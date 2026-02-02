(A) Intranasally injected S1 (His-tagged) in the olfactory bulb, striatum, and hippocampus was examined at 3 hr post S1 administration (0.5 μg/per animal) using immunoblotting. Representative images are presented. (B) Schematic of behavior tests. (C-G) Episodic-like memory task. (C) The episodic-like memory task consists of two sample phases and a test phase. In each sample phase, rats encountered two sets of four identical novel objects (old objects, sample 1; recent objects, sample 2). In the test phase, objects were mixed together. One of the old familiar objects was placed in new location (b: old familiar displaced). The other three objects were placed in same location as in sample phases (a: old familiar stationary, c: recent familiar stationary). (D) Distribution of exploratory time for ‘what-when’ (old familiar objects vs. recent familiar objects). (E) Recency discrimination of exploratory times for ‘what-when’ (old stationary objects vs. recent stationary objects) (F) Distribution of exploratory time for ‘what-where’ (old familiar displaced vs. recent familiar stationary). (G) Total exploratory distance for each group in the test phase. (H-M) Water maze test. (H) Representative swimming paths of the control and S1 injected group during the probe trial. (I-J) The escape latencies in the two groups over five consecutive training days (I) and on the 5th day of the spatial acquisition session (J). (K-L) The percentage of time spent and distance traveled in the target quadrant during the probe trial (K), the average crossing number over the platform-site, and the latency of the first target-site crossover (L). (M) The average swimming speed of two groups. (O-R) Open field test. (O) Representative track sheets of the control and S1 injected group during the test trial. (P-R) Graphs showing alterations in time spent in central zone (P), distance traveled in central zone (Q), and overall distance traveled (R). Values are presented as means±SEMs. * p < 0.05, ** p < 0.01, ***p < 0.001 vs. control. Con, control group (n = 12); S1, S1 injected group (n = 12).

If one recalls the trash compactor scene in Star Wars, we may use that scene as an analogy for what occurs to the hippocampus in the presence of the Spike Protein; We have a two-pronged, crushing assault. On the one hand, we have a microvascular attack impairing the hippocampus, functionally analogous to microstrokes in downstream network effects. And, on the other hand, we have a neuroinflammatory attack induced by the presence of the Spike Protein.

First, let’s look at what microstrokes do to the hippocampus.

Cognitive deficits affect over 70% of stroke survivors, yet the mechanisms by which multiple small ischemic events contribute to cognitive decline remain poorly understood. In this study, we employed chronic two-photon calcium imaging to longitudinally track the fate of individual neurons in the hippocampus of mice navigating a virtual reality environment, both before and after inducing brain-wide microstrokes. Our findings reveal that, under normal conditions, hippocampal neurons exhibit varying degrees of stability in their spatial memory coding. However, microstrokes disrupted this functional network architecture, leading to cognitive impairments. Notably, the preservation of stable coding place cells, along with the stability, precision, and persistence of the hippocampal network, was strongly predictive of cognitive outcomes. Mice with more synchronously active place cells near important locations demonstrated recovery from cognitive impairment. This study uncovers critical cellular responses and network alterations following brain injury, providing a foundation for novel therapeutic strategies preventing cognitive decline.

Brain-wide microstrokes affect the stability of memory circuits in the hippocampus

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-58688-4

Yet when one observes the interaction of the Spike Protein with the cerebral vasculature, we find a parallel effect.

Methods: S-protein was either injected intravenously or directly into the hippocampus of K-18 (h ACE2 in epithelial cells) or global h-ACE2 knock-in (h ACE2 KI) mice or wild-type mice. Cognitive functions were assessed by Y-maze and Barnes maze. Cerebrovascular density was determined using confocal 3-D image reconstruction. Human brain microvascular endothelial cells (HBMVEC) were treated with S-protein and assessed for apoptosis and inflammatory markers using immunoblotting and RT-PCR. K-18 and h-ACE2 KI mice received intraocular injections of S-protein; retinas were evaluated for vascular cell death and inflammation. Results: S-protein injections caused significant deterioration in memory and learning function of K-18 and h-ACE2 KI mice but not in the wild-type mice (P<0.05). S-protein significantly increased inflammatory mediators, cytokine production, and apoptosis in the brains and HBMVECs (P<0.05). Significant cerebrovascular rarefaction was detected only in K-18 and h-ACE2 KI mice compared to wild-type mice (P<0.05). Retinal vascular cell death and inflammation were significantly increased after S-protein injection. (P<0.05) Conclusions: COVID-19 spike protein decreases cognitive function via increased endothelial cell inflammation, apoptosis, and cerebrovascular rarefaction. Humanized ACE2 animal models are excellent and reliable for investigating the neurological symptoms of COVID-19.

Abstract 53: Covid-19 Spike-protein Causes Cerebrovascular Rarefaction And Deteriorates Cognitive Functions In A Mouse Model Of Humanized ACE2

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/str.53.suppl_1.53

So, we observe inflammatory-mediated injury to the hippocampus following spike protein exposure in experimental models. There is also evidence of spike protein–associated neuroinflammatory effects and neuronal dysfunction within the hippocampus.

We found that the spike protein alone induced a broad spectrum of proteome changes in the mouse skull marrow, meninges, and brain that are similar to those observed in COVID-19 patients and that the isolated effects of the spike protein on the nervous system caused anxiety-like behavior without memory deficits. While previous studies reported anxiety and cognitive impairment induced by direct administration of spike protein into the hippocampus or ventricles,27,96 the differences between our and previous studies are likely caused by the higher local concentration of spike protein in the hippocampus in those studies. The worsened outcomes after MCAo and TBI indicated that the spike protein may render the brain more vulnerable to subsequent insults. No significant difference was observed in the TBI model during the acute phase. However, a more pronounced injury attributable to spike treatment was detected in the chronic phase. Our MCAo assessment focused solely on the acute phase, and additional long-term spike protein-induced changes may not have been observed. While these findings do not support the direct induction of clinical neurological symptoms by the spike protein, they suggest the long-term consequences of spike protein-induced inflammation and dysfunctional signaling in the brain.

Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312824004384

We demonstrate that intranasally administered S1 quickly entered the hippocampus and was associated with cognitive impairment by 6 weeks post-injection. Transcriptomic analysis of hippocampal tissue revealed early alterations in gene expression associated with synaptic function. We observed that the expression of hypoxia-responsive genes was also altered, suggesting the involvement of HIF-1α signaling. Further analysis confirmed that S1 stabilized the HIF-1α protein in a hypoxia-independent manner, and siRNA-mediated knockdown of HIF-1α restored synaptic gene expression, including GRIN2A, SHANK1, and JPH3. By 6 weeks post-injection, hippocampal neuronal loss was accompanied by the accumulation of phosphorylated tau (p-tau) and aggregated α-synuclein. In this study, after administering spike protein intranasally, there was a notable accumulation of tau and α-synuclein proteins, accompanied by a corresponding decline in cognitive function within the hippocampal region. These results suggest that direct delivery of spike protein to the central nervous system can induce neuropathological changes via neuroinflammation and synapse loss. Indeed, previous studies have shown that spike protein accumulation in the hippocampus is associated with increased inflammatory cytokines, and neuronal loss, leading to cognitive decline [14,61].

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein causes synaptic dysfunction and p-tau and α-synuclein aggregation leading cognitive impairment: The protective role of metformin

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12594341/

Experimental studies show that isolated spike protein exposure can induce neuroinflammatory and vascular changes in animal models, particularly affecting hippocampal signaling and behavior. Although the underlying mechanisms differ, these experimental models produce overlapping behavioral and network-level impairments relevant to post-COVID cognitive symptoms. Metformin seems to ameliorate some of these deleterious effects of the Spike Protein in the brain. We will investigate this further. I would like to give an immense Thank You to the subscriber who became a Founding Member over the weekend. Please have a blessed week.