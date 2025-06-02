Density values of inflammatory cells in the myocardium of cardiac amyloidosis. Graphical representation of the distribution of density values of T lymphocytes (CD3-positive cells), macrophages (CD-68-positive cells), and neutrophiles (MPO-positive cells) on a logarithmic Y-axis, with corresponding threshold values marked (orange line), which represent the limits for inflammation (orange numbers) (Dominguez et al., 2016). The threshold value for neutrophils was depicted at 0. Values represented individually as circles or asterisks denote outliers or extreme values.

My study of the Spike Protein’s involvement in the induction of a chronic disease of macrophage activation continues. It is almost certainly the case that post-COVID and post Spike Protein exposure, the resultant activated macrophages are themselves inducing amyloidosis. This is independent of the Spike Protein’s ability to induce amyloidosis on its own. Activated macrophages and Spike Proteins “working together” however, are, indeed, quite a serious affair.

It is now well-established that the Spike Protein, and other SARS-CoV-2 proteins, are amyloidogenic proteins.

We then studied the in vitro aggregation of predicted aggregation-prone SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 proteins and protein regions, including the signal sequence peptide and fusion peptides 1 and 2 of the spike protein, a peptide from the NSP6 protein, and the ORF10 and NSP11 proteins. Our results show that these peptides and proteins can form amyloid aggregates.

Amyloidogenic proteins in the SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 proteomes

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-36234-4

And it is known that amyloidosis is occurring post-COVID and post Spike Protein exposure.

Though COVID-19 is recognized primarily as a respiratory disease, it has since been found to have a range of extra-pulmonary manifestations, many of which are observed in patients with amyloidosis. These include features of oxidative stress, chronic inflammation and thrombotic risks. It is well known that viral illnesses have been associated with the triggering of autoimmune conditions of which amyloidosis is no different. Over the recent months, reports of new-onset and relapsed disease following COVID-19 infection and vaccination have been published.

COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination and Its Relation to Amyloidosis: What Do We Know Currently?

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10383215/

Now, it is important to understand that M1 macrophages contribute to amyloidosis (fibrillogenesis).

AA amyloidosis belongs to the group of amyloid diseases which can follow chronic inflammatory conditions of various origin. The disease is characterized by the deposition of insoluble amyloid fibrils formed by serum amyloid A1 (SAA1) leading eventually to organ failure. Macrophages are intimately involved in the fibrillogenesis as well as in the clearance of amyloid fibrils. In vivo, macrophages may occur as classically (M1) or alternatively activated (M2) macrophages. We investigate here how SAA1 might affect the macrophage phenotype and function. Gene microarray analysis revealed upregulation of 64 M1-associated genes by SAA1. M1-like polarization was further confirmed by the expression of the M1-marker MARCO, activation of the NF-κB transcription factor, and secretion of the M1-cytokines TNF-α, IL-6, and MCP-1. Additionally, we demonstrate here that M1-polarized macrophages exhibit enhanced fibrillogenic activity towards SAA1. Based on our data, we propose reconsideration of the currently used cellular amyloidosis models towards an in vitro model employing M1-polarized macrophages.

Serum Amyloid A1 Induces Classically Activated Macrophages: A Role for Enhanced Fibril Formation

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2021.691155/full

Why is this important? Because, like serum amyloid A1, the Spike Protein also induces M1 macrophages via TLR4.

TLR4 is an important innate immune receptor that recognizes bacterial LPS, viral proteins and other pathogen associated molecular patterns (PAMPs). It is expressed on tissue-resident and immune cells. We previously proposed a model whereby SARS-CoV-2 activation of TLR4 via its spike glycoprotein S1 domain increases ACE2 expression, viral loads and hyperinflammation with COVID-19 disease [1]. Here we test this hypothesis in vitro and demonstrate that the SARS-CoV-2 spike S1 domain is a TLR4 agonist in rat and human cells and induces a pro-inflammatory M1 macrophage phenotype in human THP-1 monocyte-derived macrophages.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 glycoprotein is a TLR4 agonist, upregulates ACE2 expression and induces pro-inflammatory M1 macrophage polarisation.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.11.455921v1.full.pdf

So, not only does the Spike Protein itself possess amyloidogenic properties, but it also induces macrophages to polarize to a pro-inflammatory M1 state, which enhances fibril formation. This can help explain much of the amyloidosis being rampantly diagnosed and may also be a significant factor in fibrous clots being found post-COVID and post Spike Protein exposure.

I will continue to research the relationship between macrophages and the Spike Protein. I will also research therapeutics which may help to alleviate the observed sharp increase in amyloidosis. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support.