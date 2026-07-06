Temporal discounting.

It’s obvious that as a species we are really good at responding to immediate danger; A charging bear. A house fire. A heart attack. These command our full attention since they are immediate threats.

Yet our psychology is generally less responsive to hazards that accumulate gradually over months or years. A danger that unfolds one small step at a time often fails to trigger the same instinctive alarm—even when its cumulative impact may ultimately be substantial.

This phenomenon is well described in psychology and behavioral economics and is known as temporal discounting.

Two experiments were conducted to investigate the effects of a strategic issue’s temporal proximity on the identification of the issue as threatening or opportunity like. In Experiment 1, university students (N = 86) reacted to hypothetical threats or opportunities that differed in the degree to which they were immediate or delayed. Evidence was found for the asymmetrical discounting of strategic issues such that students discounted distant threats more than distant opportunities. In addition, it was found that, although immediate threats were viewed just as likely to occur as immediate opportunities, distant threats were seen as less likely to occur than distant opportunities.

Temporal discounting of strategic issues: Bold forecasts for opportunities and threats

https://pure.psu.edu/en/publications/temporal-discounting-of-strategic-issues-bold-forecasts-for-oppor/

Unsurprisingly, it is why it is so damn difficult for us to change our habits with an eye towards future health.

Normative discounted utility theory specifies that the values of all future outcomes (for example, those related to health and money) should be discounted at a constant rate. Two experiments demonstrated that, contrary to this prescription, decision makers use different discount rates for health-related decisions and money-related decisions. Temporal discount ings for health and money were similar in that both demonstrated two biases previously found in monetary decisions: discount rates were inversely related to magnitude of outcome and length of delay. The relatively large discount rates used by the subjects suggest why it is often difficult to implement preventive health measures that improve future health.

Valuing the Future: Temporal Discounting of Health and Money

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0272989X9501500408

This may explain why discussions surrounding persistent Spike Protein and Long COVID remain in a state where many – if not most – regard them as nothingburgers.

The MSM has focused solely on acute COVID-19: hospitalization, respiratory failure and immediate mortality. Vaccines were likewise touted primarily for their “ability” to reduce IMMEDIATE severe disease during the acute phase of infection. Sadly. very little has ever been said of COVID sequelae in the MSM. Other than that some people have Long COVID.

No MSM attention has been devoted to an entirely different question:

What if the principal burden of COVID is not an immediate one, but a cumulative biological one?

Many chronic diseases do not emerge overnight.

Atherosclerosis develops over decades.

Fibrosis progresses slowly.

Microvascular dysfunction often begins years before symptoms become obvious.

Neurodegenerative diseases may silently evolve for decades before diagnosis.

If persistent Spike Protein contributes—even modestly (and you know I believe it to contribute far more so)—to endothelial dysfunction, chronic inflammation, mitochondrial impairment or immune dysregulation, then the resulting disease burden may not appear until years later. Individual effects could be subtle yet repeated over time through multiple infections and Spike Protein exposures; they may gradually accumulate.

Many of the mechanisms we discuss here involved in Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury—including endothelial dysfunction, persistent inflammation, oxidative stress, immune dysregulation and mitochondrial impairment—are processes that unfold gradually in chronic diseases rather than catastrophically. Their consequences may only become apparent after years of cumulative injury.

I am certainly not suggesting that persistent Spike Protein is responsible for every chronic illness being investigated today. Much remains uncertain, and careful scientific inquiry is essential.

However, what I am suggesting is that our greatest blind spot may not be biological at all.

It may be psychological.

History repeatedly shows that humanity responds far more readily to crises that explode than to those that slowly unfold. The latter are easier to dismiss because each day’s change appears insignificant—even when the cumulative effect is substantial.

If persistent viral proteins contribute to chronic disease, the challenge before us is not simply one of molecular biology. It is learning to recognize that some of the most consequential threats to human health do not arrive with a bang. They arrive one deleted capillary, one dysfunctional mitochondrion and one inflammatory signal at a time.

You keep me going. I appreciate all of your support and am thankful to everyone in our community. Please have a blessed week.

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