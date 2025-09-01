There have been multiple recalls of shrimp from Indonesia because they may have been contaminated with Cs-137. What is Cs-137?

Cs-137 is a man-made radioactive byproduct of nuclear waste and nuclear weapons tests. It is present at very low levels in the environment, partially as a result of nuclear tests, and is generally harmless. But once inside the body, the substance can become lodged in tissues and release low-level radiation over time that can damage DNA and cause cells to turn cancerous.

Another 45,000lbs of shrimp are recalled over fears they could be radioactive

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-15046849/shrimp-recalled-fears-radioactive.html

Rightly so, there is a concerted effort to remove this potentially dangerous product from the market. Mind you, this is shrimp believed to be exposed to Cs-137. We know for damn sure that billions have been purposefully exposed to the Spike Protein.

So, why should this concern us? Because there is a striking parallel between what Cs-137 does to cells and what the Spike Protein does to cells. Remember as we go through this that the Spike Protein IS NOT radioactive. It MIMICS what radioactivity does.

Cs-137 can damage DNA over time by releasing radiation. The Spike Protein can damage DNA over time – by increasing ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species).

First, Cs-137's mechanisms of DNA damage.

Ionising radiation probably causes all types of mutational damage, but here we can see two specific types of damage and get a sense of what is happening to the DNA. Showers of radiation chop up the genome causing lots of damage simultaneously. This seems to overwhelm the DNA repair mechanism in the cell, leading to the DNA damage we see.

How ionising radiation damages DNA and causes cancer

https://www.sanger.ac.uk/news_item/how-ionising-radiation-damages-dna-and-causes-cancer/

Now let’s look at the Spike Protein. It, too, can damage DNA and impair (overwhelm parallel) DNA repair mechanisms.

Instead of using ionizing radiation to break DNA, the Spike Protein increases ROS.

Another study found that the peptides derived from the S protein of SARS-CoV-2 increased the levels of nitrites, hydrogen peroxide and reactive oxygen species (ROS) as well as upregulated the activities of superoxide dismutase and catalase in a tadpole model [85], indicating that the S protein itself can induce oxidative stress in animals. Altogether, these studies suggest that oxidative stress plays an important role in COVID-19 pathogenesis, and all of these clinical observations require mechanistic research follow up. Oxidative stress results from the imbalance between ROS production and the levels of antioxidant molecules in cells [86]. This pro-oxidant state results in the damage of macromolecules such as lipids, proteins and nucleic acids (Fig. 1) [86]. In the DNA, oxidative stress can induce several types of damage, including single- and double-strand brakes, DNA-protein crosslinks and base and sugar oxidation products, such as guanine oxidized species (GOS) [[86], [87], [88]].

The potential role of COVID-19 in the induction of DNA damage

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1383574222000011

And, instead of overwhelming the DNA damage repair mechanism, as ionizing radiation does, the Spike Protein simply impairs it. Same difference.

Two checkpoint proteins crucially involved in DNA repair and adaptive immunity are BRCA1 and 53BP1, which facilitate both homologous recombination (HR) and NHEJ, the two primary repair processes (Zhang and Powell, 2005; Panier and Boulton, 2014). In an in vitro experiment on human cells, the SARS-CoV-2 full-length spike glycoprotein was specifically shown to enter the nucleus and hinder the recruitment of these two repair proteins to the site of a double-strand break (Jiang and Mei, 2021). The authors summarized their findings by saying, “Mechanistically, we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus and inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 and 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site.” Another mechanism by which the mRNA vaccines could interfere with DNA repair is through miR-148. This microRNA has been shown to downregulate HR in the G1 phase of the cell cycle (Choi et al., 2014). As was mentioned earlier in this paper, this was one of the two microRNAs found in exosomes released by human cells following SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein synthesis in the experiments by Mishra and Banerjea (2021).

Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X

So, if a product that MAY have been exposed to an agent that can damage our DNA and its repair mechanism is immediately taken off the market, why isn’t a product that certainly CAN do the same allowed to remain available?

