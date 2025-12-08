Histologic observations following spike protein insult. (A) Representative images of mouse heart samples showing presence of spike protein and elevated inflammatory cytokines, IL-6 and VEGF, in spike protein-injected mice compared to albumin control. (B) Representative H&E images demonstrating normal blood vessels in albumin control (black circle) vs. atypical endothelial cells (enlarged endothelial cells, perivascular edema; red arrows) and evidence of red blood cell extravasation, suggesting microvessel rupture, in high dose spike-injected heart (red circles). (C) High magnification view of dashed box in B) show multiple locations of red blood cell extravasation (circles) and perivascular edema (red arrow). All scale bars are 100 μm.

It was in December of 2021 I wrote that SARS-CoV-2 is primarily a disease of the Spike Protein’s interaction with the microvasculature.

A large study was posted today, which I believe greatly supports the hypothesis that COVID-19 is not only a Vascular Disease, but, specifically, a disease of the MICROVASCULATURE. This is due, mainly, to the Spike Protein’s injury to the endothelium. If we look at the mortality rates from the Trends and associated factors for Covid-19 hospitalisation and fatality risk in 2.3 million adults in England study, we find that OBESITY IS ACTUALLY A VERY, VERY SLIGHT RISK FOR MORTALITY. HOWEVER, UNDERWEIGHT IS A VERY, VERY SIGNIFICANT RISK FOR MORTALITY. If we look at the other major mortality risks, we observe that they are CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, SEVERE MENTAL ILLNESS (i.e. Schizophrenia) and LEARNING DISABILITIES. These seeming disparate conditions do have ONE hallmark in common. THEY ARE ALL INTRINSICALLY RELATED TO MICROVASCULAR DYSFUNCTION.

The Spike Protein and the Microvasculature

In that post I included a graphic which denoted that Schizophrenia is associated with a leaky blood brain barrier. Schizophrenics are at an elevated risk for severe COVID.

Move ahead to early 2024, when I wrote that myocarditis could not, alone, sufficiently explain the excess of sudden cardiac deaths. I proposed that leaky vasculature and gap junction protein interference were, at least, equally to blame.

Spike Protein induced myocarditis is certainly a cause of the emerging sudden cardiac deaths being observed, particularly in the young. However, a great number of the young perishing from sudden cardiac death do not seem to have suffered myocarditis. I am certain other Spike Protein mechanisms are at work, and I have discussed some. I have now found what I consider to be a major factor in the surge of sudden cardiac deaths. That is the eradication of Cx43, a gap junction protein, by the Spike Protein. They are intimately related to ventricular arrhythmias.

Leaky Vasculature, Leaky Gut, LEAKY (MISSING) CHANNELS: The Spike Protein and Connexin43

Now we have confirmation of what I hypothesized was occurring – even to the point of confirming that Connexin43 is interfered with by the Spike Protein. First, evidence that the Spike Protein itself – and its subunits – alone induce arrythmia.

Mice injected with high dose of spike protein showed increased arrhythmia burden (total arrhythmia duration per hour of observation) compared with control groups (Fig. 1; Table 2, Supplementary Fig. 2). Notably, while there was no significant difference in incidence (18 episodes in 6 control vs. 46 episodes in 18 spike-treated mice), high doses of spike protein promoted a more severe arrhythmia phenotype as reflected by episodes lasting more than 30 s (11 episodes in 18 mice vs. 2 episodes in 6 control mice). Further, Supplementary Fig. 1 shows elevated arrhythmia burden in all three subgroups (high dose S1 alone, high dose S2 alone, or both). These data suggest that presence of high levels of spike protein in the heart contributes to the arrhythmia prevalence in COVID-19 patients.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced inflammation underlies proarrhythmia in COVID-19

And that the Spike Protein attacked the endothelium and microvasculature of the heart, as I had predicted.

Hearts from patients infected with severe or fatal COVID-19 infection displayed elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines TNFα and IL-6, and protease caspase-3, localized to vascular endothelial cells7. We, thus, examined hearts from spike protein-injected mice for the presence and distribution of inflammatory markers. Representative images show spike protein subunit S1 was detected in all mice injected with spike protein, and in none of the control groups (Fig. 2A). This is quantified in Table 1. Inflammatory markers were also highly expressed in these hearts, following the same vascular endothelial distribution as spike protein in contrast to control groups which lacked these pro-inflammatory markers (Fig. 2A; Supplementary Fig. 3; Table 1). Further, spike protein-injected mice showed cardiac microvascular damage, including enlarged endothelial cells and perivascular edema with evidence of red blood cell extravasation (Fig. 2B, C).

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced inflammation underlies proarrhythmia in COVID-19

The paper also provides evidence that, as I had predicted, the Spike Protein’s interaction with Connexin43 would contribute to inducing arrhythmia.

Here, we show similar, but more extensive, NaV1.5 remodeling in mouse hearts at a longer timescale, 5 days following spike protein insult. Further, these mice exhibit Cx43 lateralization, a phenomenon that occurs over longer timescales (> 4 h)32,33 than tested in our previous study16. These data suggest a progression of ID protein remodeling following COVID-19 infection; that is, initial insult by spike protein triggers acute NaV1.5 reorganization from ID nanodomains, followed by subacute NaV1.5 and Cx43 lateralization occurring in the continued presence of spike protein and contributing to on-going cardiac abnormalities. Indeed, increased arrhythmia risk persists in long COVID-1934, indicating spike-induced inflammation may underlie arrhythmias in these patients.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced inflammation underlies proarrhythmia in COVID-19

The only positive I can find in having seen these mechanisms, is that those researchers and doctors who found my work helpful were able to save and prolong meaningful, quality life. Not surprisingly, the authors of the above paper suggested protecting the very thing I have insisted on protecting from the beginning:

The present study identifies patients with severe COVID-19 as a population at risk for inflammation-induced new onset AF and thus, potential candidates for vascular barrier protection therapy to prevent arrhythmias.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced inflammation underlies proarrhythmia in COVID-19

