Analysis of soluble GzmA and GzmB in COVID19 patients compared with HD and NON-COV-RTI and correlation with inflammatory cytokines. Gzm concentration and activity were analysed by multiplexed cytokine array and internally quenched fluorescent peptide substrates, respectively, in COVID19, HD and NON-COV-RTI as indicated in methods. A, B) GzmA and GzmB activities in serum (A) and Spearman correlation between GzmA or GzmB activities and cytokines in serum from COVID19 (B). Pearson correlation coefficient (ρ) and p values are indicated. C, D) Heat map of the expression of the indicated plasma soluble factors (z scores) from COVID19 patients classified according to either moderate/severe and mild cases (C) or alive and deceased patients (D). E, F) Serum GzmA Activity in COVID19 patients classified according to either moderate/severe and mild cases (E) or alive and deceased patients (F). Boxes represent interquartile ranges (IQRs). Statistical significance in A and C-F was determined by unpaired Mann-Whitney or Kruskal-Wallis tests as indicated in methods: *p < 0.05, **p < 0.01, ***p < 0.001 and ****p < 0.0001.

There is a serine protease that is actively secreted by cytotoxic immune cells like Natural Killer (NK) cells and T cells called GzmA. Levels of this protein are implicated in the development of cancer.

If not properly regulated, the inflammatory immune response can promote carcinogenesis, as evident in colorectal cancer (CRC). Aiming to gain mechanistic insight into the link between inflammation and CRC, we perform transcriptomics analysis of human CRC, identifying a strong correlation between expression of the serine protease granzyme A (GzmA) and inflammation. In a dextran sodium sulfate and azoxymethane (DSS/AOM) mouse model, deficiency and pharmacological inhibition of extracellular GzmA both attenuate gut inflammation and prevent CRC development, including the initial steps of cell transformation and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition. Mechanistically, extracellular GzmA induces NF-κB-dependent IL-6 production in macrophages, which in turn promotes STAT3 activation in cultured CRC cells. Accordingly, colon tissues from DSS/AOM-treated, GzmA-deficient animals present reduced levels of pSTAT3. By identifying GzmA as a proinflammatory protease that promotes CRC development, these findings provide information on mechanisms that link immune cell infiltration to cancer progression and present GzmA as a therapeutic target for CRC.

Extracellular Granzyme A Promotes Colorectal Cancer Development by Enhancing Gut Inflammation

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124720308287

If we look at SARS-CoV-2 infection, we discover that this protease is markedly elevated compared to healthy controls. This is detailed in the above graphic, as well.

A significant increase in GzmA and GzmB activity (Figure 5A) was found in COVID19 patients only in comparison with HDs (Figure 5A). A significant correlation was observed between GzmA activity, but not concentration, and the inflammatory cytokines IL2, IL6, the IL1 family members, IL33 and IL31, and the chemokine IL8/CXCL8 (Figure 5B). Supporting this correlation, it has been shown that active human GzmA can induce the generation of IL6 and IL8 in several cell types 22, 23.

Integrated analysis of circulating immune cellular and soluble mediators reveals specific COVID19 signatures at hospital admission with utility for prediction of clinical outcomes

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8690910/

What I find intriguing and important is that GzmA is also found to be expressed significantly in those experiencing Long COVID. This was discovered in a just published study.

The LCS score is derived from multiple immune cell types with activation across neutrophil, monocyte, and T/NK cell compartments. (A) Proteomics meta-analysis of pathways enriched in Long COVID (n=6 studies). Pathways with with effect size FDR <0.05 are shown in blue, while non-statistically significant pathways are in grey. Labels indicate pathways with an effect size (Hedges’ g) above 0.7. (B) Heatmap of the average expression of the genes in single-cell whole-blood transcriptome data. (C) UMAP visualization of single-cell data colored by immune cell type and LCS Score. (D) Average score values for each immune module. (E) Proteomics meta-analysis of immune module scores upregulated in Long COVID. (F) Summary ROC curve for each immune module in the public proteomics discovery cohorts.

The proteins in the LCS Score which are consistently elevated in LC in multiple cohorts are associated with inflammation (IL6), monocyte (SIGLEC1/10) and neutrophil activation/granules (AZU1, PGLYRP1), and T/NK cell granzymes (GZMH, GZMA) suggesting a persistent dysregulated immune response.

Systems Immunology of Long Covid: Insights from the STOP-PASC Clinical Trial

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.64898/2025.12.04.25341650v1.full

Furthermore, and more importantly, this GzmA-driven subset of T Cells (discussed above as cancer-inducing) are present years post COVID infection – and vaccination.

In this study, we focus on three conserved immunodominant spike-specific CD4+ T cell epitopes (spike166–180, spike751–765 and spike866–880) previously identified in individuals who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination13,14,15,34,35. We examine their TCR usage, phenotypical and functional differences between 1–3 months of convalescent and 3–4 years following initial infection by ex vivo single-cell transcriptomic and TCR repertoire analysis, along with in vitro functional evaluation. We identify dominant public TCRα clonotypes associated with mild COVID-19 disease by integrating our data with publicly available single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) datasets from early pandemic cases. Our longitudinal analysis reveals that the clonotypes persisting after the initial infection show distinct functionality compared to clonotypes that are lost over time. Furthermore, transcriptional profiling uncovers key differences in Th1 and cytotoxicity signatures between 1–3 months and 3–4 years after initial infection. Notably, the increased cytotoxicity of CD4+ spike-specific T cells at 3–4 years is TCR independent, driven primarily by GZMA and associated with significant viral suppression. These findings provide critical insights into the long-term memory response to a previously unknown pathogen.

Long-persisting SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD4+ T cells associated with mild disease and increased cytotoxicity post COVID-19

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63711-9

So, what we have seen is yet another mechanism which shows that SARS-CoV-2 is almost certainly an oncogenic virus. One observation I have made over the years is how the virus and its Spike Protein can tip the balance of so many different biological processes. It seems to always find a way to push the “bad” lever when it affects a process that can be either beneficial or pathological in the body. I will continue to discover and to search for therapeutics and prevention. Please have a blessed week.

