WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Wood's avatar
Matthew Wood
1d

Yes, please subscribe. There is NO ONE doing research like WMC. This is really important. Many people are still sick with side-effects at very low levels, others susceptible to new infections. The whole population needs what Walter is providing.

Reply
Share
SegFish's avatar
SegFish
1d

I am not working right now and so money very tight but I am a $5/mo subscriber now with you. Have you thought about self-publishing an indexed compendium of your substacks, with the first half being problems and the second half, solutions? With an index, people can quickly find the research on the topic they're interested in.

It could even be a PDF book instead of a physical book, since there are a lot of complex images involved and in that case, if you set up the acrobat document correctly, you can design it to be automatically index-able with just the person entering in a search term. Design a gorgeous cover. Then sell it for a sliding scale of $35 to 150, or something like that.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture