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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
1d

dr. Bruce Patterson work on infected monocytes shows much of the same results on leukocytes, once infected become a source of autoimmune diseases, including dementia as they cross the BBB. This was all highly predictable by getting our cells to produce viral antigens we invite autoantibodies!

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
20h

Fascinating line of thinking here, definitely above my pay grade though (as far as the molecular bio is concerned, being totally honest!). Have recently come upon Dr. Michael Nehls' work vis a vis low dose lithium having the purported ability to shut down over-reactive immune responses (aka the "cytokine storm") in the face of the kinds of severe respiratory conditions many presented with during the height of the Covid era which led to the protocol of respirators > remdesivir > and frequent death. Just wondering, might lithium have any therapeutic potential to diminish the phenomena described here??? I may be reaching, but it immediately came to mind while reading and being educated by this post. Thanks always Walter!

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