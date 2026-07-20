A review was just published on July 10th which discusses the incidence and types of autoimmune disease post COVID infection. What I found interesting (see above table) is that connective tissue disorders were at the top of the list.

Taken together, the evidence supports a clinically meaningful but provisional conclusion: SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with an increased risk of incident autoimmune disease, the association is strongest for connective tissue, vasculitic, and antibody-mediated disorders, and it is modulated by infection severity, time since infection, and possibly vaccination. The implications for practice are that clinicians should remain alert to new autoimmune presentations in the post-acute period after COVID-19, particularly in patients who experienced severe acute illness, while recognising that the absolute risk for any individual condition remains low. The implications for research are that future studies should prioritise active outcome ascertainment with serological and clinical confirmation, incorporate infection comparators to control for surveillance effects, extend follow-up to distinguish transient from durable risk, and stratify by variant and vaccination status. Only with such designs can the field move from demonstrating association toward establishing causation and quantifying attributable risk with confidence. In parallel, the identification of serological or transcriptomic biomarkers capable of flagging individuals at elevated risk would allow post-infection surveillance to be targeted rather than applied indiscriminately, improving both its diagnostic yield and its cost-effectiveness.

Autoimmune Manifestations Following COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review

https://www.cureus.com/articles/508282-autoimmune-manifestations-following-covid-19-infection-a-systematic-review#!/

Dysfunction of a receptor called FcγRIIB is directly tied to the development of connective tissue autoimmune disorders. Including Lupus.

Abnormalities in B cell function and in the clearance and inflammatory response to immune complexes are characteristic features of SLE. As FcγRIIB is a key regulator of B cells, and low affinity FcγRs are central to the response to immune complexes, FcγRIIB might be expected to be involved in the pathogenesis of SLE and perhaps other autoimmune diseases.

The most direct evidence for the role of FcγRIIB in SLE comes from studies involving genetically modified mice1. FcγRIIB deficiency renders normally resistant strains of mice susceptible to several antibody- or immune complex-dependent models of autoimmunity, including immune complex-mediated alevolitis51 and glomerular basement membrane-specific antibody-mediated nephritis67,105.

FcγRIIB-deficient mice backcrossed to a C57BL/6 background spontaneously develop hypergamma-globulinaemia, autoantibodies and an immune complex-mediated disease resembling SLE106; this does not occur on mice backcrossed to a BAlB/c background, indicating the importance of strain-specific epistatic effects on autoimmune susceptibility. The restoration of FcγRIIB expression levels on bone marrow cells of (NZB × NZW) F1 mice (a mouse model of spontaneous SLE) using an FcγRIIB-expressing retrovirus can prevent autoimmunity107, and modest transgenic overexpression of FcγRIIB on B cells markedly reduces the development of SLE in MRL-lpr mice42. Thus, studies in genetically modified mice implicate FcγRIIB in the pathogenesis of auto immunity and the maintenance of B cell tolerance. Some uncertainty remains, however, owing to the possibility that neighbouring genes might be influencing the phenotype of FcγRIIB-deficient mice (see BOX 1).

FcγRIIB in autoimmunity and infection: evolutionary and therapeutic implications

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4148599/

And Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) is a B cell-dependent mouse model of inflammatory arthritis that shares some features with rheumatoid arthritis. FcγRIIB deficiency increases both collagen-specific IgG titres and disease severity in CIA52. Consistent with this, FcγRIIB B cell transgenic mice show a reduction in disease severity and in collagen-specific IgG titres; however, this effect was not observed in FcγRIIB macrophage transgenic mice42. In addition to influencing CIA through it effects on antibody production, FcγRIIB may also limit cartilage destruction by inhibiting the production of matrix metalloproteinases115.

FcγRIIB in autoimmunity and infection: evolutionary and therapeutic implications

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4148599/

Why is this so important? FcγRIIB is one of the immune system’s most important inhibitory receptors. Unlike activating Fc gamma receptors, FcγRIIB functions as a brake. When immune complexes bind to both the B-cell receptor and FcγRIIB, intracellular signaling through its ITIM motif recruits phosphatases such as SHIP1, suppressing further B-cell activation and antibody production.

In simple terms, FcγRIIB helps tell the immune system:

“You’ve done enough. Stop.”

Without that inhibitory signal, B cells remain more easily activated, plasma cells continue producing antibodies, and immune tolerance becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

FcγRIIB is the only inhibitory Fc receptor. It controls many aspects of immune and inflammatory responses, and variation in the gene encoding this protein has long been associated with susceptibility to autoimmune disease, particularly systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). FcγRIIB is also involved in the complex regulation of defence against infection.

FcγRIIB in autoimmunity and infection: evolutionary and therapeutic implications

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4148599/

To bring this all together, one particularly intriguing finding comes from a computational structural analysis published in Viruses. Using AlphaFold2-derived structural comparisons, the investigators identified a Spike-derived epitope (TGIAV) with striking structural similarity to an exposed region of FcγRIIB. The similarity (RMSD 0.17 Å) led the authors to nominate FcγRIIB as a potential target of Spike-induced molecular mimicry.

Human AF-3D-mimics for SARS-CoV-2 Spike.

Motif- TGIAV

Protein - Low affinity immunoglobulin gamma Fc region receptor II-b

RMSD (Å) - 0.17

Z-Score - −1.63

EpiScore - 29.41

AlphaFold2 ID - AF-P31995-F1-model_v1_A

Potential Autoimmunity Resulting from Molecular Mimicry between SARS-CoV-2 Spike and Human Proteins

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/14/7/1415

This hypothesis needs to be thoroughly tested, yet it provides a biologically plausible mechanism that could contribute to the increased incidence of connective tissue and other antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases reported after SARS-CoV-2 infection/Spike Protein exposure. Determining whether anti-Spike antibodies actually bind and impair FcγRIIB should now be an important experimental priority.

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