The relationship between sleep quality and neuropsychological severity in CSVD (cerebral small vessel disease) group. (A) Correlation between sleep quality and depression severity. (B) Correlation between sleep quality and anxiety severity. (C) Correlation between sleep quality and SCL90 score.

One very common symptom experienced post-COVD and in those with Long COVID is sleep disturbance.

Results from the study indicated that more than 75% of participants had insomnia, which is remarkably higher than previously reported among general population (10–20%) (22, 23). This proportion is also much higher than the prevalence of insomnia among hospitalized COVID- 19 survivors presented in previous systematic reviews (12–47%) (4, 24, 25). This can be explained by the selection criteria (participants had recovered from COVID-19 within 6 months) so insomnia was expected to be more prevalent. Newly covered from an infection, especially a novel viral epidemic, can cause survivors to have increased risk of chronic pain, chronic health, and psychiatric disorders, which can lead to increased insomnia (26). As in our findings, we also found that elevated depressive and stress symptoms associated with insomnia risk.

Sleep quality among non-hospitalized COVID-19 survivors: a national cross-sectional study

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2023.1281012/full?os=bingquiz.comdFbing-weekly-quiz-answers

A group of 61 subjects (37 female, 24 male) reported sleep disturbances that had lasted for at least one month and had started after recovery from COVID-19. The study used self-reported instruments: the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) and Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), as well as an objective method—actigraphy—for quantitative analysis of sleep architecture. It was shown that sleep disturbances most commonly started after recovery (68.3%, n = 41) and lasted for more than one month (83.6%, n = 51).

Sleep Disturbances as a Consequence of Long COVID-19: Insights from Actigraphy and Clinimetric Examinations—An Uncontrolled Prospective Observational Pilot Study

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10856322/

Now, what is particularly interesting is that depressive and stress symptoms occur simultaneously with sleep disturbance. This led me to a fascinating study from 2022. In it, the researchers discovered that in those suffering from Cerebral Small Vessel Disease (CSVD), the very same symptoms emerge – those of sleep disturbance, depression and anxiety.

Sleep disturbance and neuropsychiatric symptoms are common clinical symptoms of cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD), but the underlying mechanism is unclear. Here, we investigated the relationship between sleep quality and neuropsychiatric performance in patients with CSVD. When compared to the HC (healthy control) group, the patients with CSVD showed increased anxiety and neuropsychiatric symptoms, worse sleep quality, and impaired cognition (p < 0.05). The prevalence of comorbid poor sleep quality in the patients with CSVD was approximately 46%. The patients with CSVD with poor sleep quality also had more severe neuropsychiatric symptoms. After controlling for demographic variables, sex and anxiety significantly predicted sleep quality.

Neuropsychiatric symptoms and altered sleep quality in cerebral small vessel disease

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9424898/

Later in the study, the authors discuss the association of this constellation of symptoms with white matter structural connectivity network disruption.

The prevalence of comorbid poor sleep quality in patients with CSVD was approximately 46%, significantly higher than the 35.9% prevalence of sleep disorders in older Chinese adults (24), and close to the 50% prevalence recently reported for patients with cerebrovascular disease (8). This may indicate that sleep disturbance is one of the core non-cognitive symptoms of CSVD. In a community elderly people sample, sleep quality is associated with WMH even after controlling for sociodemographic variables and cardiovascular risk factors (25). The disruption of the white matter structural connectivity network in patients with insomnia syndrome, suggests (26), suggesting that it may be an intermediate mechanism between insomnia and CSVD pathology. Moreover, patients with poor sleep quality also had more severe depression, anxiety, and other mental symptoms.

Neuropsychiatric symptoms and altered sleep quality in cerebral small vessel disease

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9424898/

The bridge here, linking what we know the Spike Protein does to the microvasculature and post-COVID (Spike exposure) sleep disturbances, may be found in white matter structural connectivity issues. This provides evidence that a microvascular cause may be behind the sleep disturbances experienced by those post-COVID. For, indeed there are these very same issues post-COVID.

Results: No significant differences between COV+ and COV− groups were observed in terms of GM volume, WM hyperintensity volume, and CBF. Conversely, local WM microstructural alterations were detected in COV+ when compared with COV− with tract-based spatial statistics. Specifically, COV+ showed lower FA (pFWE-peak = 0.035) and higher RD (pFWE-peak = 0.038) than COV− in several WM regions. Conclusion: COVID-19 may produce mid/long-term microstructural effect on the brain, even in case of mild-to-moderate disease not requiring hospitalization. Further investigation and additional follow-ups are warranted to assess if the alterations reported in this study totally recover over time. As brain alterations could increase the risk of cognitive decline, greater knowledge of their trajectories is crucial to aid neurorehabilitation treatments.

Mid-term MRI evaluation reveals microstructural white matter alterations in COVID-19 fully recovered subjects with anosmia presentation

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17562864221111995

We now have additional evidence that SARS-CoV-2 induces a disease of the microvasculature. As I have posited several times before, is this microvascular disease ubiquitous? Is it sub-clinical but ever so slowly wreaking destruction in the vast majority of those exposed to COVID and/or the Spike Protein? Again, nothing can be found that is not looked for. We need population-wide studies – and therapeutics to stop it, if it is occurring. I will continue to look for those therapeutics while we gain further understanding.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. I cannot do this without you. Please have a blessed week.

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