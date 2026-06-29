WMC Research

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
6h

Thanks Walter. Once again, I learned a lot. Your posts fill in the blanks.

I am truly sorry that paid subscriptions are still so low. I hope more folks will subscribe.

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
5h

I tend to think of the combination of Spike induced microvascular damage and mitochondrial dysfunction as a kind of destructive synergy, where the malevolent whole is far greater than the sum of the parts if you will. Many years ago when my wife & I were involved in clinical research vis a vis Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) and the Chronic Fatigue (CFS) associated with it our focus was on drug-free modalities to reduce the severity of symptoms, microcurrent among the most effective of them for the commonly seen anxiety, depression, pain, and insomnia. We did not understand the underlying causes nor was that our area of expertise to be honest, however over the last several years mitochondrial health & function in general have become a major focus personally. Your work Walter has been a constant source of understanding and insight especially as it pertains to the wide ranging scope of Spike Pathology vis a vis the many harms that emerged across broad swaths of the population during the Covid era. I echo Dr. Linda's comment and wish many more would subscribe to WMC Research, your work truly is in a class by itself.

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