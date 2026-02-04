Semi-Annual Appeal
Appreciation for our community—and keeping the engines running in challenging times.
I realize it has been almost two years since I made my last semi-annual appeal - that’s how much my mind is focused on research. So, I would like to take a moment for an extra post this week, and be transparent about the reality behind this work.
Right now, about 2.5% of subscribers are paid subscribers. To make this project sustainable long-term, that number needs to be closer to 7%. That gap matters—not because my work stops without it, but because sustainability determines how much time, depth, and energy I can realistically devote to it.
I want to be very clear about something. As I have always maintained: I will continue researching and publishing regardless of how many people upgrade. This work matters to me, and I know it is abundantly clear that it matters far beyond metrics and subscription numbers.
At the same time, I’m not independently wealthy. I have bills to pay, like everyone else, and I’m doing so in an economy where costs keep rising and stability feels increasingly fragile. Paid subscriptions and donations don’t fund luxury—they fund time, focus, and the ability to keep doing this work. For example, the only “vacations” I ever take are a couple of weekend chess tournaments each year - that I can drive to.
If you’ve found value here—if this research has informed your thinking, sharpened your understanding, or simply given you something solid to return to—please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation. You’d be helping move this project toward sustainability and directly supporting the labor behind it.
And if you can’t contribute financially right now, that’s okay too. Reading, sharing, and engaging still matter, and I’m grateful you’re here.
Thank you for being part of this community—and for helping keep this work possible. And we do have a wonderful community. It is full of thoughtful, reflective and contributing souls. Please have a blessed week.
Yes, please subscribe. There is NO ONE doing research like WMC. This is really important. Many people are still sick with side-effects at very low levels, others susceptible to new infections. The whole population needs what Walter is providing.
I am not working right now and so money very tight but I am a $5/mo subscriber now with you. Have you thought about self-publishing an indexed compendium of your substacks, with the first half being problems and the second half, solutions? With an index, people can quickly find the research on the topic they're interested in.
It could even be a PDF book instead of a physical book, since there are a lot of complex images involved and in that case, if you set up the acrobat document correctly, you can design it to be automatically index-able with just the person entering in a search term. Design a gorgeous cover. Then sell it for a sliding scale of $35 to 150, or something like that.