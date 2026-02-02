WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan R's avatar
Alan R
17h

This all makes total sense insofar as the damage inflicted on the neurology of the hippocampus and the cognitive effects observed reveal. Some here may be familiar with the work of Dr. Michael Nehls, whose 2023 book The Indoctrinated Brain explored the impact non-stop drumming of fear messaging into the public consciousness has on hippocampal function. In particular, he found actual changes in the morphology of the hippocampus as a consequence of this relentless assault, *leading to an inability of those affected to form new memories without overwriting old ones*, thus destroying the individual's connection with his/her past, sense of identity, social connections, and more. I believe it is not unreasonable then to consider the combination of exposure to the spike protein alongside the 24/7 campaign of fear to bring about a kind of pernicious synergy if you will. Certainly we can see the downstream effects of all this every day in the vacant gazes and obvious cognitive impairment evident in a great many all around us. Evil is the only word I can think of that would even begin to explain an agenda as foul as this.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Steve's avatar
Steve
16h

Thank you Walter. I am seeing the effects of the toxic spike protein in people that I know and love - it has accelerated short-term memory loss, rapidly, in several cases. It would be helpful if you could do a "Friday Hope" series on potential remedies for memory loss resulting from the spike protein. Thank you for all your amazing work. May God bless you and continue to guide you and your work. Peace.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture