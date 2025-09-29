Mechanism underlying the development of oxidative stress in a cell on lead exposure.

We have heard it over and over: The COVID mRNA gene therapies are poison. Many have scoffed at this claim, most notably governing medical agencies. However, when you take the time to look at the mechanisms at work, the claim is not far-fetched – at all. Let’s dive into how lead and the spike protein poison the body in similar ways.

As noted in the graphic above, one of the major mechanisms of lead poisoning is the induction of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS). Simultaneously, lead is able to additionally decrease our body’s natural defenses to these damaging molecules.

Oxidative stress represents an imbalance between the production of free radicals and the biological system’s ability to readily detoxify the reactive intermediates or to repair the resulting damage (Flora, 2011). It has been reported as a major mechanism of lead induced toxicity. Under the influence of lead, onset of oxidative stress occurs on account of two different pathways operative simultaneously; first comes the generation of ROS, like hydroperoxides (HO2 •), singlet oxygen and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), and second, the antioxidant reserves become depleted (Flora et al., 2002).

Toxicity of lead: A review with recent updates

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3485653/

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Spike Protein is able to accomplish the very same “tasks.” The Spike Protein also generates ROS and depletes our antioxidant reserves by lowering glutathione levels.

Regarding ROS generation by the Spike Protein, in addition to lead it mimics yet another “poison.” Ionizing radiation.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces ROS and DNA double-strand breaks in single-cell suspensions of human lung. We compared SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced ROS and DNA double-strand breaks with these induced by ionizing irradiation. As shown in Figure 4A, human lung cells demonstrated significant ROS by fluorochrome assay in vitro. As shown in Figure 4B, DNA double-strand breaks as measured by P-H2AX were induced by SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and ionizing irradiation in vitro. We tested the effect of an antioxidant by using an ionizing irradiation countermeasure, the water-soluble dimethyl sulfoxide-analog, MMS350 (61,72) (Figure 4B), with respect to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced ROS and DNA double-strand breaks. The results, which are shown in Figure 4 demonstrate that MMS350 caused a significant decrease in both the ionizing irradiation-induced and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced elevation of these biomarkers.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Oxidative Stress and Senescence in Mouse and Human Lung

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11215613/

And, like lead, the Spike Protein diminishes our natural defenses to these free radicals by depleting glutathione.

Here, we present a novel experimental model with the inoculation of viral protein in the murine jejunal lumen, in vitro approach with human enterocytes, and molecular docking analysis. Spike protein led to increased intestinal fluid accompanied by Cl− secretion, followed by intestinal edema, leukocyte infiltration, reduced glutathione levels, and increased cytokine levels [interleukin (IL)-6, tumor necrosis factor-α, IL-1β, IL-10], indicating inflammation.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein triggers gut impairment since mucosal barrier to innermost layers: From basic science to clinical relevance

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1933021924000291

There is a second mechanism by which lead poisons us. This is its ability to mimic calcium, resulting in increased intracellular levels. This results in a disruption of calcium homeostasis within the body.

The skeleton is the major reservoir of lead and calcium in humans, and plays an important role in systemic calcium regulation. Lead perturbs normal calcium transport and second messenger function, directly or indirectly, in virtually all cells studies so far. Therefore, we and others have postulated that an early and discrete toxic effect of lead is perturbation of one or more loci within the calcium messenger system. To understand further the role of lead on calcium homeostasis in bone, we undertook this study to characterize calcium homeostasis and the effect of lead on calcium homeostasis in rat osteosarcoma (ROS 17/2.8) cells, which exhibit the osteoblast phenotype. ROS cells were incubated in medium containing 45Ca for 20 hours. Monitoring the efflux of 45Ca from the cultures for 210 minutes allowed for the determination of kinetic parameters defining steady state calcium homeostasis. Three distinct intracellular kinetic calcium pools characterized 45Ca homeostasis. Treatment with either 400 ng parathyroid hormone (PTH)/ml culture medium for 1 hour or 25 μM lead for 20 hours increased total cell calcium.

Lead intoxication alters basal and parathyroid hormone-regulated cellular calcium homeostasis in rat osteosarcoma (ROS 17/2.8) cells

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00296777

Yes, you are correct. The Spike Protein also disrupts calcium homeostasis in similar fashion. Astounding.

Exposure to the spike protein or receptor-binding domain (S-RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 significantly influences endothelial cells and induces pulmonary vascular endotheliopathy. In this study, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 humanized inbred (hACE2 Tg) mice and cultured pulmonary vascular endothelial cells were used to investigate how spike protein/S-RBD impacts pulmonary vascular endothelium. Results show that S-RBD leads to acute-to-prolonged induction of the intracellular free calcium concentration ([Ca2+]i) via acute activation of TRPV4, and prolonged upregulation of mechanosensitive channel Piezo1 and store-operated calcium channel (SOCC) key component Orai1 in cultured human pulmonary arterial endothelial cells (PAECs).

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain perturbates intracellular calcium homeostasis and impairs pulmonary vascular endothelial cells

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-023-01556-8

When we look at the symptoms of lead poisoning, vaccine injury and Long COVID leap immediately into view,

High blood pressure

Joint and muscle pain

Difficulties with memory or concentration

Headache

Abdominal pain

Mood disorders

Reduced sperm count and abnormal sperm

Miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth in pregnant women

Why? Why are medical authorities continuing to press the propagation of this protein onto humanity? The evidence continues to mount that it must cease – and should never have been started. Needless to say, I and many others have very clearly warned about the dangers from day one. I pray that at some point, reason, care and accountability will prevail.

