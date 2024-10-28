Dysregulation of Ang II and Ang (1-7) by loss of protective function of ACE2 receptor. (A) under physiological condition there is a balance in ACE and ACE2 receptor activity. ACE regulates the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone system (RAS) and cleaves Ang I to produce Ang II. Ang II is a potent vasoconstrictor and detrimental for endothelial and epithelial function through activating AT1 and AT2 receptors. The counterbalance of the RAS/Ang II output is regulated by ACE2 and Mas/G protein coupled receptor activity. ACE2 cleaves Ang I and Ang II into Ang-1-9 and Ang1-7, respectively, thereby it activates MAS/G protein coupled receptor that protect cell death. (B) SARS-CoV-2 binds to ACE2 to gain entry to epithelial cells of the lungs. Cleavage of spike proteins by a protease such as trypsin/cathepsin G and or ADAM17 on ectodomain and TMPRSS2 of endodomain sites facilitate viral entry into the cells. This process leads to shedding of host ACE2 receptors and loss of its protective function. Loss of function of ACE2 activity prevents production of Ang 1-9 and Ang1-7. Lack of Ang1-7 diminishes the activity of MAS/G receptor, leading to the loss of its protective functions including vasodilatation, cell protection both at the epithelial and endothelial sites. Loss of ACE2 function leads to an imbalance and unchecked effects of Ang II and upregulation of RAS/Ang II pathway. Upregulation of Ang II leads to vasoconstriction, thrombophilia, microthrombosis, alveolar epithelial injury and respiratory failure. Therefore, inhibiting the proteolytic function of trypsin/cathepsin and ADAM17 or TMPRSS2 and or direct activation of MAS/G receptor by enhancing Ang-(1-7) can overcome the loss of function ACE2 and are viable targets to prevent tissue damage to the host.

This is my most important post to date. I hope all reading give this some time for deep contemplation.

One of the observations made by clinicians after their patients with HIV became aviremic (no positive virus test) was that some of their CD4 counts still remained concerningly low. One of the reasons for this was determined to be that their bodies had developed autoantibodies to CD4. CD4 is the protein expressed on CD4 T Cells which HIV uses to enter the cell.

What is believed to occur is that the gp120 protein of HIV (its equivalent to the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2) forms complexes with CD4 which end up being targeted by the body’s own immune system as foreign invaders. CD4 itself becomes a target of our own antibodies,

Notably, even in the absence of detectable plasma viral RNA after long-term ART, HIV still actively replicates in the B-cell follicles of lymph nodes and/or tissues in certain patients, most likely nonresponders [40–42]. As a consequence, HIV proteins (eg, gp120), CD4 antigens, or released HIV protein-bound CD4 (eg, gp120-CD4) may accumulate in lymph nodes and induce anti-CD4 antibody production in the presence of residual elevated inflammation and B-cell activation after ART initiation [5, 43], a possibility that requires investigation in future studies.

Pathological Role of Anti-CD4 Antibodies in HIV-Infected Immunologic Nonresponders Receiving Virus-Suppressive Antiretroviral Therapy

Increased plasma anti-CD4 immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels in aviremic antiretroviral therapy (ART)–recipient immunologic nonresponders. A, Median absolute numbers of peripheral CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, assessed by flow cytometry, in healthy controls, responders, and nonresponders. B, Median plasma levels of anti-CD4 IgG in healthy controls, responders, nonresponders, and long-term nonprogressors (LTNPs). C and D, Correlations between plasma levels of anti-CD4 IgG and peripheral CD4+ T-cell counts in all ART-recipient aviremic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)–infected subjects (C) and healthy controls (D). E, Median plasma levels of soluble CD4 (sCD4) antigen in healthy controls, responders, and nonresponders. Statistical analyses were performed using the Mann-Whitney U test (unpaired).

There is now evidence (March 2024) that, indeed, there are ACE2 autoantibodies post COVID.

In this study, we showed that autoantibodies of all major Ig subclasses (IgG, IgA, IgM) targeting the SARS-CoV-2 viral host cell receptor ACE2 were present in the blood, and the levels were associated with COVID-19 disease severity. We found that individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had higher ACE2 autoantibody levels of all three Ig isotypes. This correlation of ACE2 antibodies with disease severity is consistent with previous studies, but this is the first study demonstrating increased ACE2 antibody levels in IgG, IgA, and IgM based on disease severity.

Autoantibodies to ACE2 and immune molecules are associated with COVID-19 disease severity

A lowered, especially a permanently lowered, level of ACE2 expression would have disastrous long term consequences on any individual. ACE2 is a master regulator of the RAS system, which affects many cardiovascular and fibrotic pathologies.

In summary, ACE2 is a multifunctional protein in health and disease, which serves as a counterregulatory component of the RAS functioning in a cardioprotective role. Hence, its transcriptional upregulation, activation of its catalytic activity, or administration of the recombinant protein47 could well provide new strategies in hypertension and heart failure. Additionally, ACE2 modulation (and hence alteration of the circulating Ang II/Ang-(1-7) balance) may have relevance to diabetes, acute lung injury and fibrotic disease, and even dystrophic muscular conditions.

ACE2 Cell Biology, Regulation, and Physiological Functions

If one looks at the work of Baric, et al., it would be certain that ACE2 would have been of paramount interest. After all, he worked on the coronavirus-induced heart failure model.

A rabbit model for coronavirus-induced dilated cardiomyopathy is described. Acute rabbit coronavirus infection results in virus-induced myocarditis and congestive heart failure. Of the survivors of rabbit coronavirus infection, 41% had increased heart weight and heart weight-to-body weight ratios, biventricular dilation, myocyte hypertrophy, myocardial fibrosis, and myocarditis consistent with the development of dilated cardiomyopathy. These changes were also seen in the remaining 59% of the survivors, except that the degree of myocyte hypertrophy was reduced and only right ventricular dilation was present. In most survivors, myocarditis was usually mild (1–5 foci/transverse section), but in some cases it was severe (>20 foci/transverse section). Interstitial and replacement fibrosis was more pronounced in the papillary muscles. These data suggest that rabbit coronavirus infection may progress to dilated cardiomyopathy.

An Experimental Model for Dilated Cardiomyopathy after Rabbit Coronavirus Infection

Yes, I’m very concerned. I am now more convinced than ever that coronaviruses which could attach to human ACE2 were studied in depth – and enhanced.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialog and support. I will continue to research and report to you.