrophage replacement leading to lethal arrhythmias. Cannot help but wonder, did "they" already know about this additional life threatening aspect of the Spike? Have to say once again Walter, I have learned so incredibly much from your posts, in this case about the critical role the protective cardiac macrophages play vis a vis heart rhythm maintenance, something about which I knew literally nothing. The level of malevolence and intentional harm inflicted on the human population becomes ever clearer and impossible to wave away as anything other than what it truly is/was.

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Corvus
17h

What's the impact of vaccines vs natural infection? Both introduce spike protein to the body. What's the impact of a double whammy of having been vaccinated and injected? My son was forced to take the vaccine in university after, 2 years earlier he had an infection. No covid after the infection, no heart issues. Less than a month after the vaccine he was sick with covid and having chest pains. He refused to see a doctor for fear of being kicked out, or labelled as trouble maker at his hospital practicum placement (part of his medical uni program). Btw, he had since had at least half a dozen covid infections (as compared to zero when his body relied strictly on natural immunity).

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