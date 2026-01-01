Intermittent fasting may influence immunity via hormone. During fasting periods, there is an increase in concentrations and a shift in the peak timing of glucocorticoid, as well as a decrease in IGF-1 and leptin levels. The acute elevation of glucocorticoids transiently stimulates the immune system; however, chronic exposure suppresses it. The decrement in IGF-1 results in decreased NK cell activity, impaired T-cell differentiation, and diminished production of TNF-α by macrophages. Furthermore, the reduction in leptin levels favours suppression of Th1 and Th17 cells and promotes the activation of Tregs. IGF-1, insulin-like growth factor-1; NK, natural killer; TNF-α, tumour necrosis factor-α.

Happy New Year to all! I hope everyone enjoyed a peaceful and hopeful holiday week. Now that the New Year is here, so are all of those resolutions we make to jump start a fresh start. Of those, aiming to drop holiday (and other) pounds is, perhaps, the most common resolution made. Having previously discussed how Intermittent Fasting (IF) may degrade the Spike Protein and may be very beneficial for those suffering from Long COVID, I decided to look into how IF may provide additional benefits in our battle against the Spike Protein. What I found is remarkable. Just as Vitamin D and Quercetin perform multiple functions in dealing with SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein – so does Intermittent Fasting! So much so, that it may be just as important as the aforementioned in creating a successful SARS-CoV-2/Spike Protein treatment regimen.

One of the many damaging effects of the Spike Protein is its (and the N Protein’s) ability to cause the formation of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps. These cause subsequent tissue damage.

The key findings of this study are that 1) N and S proteins of SARS-CoV-2 directly induced NET formation from neutrophils, 2) viral proteins of SARS-CoV-2 induce NET formation via a syk-dependent pathway, and 3) p38 MAPK, JNK, PKC, and PAD4 mediate viral protein-induced NET formation. In summary, our results suggest an important insight into how neutrophils respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Neutrophils might recognize liberated viral proteins during SARS-CoV-2 infection through a syk-dependent pathway, leading to excessive NET formation and subsequent tissue damage.

Nucleocapsid and Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 Drive Neutrophil Extracellular Trap Formation

There is evidence that IF (studied below as the related Fasting Mimicking Diet – FMD) is able to inhibit the formation of NETs in the CNS. This could be very beneficial in dealing with the neuroinflammatory effects of SARS-Cov-2 and the Spike Protein.

In summary, the current findings demonstrate that NETs released by neutrophils in the spinal cord participate in the development of acute pain. FMD prevents the development of acute pain by inhibiting NETs formation and neuroinflammation. We also found that MAO-B and its downstream 5-HIAA/GPR35 and ROS pathways are important FMD targets that inhibit NETs formation and relieve neuroinflammation. Hence, this study identified new targets for pain prevention and treatment.

Fasting-mimicking diet alleviates inflammatory pain by inhibiting neutrophil extracellular traps formation and neuroinflammation in the spinal cord

Another prolonged effect of the Spike Protein is that in those afflicted with Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury, the activation of NK cells in the CNS and periphery can induce neurological symptoms and worsen myocarditis and other organ damage.

These effects involved the activation of TLR4 by the S protein, and the GG TLR4-2604G > A genotype (rs10759931) was identified as a marker for poor cognitive outcomes in humans [4]. Along the same lines, Frank et al. demonstrated that S1 induces, independently of viral infection, neuroinflammation and behavioral disorders in male Sprague Dawley rats [107]. Additionally, S1 subunit modulates the gene expression of TLR2 and TLR4, along with genes involved in neuroimmune response in different brain regions such as the hypothalamus, hippocampus, and frontal cortex, affecting Iba1 and Gfap expression, while also altering the levels of proteins associated with inflammation and immunoregulation [107]. Moreover, in human NK cells stimulated with S protein, the activation of these cells via TLR2/4 was observed, which correlates with NK activation in regions inflamed by SARS-CoV-2 and the plasma of infected individuals with LC [110]. In summary, hyperinflammation driven by TLR2/4 activation in both the CNS and the periphery, resulting from its interaction with the S protein, can trigger neurological symptoms and exacerbate myocarditis and multiple organ damage in COVID-19 patients.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and Long COVID—Part 2: Understanding the Impact of Spike Protein and Cellular Receptor Interactions on the Pathophysiology of Long COVID Syndrome

Here, too, IF downmodulates the activity of NK cells, which may ameliorate the above inflammatory issues.

Presumably, IF potentially decreases IGF-1 (probably by consumption), subsequently increasing GH production through a negative feedback mechanism during prolonged fasting. IGF-1 can intensify the activity of NK cells [86], protect macrophages from immunometabolic response [87], as well as stimulate the proliferation and differentiation of T cells [88].

A detective story of intermittent fasting effect on immunity

Moving along from the CNS and general benefits of IF discussed above, let’s now look at how IF can benefit the gut microbiome. As many readers of this Substack may know, the Spike Protein is hypothesized to have a very negative influence on our gut microbiota.

The present work proposes that the synthetic spike protein can enter the intestinal cells and trigger an inflammatory response, thus affecting the delicate balance between the GM and intestinal cells. Such dysbiosis could cause dysfunction or even death of these beneficial bacteria (Figure 1).

The synthetic spike protein could bind to ACE2 receptors on gut enterocytes, potentially triggering the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines like IL-6 and TNF-α. Such disruptions could modify the gut environment, negatively affecting beneficial bacteria and promoting the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Could the Spike Protein Derived from mRNA Vaccines Negatively Impact Beneficial Bacteria in the Gut?

Fortunately, here too, IF may be of use in alleviating this effect.

TRF (time-restricted feeding) for 25 days in healthy males not only reshaped gut microbiota but also enhanced its diversity, and notably amplifies the Bacteroidetes [181]. Human adhere to a 29-day Ramadan regimen, or mice undertake 2- or 20-week ADF (alternate day fasting) protocols, shown to enhance beneficial gut bacteria such as Akkermansia, Allobaculum, Butyricicoccus, Bacteroides, Dialister, Eubacterium, Erysipelotrichi, Faecalibacterium, Lactobacillus, and Roseburia [182-186]. Rodent studies reveal increased enrichment of certain microbial families such as Lactobacillaceae, Bacteroidaceae, and Firmicutes after 30 or 28 days of ADF [187-190].

So, as we endeavor to shed those extra holiday (and, perhaps, previously present) pounds, we can take comfort in knowing that not only are we improving our overall health, but we are also, by intermittently fasting, actively taking a step towards healing ourselves from SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Here’s to a healthy, happy, and hopeful 2026! Please have a blessed weekend.