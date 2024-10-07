a ∆∆Ct values of stool specimens collected from the COVID (n = 14) and non-COVID (n = 11) groups using the primers for NSP 14. **p < 0.001; unpaired t test. Positive controls were kidney organoids infected with SARS-CoV-2. b Detection of the Spike protein in the stool samples of COVID (n = 14) and non-COVID (n = 30) neonates by ELISA. Relative amounts of Spike in all stool specimens were shown as absorbance at O.D. 450 after subtracting background levels. **p < 0.001; unpaired t test. The stool specimens with the highest viral or Spike protein were included for each neonate; GA-matched samples from neonates without maternal COVID-19 history were used for comparison. c Summary of the timeline of maternal infection, COVID-19 status on mothers and neonates, and detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNAs and Spike protein in the stool of each neonate.

One of the most striking aspects of the mRNA COVID therapies was their ability to be integrated into the human genome in human liver cells.

Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line

https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73

Now, with that in mind, let’s also be aware that the mRNA vaccines cross the placenta into the newborn.

Our findings suggest that the vaccine mRNA is not localized to the injection site and can spread systemically to the placenta and umbilical cord blood. The detection of the spike protein in the placental tissue indicates the bioactivity of the vaccine mRNA that reach the placenta. Notably, the vaccine mRNA was largely fragmented in the umbilical cord blood and, to a lesser extent, in the placenta. These 2 cases demonstrate the ability of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA to penetrate the fetal-placental barrier and to reach the intrauterine environment.

Transplacental transmission of the COVID-19 vaccine messenger RNA: evidence from placental, maternal, and cord blood analyses postvaccination

https://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(24)00063-2/fulltext

So, we know that the mRNA vaccines can cross the fetal-placental barrier, and we know they can be integrated into the human genome in liver cells. This brings us to the next stunning observation.

SARS-CoV-2 RNAs or Spike protein was detected in the stool of 11 out of 14 preterm newborns born to mothers with resolved COVID-19 weeks prior to delivery despite negative newborn nasal PCR swabs.

These novel findings suggest risk of in utero SARS-CoV-2 transmission to the fetal intestine during gestation.

The presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNAs and Spike protein in the intestines of newborns may potentially impact the development of the gut microbiome and the immune system; the long-term health impact on the preterm infants should be further investigated.

SARS CoV-2 detected in neonatal stool remote from maternal COVID-19 during pregnancy

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41390-022-02266-7

The reason I find this so concerning is that we don’t know how the Spike Protein is ending up in the intestines of these newborns.

The mechanism of transmission to the fetal intestine remains unclear.

SARS CoV-2 detected in neonatal stool remote from maternal COVID-19 during pregnancy

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41390-022-02266-7

It’s entirely possible that genomic integration may play a central role in the observed persistence of Spike Protein.

We need long term studies. We must determine if the Spike is being continually produced for months on end, or longer. And, if the Spike Protein has been integrated in the genome of newborns, children and all, doesn’t this help to explain the massive increases in childhood cancers and sudden cardiac deaths?

