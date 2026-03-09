WMC Research

pimaCanyon
13hEdited

interesting. I had covid in February, 2020. Symptoms felt extreme, there was one point when I remember thinking "if this goes on for more than 2 or 3 days, I could die." My symptoms were like an intense version of the flu, muscle aches, fever, and the worst headache I'd ever had. I know bad headaches because I had migraines about every 3 weeks for more than 45 years.

Fortunately the worst of the symptoms were gone after 3 days. However, I did have a symptom which persisted for several weeks. After I recovered (or so I thought), whenever I would try easy running, I experienced a kind of shooting pain in and around my spine. From what you've written here, I'm thinking that I had covid induced myositis.

Janice's avatar
Janice
8h

Note that Image D shows: microangiopathy of SCLERODERMA: not only the muscles, nerves and other organs may be affected by the pague of Covid-19; dermatitis is one of the possible PACS (Post-Acute Covid Sequelae).

Thanks always, WMC

