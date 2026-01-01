WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste's avatar
Celeste
1d

Good to learn this healthful habit is also a great therapeutic for detoxing the spike protein. And it’s free! Thank you for all your hard work. It’s so valuable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
19h

Thank you Walter. Happy New Year. May God bless you and continue to guide you. Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture