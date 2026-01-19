Network diffusion modelling results.

Upper left panel shows beta optimization, identifying the best diffusion coefficient (β = 0.010) based on maximum mean Spearman correlation. Upper right panel illustrates optimized Spearman correlation (R) curves over time across all potential seed regions. The lower left panel maps seed likelihood (maximum Spearman correlation) across brain regions, with higher likelihood regions indicated in red. The lower right panel demonstrates the significant positive correlation between seed likelihood and empirical cortical thickness changes (Spearman ρ = 0.703, p < 0.001). Permutation testing against scrambled connectomes and Euclidean distance models confirmed the significance of these findings (p < 0.05).

Four years ago, I proposed the hypothesis that the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein, or downstream biological consequences of its presence, could initiate a multi-system condition resembling a “whole-body” neurodegenerative process. The Martins et al. preprint does not directly demonstrate Spike protein localization or propagation. However, it provides evidence that structural brain changes in PCS follow connectivity-constrained patterns, a property shared with several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

AN INFILTRATIVE DISEASE, AN ALZHEIMER’S OF THE BODY: IS INFILTRATION OF THE SARS-CoV-2 SPIKE PROTEIN INTO ORGAN TISSUE THE CAUSE OF LONG COVID? AND DOES IT AWAIT US ALL?

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/an-infiltrative-disease-an-alzheimers

Network diffusion modelling results from Martins et al. illustrate this principle. The optimized diffusion coefficient (β = 0.010) produced simulated structural deviation patterns that significantly correlated with empirical cortical thickness changes across patients with PCS. Importantly, regions within the posterior temporoparietal cortex emerged as high-likelihood “seeds” in the model. These “seeds” should be understood as mathematical initial conditions, not as direct evidence of viral entry points or Spike Protein movement. Still – things spread.

Network diffusion modelling demonstrated that structural deviations in PCS are not randomly distributed but follow pathways consistent with structural connectivity. The optimized model (β = 0.010) produced simulated deviation patterns that significantly correlated with empirical data (Figure 4). Posterior-temporoparietal regions emerged as likely “seeds” for network-wide propagation, showing the highest seed likelihood scores. These regions are involved in multisensory integration and attention and may represent key vulnerability nodes in PCS. Permutation testing confirmed that these findings exceeded chance expectations (p < 0.05), with simulations based on scrambled connectomes and Euclidean distance metrics showing significantly lower correspondence with empirical data.

Molecular, cellular and network mapping of brain structural deviations in patients with Post-COVID19 syndrome

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.01.12.699045v1.full

Indeed, the Spike Protein has already been shown to travel along neurons in retrograde and antegrade fashion.

Although experimental evidence regarding SARS-CoV-2 neuroinvasiveness is still lacking (33), post-mortem studies evidenced the virus’s presence in the brain microvasculature, cerebrospinal fluid, even neurons (4, 26, 34). Also, studies demonstrated that the ACE-2 receptor is expressed on neuron and glial cells of structures such as the olfactory epithelium, cortex, striatum, substantia nigra, and the brain stem (35), supporting the SARS-CoV-2 potential to infect cells throughout the CNS. Therefore, there are suggested mechanisms for coronaviruses neuroinvasion (Figure 1), including the neuronal anterograde and retrograde spreading in the transcribial route (8, 16) and (19, 33) the hematogenous route (36). The neuronal retrograde/anterograde transport and the trans-synaptic transfer are supported by in vitro studies where the SARS-CoV-2 is detected within neuronal soma and neurites using human brain organoids (31, 37).

Infection Mechanism of SARS-COV-2 and Its Implication on the Nervous System

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.621735/full

Furthermore, the Spike Protein “propagates” in a most interesting way. Its peptides virtually transform itself into the misfolded proteins of prionopathies – by creating them.

Emerging evidence suggests that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection may have long-term deleterious effects on the central nervous system and even contribute to post-COVID neurological syndromes. Interestingly, inflammation-induced proteolytic processing of the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 leads to the generation of peptides capable of aggregating into amyloid fibrils in vitro. Herein, we investigate the in vitro effect of a fibrillogenic fragment of the Spike protein [Spike 194–203 (S194)] on the aggregation and toxicity of the Parkinson’s disease (PD) protein α-synuclein (αSyn). Our results indicate that S194 fibrils stimulate in a concentration-dependent manner the fibrillation of αSyn monomer, resulting in aggregates with increased capacity of inducing lipid vesicle leakage and toxicity to neuroblastoma cells, in comparison with either αSyn or S194 alone.

An Amyloidogenic Fragment of the Spike Protein from SARS-CoV-2 Virus Stimulates the Aggregation and Toxicity of Parkinson’s Disease Protein Alpha-Synuclein

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acschemneuro.5c00478

What I would like to add to this discussion is drawing a comparison to Parkinsons’ Disease as an analogy for what we observe occurring with SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Like the Spike Protein, Parkinson’s occurs through “prion-like” travel of α-synuclein through parts of the brain – from an originating point.

The pathological assembly of Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein is at the heart of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Extracellular deposits of Aβ and intraneuronal tau inclusions define Alzheimer’s disease, whereas intracellular inclusions of α-synuclein make up the Lewy pathology of Parkinson’s disease. Most cases of disease are sporadic, but some are inherited in a dominant manner. Mutations frequently occur in the genes encoding Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein. Overexpression of these mutant proteins can give rise to disease-associated phenotypes. Protein assembly begins in specific regions of the brain during the process of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, from where it spreads to other areas.

NEURODEGENERATION. Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases: The prion concept in relation to assembled Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26250687/

Now, in addition to invading the brain/CNS, as in Parkinson’s, the Spike Protein may invade, prion-like into other (all?) areas of the body through a similar mechanism. Again, Parkinson’s can serve as an analogy as it can have a brain-first – and a body-first(!) mode of propagation.

Recent studies suggest the existence of brain-first and body-first subtypes within the Lewy body disorder (LBD) spectrum, including Parkinson’s disease. These studies primarily focused on α-synuclein propagation through the parasympathetic vagal and olfactory bulb routes, leaving the possibility of a sympathetic nervous system spreading route unexplored. In the present study, we analyzed two postmortem datasets, which included 173 and 129 cases positive for Lewy pathology. We observed a clear distinction between brain-first and body-first subtypes in early prediagnostic cases with mild Lewy pathology. Brain-first cases displayed minimal peripheral organ pathology in prediagnostic phases, contrasting with marked autonomic involvement in prediagnostic body-first cases. Utilizing the SuStaIn machine learning algorithm, we identified two distinct body-first subtypes, one with vagal predominance and another with sympathetic predominance, in equal proportions. Our study supports the existence of three prediagnostic LBD subtypes and highlights the sympathetic nervous system alongside the parasympathetic system in LBD onset and progression.

Sympathetic and parasympathetic subtypes of body-first Lewy body disease observed in postmortem tissue from prediagnostic individuals

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-025-01910-9

We need to study the entire population; we need to determine if this is the cause of Long COVID, and, as I stated years ago, is it hanging in the balance for all of us? After all, Parkinson’s can take years or decades to develop as it silently spreads.

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) has long been associated with its cardinal motor symptoms: the tell-tale tremor, the stiffness that creeps in, the slowness of movement that makes everyday tasks a challenge, and the precarious dance of balance. These are the signs that often lead to a diagnosis, the outward manifestations of a neurodegenerative process unfolding within the brain. However, the reality of Parkinson’s is far more nuanced, its onset is often heralded by subtle, seemingly unrelated changes that can precede the hallmark motor symptoms by months, years, or even decades.

Subtle Signs of Parkinson’s: Before The Visible Tremors

https://photopharmics.com/subtle-signs-of-parkinsons-before-the-visible-tremors/

I will continue to investigate this theory. As readers of this Substack know, the prion-like abilities of the Spike Protein I predicted from the very start. Clearly, last week’s preprint was alarming. We will continue to seek understanding and therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.