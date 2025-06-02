WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie Italiano's avatar
Laurie Italiano
11h

I hope RFK notices all your efforts and gives you a job. You are leader in the field

of anything covid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
11hEdited

Professor Doug Kell says Xue Fu Zhu Yu Wan appears to help some long covid people recover

🈲 Xue Fu Zhu Yu Wan for healthy blood circulation (XueFu ZhuYu)

https://www.wellbeing-clinic.uk/product/xue-fu-zhu-yu-wan-for-healthy-blood-circulation/

..📕🎥..

DR PHILIP MC MILLAN SUBSTACK

What If Clots Are the Missing Link?

Professor Kell reveals stroke clots are amyloid and may resist treatment

https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p/what-if-clots-are-the-missing-link

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture