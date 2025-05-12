WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Wood's avatar
Matthew Wood
17hEdited

Thank you, WMC. This makes a full circle from the first warnings about the vax in late 2021.

A "warning" was published by cardiologist / food doctor, Stephen Gundry, MD, on Nov. 16, 2021, in the AHA/ASA journal Circulation. This was the first research to indicate severe damage to the endothelium, in some people, from the vax. It caused such a stir that a corrected version had to be released by Circulation on Dec. 21, 2021. The measured risk factor for CV disease moved from 11% to 25% (over 2.5 months) of Dr. Gundry's patient group, which had been monitored for 8 years.

The AHA is extremely conservative. For many years it stated that food and exercise made no difference in cardiac health, until disproven by Dr. Dean Ornish, who could not get grants supporting his research due to their bias--he finally got financing from a Texas oil billionaire.

The first notice of CV vax damage that I can find was a video on facebook released by Dr. Rochagne Killian, Oct. 29, 2021, which was simply a clinical observation of micro-clotting in her patients.

It is good to see these "first voices" validated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Wood's avatar
Matthew Wood
18hEdited

Does this mean that we should all be taking Vitamin C in substantial doses, since it is known to protect the endothelium? Does this mean that the McCullough protocol--nattokinase, turmeric, bromelain--would help reduce string vessels/collage fibers because it is fibrolytic? Does this mean that the long COVID / vax side-effect person is suffering from lack of oxygenation? We herbalists used Rhodiola to increase oxygenation during the pandemic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture