User's avatar
john h abeles md's avatar
john h abeles md
1h

Isoprinosine (also known as Inosine Pranobex or Methisoprinol) is

an antiviral and immunomodulatory agent commonly used in combination with interferon-alpha to treat Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE). While SSPE is a progressive and usually fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by the measles virus, treatment with Isoprinosine has shown potential to stabilize the disease, improve symptoms, and significantly prolong survival. 

Key Findings on Isoprinosine for SSPE:

Effectiveness: Studies indicate that Isoprinosine can lead to long-term remission in about 33–35% of cases, which is significantly better than the 5% spontaneous remission rate in untreated cases.

Survival Rates: One study noted an 8-year survival rate of 61% in patients treated with Isoprinosine compared to only 8% in untreated patients.

Combination Therapy: Combining oral Isoprinosine with intraventricular interferon-alpha is considered the most effective treatment, potentially leading to stabilization or improvement in 44–55% of cases.

Administration: It is typically administered orally at doses of 50–100 mg/kg/day.

Side Effects: The drug is generally well-tolerated, with occasional reports of mild hyperuricemia (elevated uric acid in the blood and urine).

Limitations: While it can slow or stabilize progression, it often cannot fully reverse damage already caused by the disease. 

Raj777's avatar
Raj777
13m

Hard to go on continually "like" to those people who go on publishing papers one after another...

Stopping for a minute in what they are doing might shock these researchers...

They are the puppets being played by the great puppetier..

While jabs are still in place what on earth are the researchers achieving? Money wise big business as usual...

I'm the science rolled the dice and Researcher's community said, "yes sir" and followed suit.

The oath that they took does not matter to them now...

So many wrote to say, NB trial2 should start...

Lives of ordinary people have been turned into pigs stead..

BG showed new ways to earn living to Health professionals..

While simultanitionally injecting "life savers",....

Good going for the Researchers and professionals...

Humans are messed up a lot??

This question might be in the mind, soul and spirit of The Creator of Humans...

