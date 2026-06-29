A Oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) capacity was significantly lower in patients with long COVID (n = 25) compared to healthy controls (n = 21), and remained lower one day after induction of post-exertional malaise (PEM) in patients (Group: p = 0.003, Time: p < 0.001). B Succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) activity, a marker for mitochondrial density, was not different between groups (p = 0.06) and only reduced (p = 0.0083) after induction of post-exertional malaise in long COVID patients (n = 25) compared to healthy controls (n = 21). A typical example of the SDH activity is shown in panel C. Skeletal muscle (D) and venous (E) metabolome pathways indicate slightly higher levels of metabolites related to glycolysis, and a lower abundance of metabolites related to purine synthesis and the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, indicative of a lower reliance on oxidative metabolism in patients with long COVID (n = 25, both timepoints) as compared to healthy (n = 19, both timepoints). Faded names were not measured and shown for clarity. A higher effect size in long COVID is shown in red, lower effect size in blue. Continuous parametric longitudinal data (panels A, B, D, E) were analyzed with a generalized linear mixed model with a two-sided ANOVA. Post-hoc tests comparing each group were performed when the interaction term was significant and was performed using emmeans with BH adjustment (panels A and B). Effect sizes (D and E) were calculated with Hedges‘ g *p < 0.05; **p < 0.001; †p < 0.05 indicates a significant interaction effect. Bar: 50 μm. PEM post-exertional malaise. Box plots show the median (centerline), the first and third quartiles (the lower and upper bound of the box), and the whiskers show the 1.5× interquartile range.

Last week we discussed evidence supporting the hypothesis that the presence of the Spike Protein causes persistent microvascular destruction. This week I would like to discuss how that same persistence may be responsible for the debilitating fatigue experienced by those with Long COVID.

Fatigue is almost certainly the most common persistent symptom of Long COVID.

Fatigue was reported as one of the most common persistent symptoms in individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 before. Persistent fatigue lasting at least 6 months is termed chronic fatigue syndrome (33). This may be observed after several viral and bacterial infections (48). In the included studies of the present systematic review, fatigue was a symptom that either occurred already in the acute phase or developed after recovery from the acute phase of infection. The included studies recruited patients for a maximum of 9 months, with fatigue as persistent symptom. This should be followed up for a longer period to see how long fatigue could persist after the acute infection of COVID-19.

Post-COVID-19 fatigue: A systematic review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9403611/

Mitochondrial dysfunction is the primary driver of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome symptoms.

Our observations strongly implicate mitochondrial dysfunction as the immediate cause of CFS symptoms. However, we cannot tell whether the damage to mitochondrial function is a primary effect, or a secondary effect to one or more of a number of primary conditions, for example cellular hypoxia [30], or oxidative stress including excessive peroxynitrite [54-58]. Mitochondrial dysfunction is also associated with several other diseases and this is not surprising in view of the important role of mitochondria in almost every cell of the body, but this fact appears to have been recognised only in recent years [34, 38, 59, 60].

Chronic fatigue syndrome and mitochondrial dysfunction

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2680051/

As with many other viral diseases, SARS-CoV-2 causes viral mitochondriopathy.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), disrupts cellular mitochondria, leading to widespread chronic inflammation and multi-organ dysfunction. Viral proteins cause mitochondrial bioenergetic collapse, disrupt mitochondrial dynamics, and impair ionic homeostasis, while avoiding antiviral defenses, including mitochondrial antiviral signaling. These changes drive both acute COVID-19 and its longer-term effects, known as “long COVID”.

Viral mitochondriopathy in COVID-19

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213231725002794

However, in the case of Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury, the Spike Protein itself may be the primary driving cause of the debilitating mitochondrial-based fatigue – along with perhaps a vast majority of the symptoms.

The 24 h S1 treatment increased ATP production and mitochondrial respiration by increasing the expression of fatty-acid-transporting regulators and inducing more negative mitochondrial membrane potential (Δψm). The 72 h S1 treatment decreased mitochondrial respiration rates and Δψm, but increased levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS), mCa2+, and intracellular Ca2+. Electron microscopy revealed increased mitochondrial fragmentation/fission in AC16 cells treated for 72 h. The effects of S1 on ATP production were completely blocked by neutralizing ACE2 but not CD147 antibodies, and were partly attenuated by Mitotempo (1 µM). Conclusion: S1 might impair mitochondrial function in human cardiomyocytes by altering Δψm, mCa2+ overload, ROS accumulation, and mitochondrial dynamics via ACE2.

Spike Protein Impairs Mitochondrial Function in Human Cardiomyocytes: Mechanisms Underlying Cardiac Injury in COVID-19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10046940/

As we have discussed several times before, Spike Protein is circulating freely in those with Long COVID.

Compared to people who didn’t report long COVID symptoms, those who reported persisting symptoms affecting many organ systems were approximately twice as likely to have SARS-CoV-2 proteins circulating in their blood. The research team was able to detect the spike protein and other components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using Simoa, an ultrasensitive test for detecting single molecules. Commonly reported long COVID symptoms included fatigue, brain fog, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, headache, sleep disturbance, loss of smell or taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Study Finds Persistent Infection Could Explain Long COVID in Some People

https://www.massgeneralbrigham.org/en/about/newsroom/press-releases/study-finds-persistent-infection-could-explain-long-covid-in-some-people

To conclude, I will present evidence that bridges last week’s post and this week’s. Muscle biopsies found that in those with Long COVID BOTH microvascular destruction and mitochondrial dysfunction were occurring simultaneously.

Succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) activity (a marker for mitochondrial content) correlated with V̇O2max in healthy controls, but not in patients (Fig. 2F). While patients had a significantly lower oxidative phosphorylation capacity (Fig. 3A, ED 5A–H), no differences were observed in SDH activity (Fig. 3B, C; Supplemental Fig. 5I, J), suggestive of qualitatively lower mitochondrial respiration rather than a lower mitochondrial enzyme activity. Collectively, our data indicate that the lower exercise capacity in long COVID patients is associated with a greater proportion of high-fatigable glycolytic fibers and lower mitochondrial function, with a possible additional limitation of a lower capillarization and the ventilatory system.

Muscle abnormalities worsen after post-exertional malaise in long COVID

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-44432-3

If persistent Spike Protein contributes both to progressive microvascular injury and impaired mitochondrial respiration, it could create a particularly damaging combination: reduced oxygen delivery together with reduced cellular ability to utilize oxygen efficiently. That combination could help explain why fatigue in Long COVID can be so profound.

I will continue to research these mechanisms while striving to discover how the Spike’s inflammatory perspective fits into all of this. Great thanks for the gnenerous donation received since Friday. You keep me going. I appreciate it and am thankful to everyone in our community. Please have a blessed week.

One-Time Donation (Donor Decides Amount)

https://buy.stripe.com/6oUbJ0auFaWkcLs2ZXeUU00