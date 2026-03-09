Nailfold video capillaroscopy images (×200) in healthy subjects (A) and “early” (B), “active” (C), and “late” (D) patterns of scleroderma microangiopathy (Operators: S. T., L. R., B.R. and L. M.).

One symptom that those suffering from Long COVID report is chronic muscle pain. Many will say that this is common and expected after experiencing a viral infection. However, there is definitely a temporal difference here between COVID and other viral infections.

“How long the pain lasts really varies by the individual and the illness,” Dr. Curtis said. “Some people recover quickly, while others feel lingering soreness for weeks.” This is how long body aches typically last for each illness:

Cold or mild virus: One–five days

Flu: Three-seven days (usually more intense aches)

COVID-19: A few days to several weeks

Long COVID-19: One-three months or longer

Body aches can be felt throughout your whole body or focused in specific areas like the back, shoulders or legs. “There’s really no consistent pattern,” Dr. Curtis said. “Symptoms can vary widely and be unique to each person.”

Coping With Body Aches from Illnesses Like COVID-19

Acute myositis (muscle pain) in viral infections is usually from invasion of the virus into muscle and/or the inflammation that the virus causes.

Acute myositis is associated with multiple viruses, with influenza most commonly implicated.[1] Viral studies show that influenza B is more likely than influenza A to cause myositis, likely due to the presence of NB protein in the membrane of influenza B, which is implicated in viral entry and may have myotrophic properties.[2–4] Viral myositis is most commonly characterized as sudden onset of muscle weakness, pain and tenderness during the early recovery phase of the virus.[5] Symptoms are often isolated to the calf muscles, but other muscle groups are involved in one third of cases.[1,5] It is typically self-limiting, with recovery within one week of the onset of symptoms,[1] but there are reports of rhabdomyolysis with renal failure and compartment syndrome.[6–8] Myositis occurs only in a small percent of those affected with influenza, and is most common in children (mean age eight years), possibly because of virus tropism for immature muscle cells, which has been documented in animal studies.[2,8,9] It has, however, been reported in all age groups.[10,11] Males are more commonly affected than females (2.4:1).[2,8] It is associated with mildly to moderately elevated serum creatine kinase (CK) level. Muscle biopsy typically reveals muscle fiber degeneration and muscle necrosis with infiltration of leukocytes.[8,9] However, it is unclear whether this is due to direct infection of the muscle by the virus, myotoxic cytokines or other immunologic processes, as the viral agent has not been consistently demonstrated in biopsy.[9]

Three cases of acute myositis in adults following influenza-like illness during the H1N1 pandemic

As mentioned above, It usually resolves quickly, typically within a week, and typically affects younger patients.

What is viral myositis? Viral myositis refers to inflammation of the muscles caused by a viral infection. A specific and more common form in children is known as benign acute childhood myositis (BACM). “Benign acute childhood myositis (BACM) is more likely to be seen with influenza,” Dr. Bakir says. In these cases, the virus can trigger muscle inflammation after the initial respiratory symptoms begin to improve. “Viral myositis, oftentimes, starts with influenza and then begins to cause damage in the person’s muscles, also known as muscle inflammation.” Common symptoms and who is affected Viral myositis most often affects the calf muscles and can significantly impact how a child walks. “Calves are almost exclusively affected by viral myositis, as well as gait (walking pattern).” Children may complain of sudden leg pain, stiffness or difficulty walking, sometimes refusing to walk altogether. The condition is most seen in younger kids. “This is likely a benign condition, but it takes about three to seven days to heal. It’s mostly seen in school-aged children between 4 and 7 years of age,” Dr. Bakir says. “Usually, it presents with this pain and gait problems. Patients usually are out of school for those days.” Treatment and recovery In most cases, viral myositis resolves on its own within about a week. Supportive care at home is often sufficient, with a strong focus on hydration and pain control. “Fluid support is important to prevent kidney damage. Anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen both decrease the pain and inflammation,” Dr. Bakir says. Encouraging children to drink water and electrolyte-containing fluids is especially important during recovery.

Viral Myositis: Causes, symptoms, and care options

The above causes are certainly also contributory to post-COVID muscle pain. However, I propose that there is an additional mechanism at work which may explain why it is so difficult to treat and why it endures for such a long time. That cause is microvascular damage caused by the virus and its Spike Protein.

To understand this, we need to look at other related chronic pain conditions, such as fibromyalgia. There is distinct evidence that microvascular damage contributes to the pain of fibromyalgia.

Additional evidence suggests that oxidative stress in FM patients may occur in response to microvascular dysfunction in affected muscle tissue and possibility in skin. Indeed, it has been shown that FM patients have reduced capillary flow and fewer capillaries in the nail fold (31, 32), perhaps explaining why Raynaud’s phenomena is common in FM patients (41). As for muscle, recent microdialysis studies suggests that FM patients have reduced nutritive blood flow and increased lactate in skeletal muscle in response to exercise (42). These results support earlier findings of reduced capillaries, thickened capillary endothelial cells and lowered ATP in biopsies from the vastus lateralis muscle of FM patients (33). These are consistent with findings of reduced muscle blood flow in FM patients as measured using xenon 133 clearance (43), and reduced muscle blood flow in cervical spine trapezius of FM patients following exercise (44). There was also one report indicating that muscle tissue oxygenation is lower in the tender point areas of FM patients (45). Also, while blood flow and skin temperature has been reported to be either lower (46) or higher (47) over tender points in FM patients, there is no correlation between skin temperature and pressure pain threshold (48).

Contribution of microvascular dysfunction to chronic pain

Why do I believe this is likely a major contributing factor to the chronic pain of Long COVID? Because the very same finding of fewer capillaries in the nail bed is observed post COVID. Therefore, it is highly likely, given the similarity of the conditions, that microvascular damage is playing a role in Long COVID muscular pain.

The reduction in capillary density appears to be an alteration that occurs in the early stages of inflammation, as noted by Sulli et al., and then persists over time [30,36]. The patients evaluated in the studies in the literature so far were followed up at a maximum of three months, so a longer evaluation over time is necessary to better understand the significance of the reduction in capillary density and possibly assess the presence in that subgroup of patients presenting Long COVID.

Microvascular Alteration in COVID-19 Documented by Nailfold Capillaroscopy

It is my hope that further research into this mechanism will improve treatment and perhaps resolution of debilitating symptoms from Long COVID. Please have a blessed week.